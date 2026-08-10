Stop payroll mistakes with hassle-free, automated software for payroll
Give inefficiencies the boot, choose payroll software that even novices can use
90%
time saved each month
1 hour
to run payroll for a 30-person company
24/7
expert support
Payroll, submissions, reporting: we take care of everything
Error-free payroll, automated RTI submissions, next-level reporting: with our payroll software solution, everything is finally under control.
Your people get paid on time, every time, without errors. Even if you’re a payroll novice!
We take care of your HMRC and pension submissions so you don’t have to, and then let you know what needs to be paid.
Our online payroll tool acts as a single source of truth for all your data, with reports tailored for HR and Finance teams.
Payroll in 5 steps
Real-time payroll variables updates
Add and edit variables such as bonuses or commission right up until payday, with changes reflecting on payslips in real time. No more spreadsheets or multiple entries.
Preview and check payslips
View the impact of your updates live and maintain full control over your employees’ payslips.
One-click salary payments
Pay your people instantly, and in bulk, with Telleroo faster payments, an integration reserved only for the best UK payroll software.
HMRC and pension submissions handled
Your RTI (real time information) submissions are automatically sent to HMRC - ditto for your pension submissions.
Payslips sent and stored
Payslips are automatically sent and centrally stored, completely securely. Ours are some of the simplest to read in UK payroll.
Smoother payroll
in RDT's post-accountant world
Happier staff
Greater accuracy, better information
FAQs
Payroll software for small UK businesses
The best payroll software should be HMRC recognised, offer automated calculations, real-time RTI submissions, and dedicated support. We provide all of these plus automatic updates whenever new rates come into legislation, making it ideal software for payroll for small businesses.
Our HMRC-recognised payroll software automatically handles all statutory calculations, RTI submissions, and regulatory updates. Our system ensures your business stays compliant with the latest legislation while reducing manual input and potential errors.
Modern payroll systems like ours are designed to manage various pay frequencies, multiple departments, and complex calculations. Our software automatically processes everything from basic salary to bonuses, while keeping accurate records for HMRC compliance.
We combine powerful automation with flexibility and support. Unlike other payroll systems, we offer last-minute changes right up to payday, an undo feature for corrections, and expert CIPP-qualified support. Plus, our software integrates seamlessly with popular accounting and pensions software.