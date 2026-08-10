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Stop payroll mistakes with hassle-free, automated software for payroll

Give inefficiencies the boot, choose payroll software that even novices can use

Manage your payroll with PayFit
screenshot of the Run payroll feature on the PayFit app

90%

time saved each month

1 hour

to run payroll for a 30-person company

24/7

expert support

Payroll, submissions, reporting: we take care of everything

Error-free payroll, automated RTI submissions, next-level reporting: with our payroll software solution, everything is finally under control.

Payroll management

Your people get paid on time, every time, without errors. Even if you’re a payroll novice!

Submissions

We take care of your HMRC and pension submissions so you don’t have to, and then let you know what needs to be paid.

Reporting

Our online payroll tool acts as a single source of truth for all your data, with reports tailored for HR and Finance teams.

Payroll in 5 steps

1

Real-time payroll variables updates

Add and edit variables such as bonuses or commission right up until payday, with changes reflecting on payslips in real time. No more spreadsheets or multiple entries.

2

Preview and check payslips

View the impact of your updates live and maintain full control over your employees’ payslips.

3

One-click salary payments

Pay your people instantly, and in bulk, with Telleroo faster payments, an integration reserved only for the best UK payroll software.

4

HMRC and pension submissions handled

Your RTI (real time information) submissions are automatically sent to HMRC - ditto for your pension submissions.

5

Payslips sent and stored

Payslips are automatically sent and centrally stored, completely securely. Ours are some of the simplest to read in UK payroll.

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Our software for payroll as seen by the CHRO of an SMB
Capterra
4.5

From Capterra

Fiona Mason
Chief Human Resources Officer @ RDT
"Paying people is the most important thing that we do. We spent so much time with our previous provider trying to rectify their errors and keep our people happy. It was horrible! I can pull a lot more data much more easily now than I ever was able to before…it’s made a real difference."

Smoother payroll

in RDT's post-accountant world

Happier staff

Greater accuracy, better information

FAQs

Payroll software for small UK businesses

The best payroll software should be HMRC recognised, offer automated calculations, real-time RTI submissions, and dedicated support. We provide all of these plus automatic updates whenever new rates come into legislation, making it ideal software for payroll for small businesses.

Our HMRC-recognised payroll software automatically handles all statutory calculations, RTI submissions, and regulatory updates. Our system ensures your business stays compliant with the latest legislation while reducing manual input and potential errors.

Modern payroll systems like ours are designed to manage various pay frequencies, multiple departments, and complex calculations. Our software automatically processes everything from basic salary to bonuses, while keeping accurate records for HMRC compliance.

We combine powerful automation with flexibility and support. Unlike other payroll systems, we offer last-minute changes right up to payday, an undo feature for corrections, and expert CIPP-qualified support. Plus, our software integrates seamlessly with popular accounting and pensions software.

4.5/5 from 22,000+ customers

Join 22,000+ businesses simplifying their payroll

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