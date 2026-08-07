Diversity and inclusion at PayFit
Our commitment
Our approach to diversity and inclusion is based on improving the diversity of our teams and fostering an inclusive culture. Some of our key actions include:
inclusive leadership training for all managers;
diversity and inclusion onboarding for all new hires;
integrating D&I into our key people processes.
Beyond our global D&I actions, we also work on several key focus areas.
Gender equality
Our successes
Sign the Parental Act to put in place initiatives to support parents
Commit to the French Tech Gender Balance Charter to improve gender representation
Build partnerships with associations invested in gender equality in tech
Create the Gender Equality Employee Resource Group: Women@PayFit
Organise awareness-raising conferences
Develop our hiring process with unconscious bias training and inclusive job descriptions
Improve our Gender Index score to 89/100 that monitors the gender pay gap
Promote our flexible working environment with the Work From Anywhere policy
Our next actions
Build talent and career development programs that are inclusive by design
Initiate a mentoring program for women to accelerate leadership development
Provide increased support for parents and future parents
Continue to reinforce and build upon our key success from 2022
Academic background diversity
Our successes
Recruit without any requirement of predefined academic background
Set and meet goals around hiring candidates without a Master’s degree
Raise awareness about the added value of having diversity of thought and experiences
Focus on value fit rather than culture fit during the recruitment process
Train our managers and recruiters on unconscious bias
Our next actions
Put in place partnerships with organisations that help with professional training opportunities
Continue our previous actions and monitor our progress to ensure we are hiring teams with a diversity of academic backgrounds
Disability
Our successes
Make sure the recruitment process is accessible, and if need put in place accommodations
Provide a dedicated budget for all employees to adapt their workspace at home
Support employees with a disability with personalised and ergonomic material
Identify a cross-department team of disability contacts for additional support
Set up an external partnership to assist with the disability declaration process
Raise awareness through conferences on individual experiences on disability
Provide access to a platform that offers mental health support and the possibility to have individual consultations
Our next actions
Better understand the disability needs of current employees to ensure equal opportunities
Train all employees on disability inclusion
Continue the positive momentum around disability inclusion and expand actions to target inclusion by design
LGBTQIA+
Our successes
Create the Pride LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group to reinforce safe spaces
Share an internal communication by the CEO to support Pride Month
Partner with LGBT+ Talents to promote inclusion in the workplace
Participate in Tech Changer Club by 50inTech on LGBT+ inclusion
Our next actions
Develop the Pride LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group
Participate in and organise awareness raising conferences and trainings
Communicate regularly to build the inclusive culture and reinforce the zero tolerance policy for discrimination
Our figures
Where we're at
4
Employees with a declared disability
29%
Women in top management
28%
Women in Tech Teams
51%
Women working at PayFit
80/100
Equality Index 2026 score