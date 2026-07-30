Payroll journal UK 2026/27 guide for employers
A complete guide to UK payroll journal entries for 2026/27: standard, accrued, pension, and PAYE-only entries, with reconciliation and HMRC compliance.
Being in control of your payroll data is an essential part of the overall process, and something that a traditional outsourced model struggles to effectively deliver. Here we provide you with useful information on what metrics to track, how to track payroll data using PayFit, and much more.
A complete guide to UK payroll journal entries for 2026/27: standard, accrued, pension, and PAYE-only entries, with reconciliation and HMRC compliance.
When it comes to online payroll solutions, reporting is an important feature. We provide a breakdown of how PayFit’s reporting feature works.
Read our comprehensive guide to payroll reports, including what they are, the benefits, different types and how to run a payroll report.
Creating a data-driven company culture starts with making data accessible to the right people, and that includes your payroll data. Find out more here.
This guide will explore the most important objectives for UK HR departments and how to use KPIs to achieve these goals.
Discover how to use payroll data to drive business growth. Learn to track costs, ensure compliance, and improve retention with accurate payroll insights.
Proving the value of HR is hard. As we explore here, it's about having access to robust data, plus the time for game changing initiatives.
People analytics - analysing data about people to solve business problems - helps HR teams make evidence-based decisions. Read all about it here.
A payroll dashboard visualises salary data, tracks costs and spots trends. Learn how UK businesses use dashboards to improve payroll efficiency and reporting.
Tracking payroll data with payroll software can help your organisation grow. It saves you time and money while helping you retain the best employees.
When it comes to tracking payroll metrics, which ones should you focus on? We discuss the top 5 payroll metrics that reveal the most about your business.