As part of our ongoing mission to create the complete payroll & HR tool for businesses and employees alike, we’re thrilled to announce the release of a super useful new feature.

Introducing…time and project tracking from PayFit.

A powerful tool in any HR arsenal - time and project tracking allows employers to see what’s been worked on and when, and allocate the correct number of hours to projects or clients. Employees can even allocate expense requests to specific projects they are working on, furthering PayFit’s already substantial People reporting capabilities.

So let’s take a closer look at this vital new addition to the PayFit platform, and how it can benefit both managers and employees alike.

How time and project tracking from PayFit works

How time and project tracking from PayFit works

As the name suggests, this new feature release allows time and projects to be tracked within PayFit. So, this means that employees can either use a realtime digital clock to log their worked hours, or add them manually after the fact in their employee space. These are then able to be assigned to project codes, which the admin user can set up and customise based on their needs.

Managers and admin users can comment, validate or edit the worked hours, and analysis can be carried out on projects later on, with reports able to be exported.

Time tracking is also now fully traceable and auditable. Every change made to a timesheet, whether by an employee, a manager or an admin, is logged automatically, giving businesses a clear, defensible record of how working hours evolved over time.

How does audit trail and traceability work in time tracking?

Admins and managers can now view the complete audit trail for any employee's time entries, including who made each change and exactly when it happened. This covers every stage of the timesheet lifecycle, from an employee logging hours to a manager validating or amending them.

This matters because UK employers are under growing legal pressure to prove, not just claim, how they manage working hours. Under the Working Time Regulations 1998, businesses must keep adequate records of hours worked for at least two years, and from 6 April 2026, the Employment Rights Act 2025 extends this to six years for annual leave and holiday pay records (legislation.gov.uk).

💡 Good to know: admins can export an employee's full audit trail as a PDF, and bulk export audit trail PDFs for an entire team in one go, ready to hand over if HMRC, ACAS or a labour inspector ever asks for evidence.

This level of traceability is particularly valuable for businesses managing casual staff, part-time workers or teams with irregular hours, where disputes over hours worked are most likely to arise.

The benefits of time and project tracking, and who it’s for

Much like our game changing payroll software , this new feature reduces the number of steps needed to be taken by both employees and businesses when managing their People processes. It eradicates the need for fiddly spreadsheets that can get lost, deleted or amended by mistake, by somebody without the appropriate privileges, and brings your time and project tracking into a secure, centralised space.

Employees can only access and edit their own time or projects, in the same place that they request leave, access their payslips, and submit expenses. This means that all of their essential HR admin can be done within one single tool.

The same can be said for the employer, with all People data (now including the time spent on particular projects, tasks or by a particular worker) accessible from the same place.

PayFit’s time and project tracking feature will benefit companies working on specific projects that have an expected time or cost allocated to them, such as consultants, engineering firms, retail and hospitality companies. It will also be of use to organisations that hire casual hours workers, part-time staff, or contractors, to monitor the time spent by different individuals at work, and to accurately determine the correct amounts of pay owed.

How to get your hands on time and project tracking from PayFit

The feature is now live in the platform, so will be able to be used by existing customers (those on Standard or Premium plans ) right away.

If time and project tracking sounds like it would be of benefit to your business, and your payroll & HR processes could do with a tidy up too, then reach out to us on the button below for a run-through of PayFit.