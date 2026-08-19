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Managing Payroll

We live and breathe payroll (so you don’t have to). Our articles, guides and resources help demystify payroll.

Payroll

We live and breathe payroll (so you don’t have to). Our payroll hub talks about all things payroll, from payroll best practice and automation, to payroll reporting and systems.

Payroll Automation - An Introduction For BusinessesAn In-Depth Guide to Payroll and SaaS IntegrationsPayroll outsourcing vs in-house: Which one is the best?
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PAYE and Tax

We break down and simplify complex issues surrounding PAYE and tax, with useful articles on topics including P11Ds, PAYE settlement agreements, income tax and more. Learn what you need to manage them effectively and stay compliant in the process.

Payrolling benefits: 2026/27 HMRC rules & 2027 changesPAYE forms: P45s, P60s & P11DsGuide to PAYE for UK employers for 2025/26 and beyond
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Payroll data

Being in control of your payroll data is an essential part of the overall process, and something that a traditional outsourced model struggles to effectively deliver. Here we provide you with useful information on what metrics to track, how to track payroll data using PayFit, and much more.

5 Reasons for Tracking Payroll DataPayroll data: guide to make better business decisions5 Payroll KPIs and Metrics to Track
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Payroll legislation

Stay up to date with the latest payroll legislation news and understand how budget announcements and changes impact payroll.

Payrolling benefits: 2026/27 HMRC rules & 2027 changesEnd Of Tax Year 2022/2023 | Six Key Changes For 23/24The Budget: six important announcements
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Cashflow

Manage your cashflow and make better use of financial data for planning purposes with our guides on all things cashflow.

Bank Reconciliation for Small BusinessThe importance of good cash managementHow to master financial data in a startup
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Compliance

Staying compliant when it comes to your payroll will help you to avoid fines and penalties. Find out your responsibilities in terms of GDPR, HMRC and reporting requirements with our compliance articles.

Employee ID guide for UK employers: security, access & benefitsPayroll compliance tips UK (2026): HMRC rules, checklist & deadlinesPayroll and GDPR compliance
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Expenses

Learn more about business expenses, how they relate to managing payroll and your reporting responsibilities as a business.

Allowable & disallowable expenses - what are they?Guide to Benefits in Kind for Employers: 2026/27 UK Tax RulesPAYE Settlement Agreement (PSA): deadlines & guide
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Finance

The finance function is evolving, and businesses who get caught up using legacy processes and systems stand to lose out. Our guides cover how automation, data and technology are driving the future of finance.

How much does an employee cost UK employers in 2026?Retained Earnings | Retained Earnings Formula | PayFitWhen and when not to automate finance tasks
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Payslips

The articles here will help you to help your staff own their payslips, and understand everything contained within them, including pension contributions, tax deductions, year-to-date pay and more.

Online Payslips - A Simpler Way To Empower Your PeoplePayslips explained: deductions, tax codes & UK lawPayslip of the Future
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