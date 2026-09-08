Mackenzie Pennycook
SEO and Content Specialist
Mackenzie Pennycook is an SEO and content specialist with 5 years of experience specialising in content creation for businesses within the UK. Working alongside the Payfit team she creates articles around UK employment law, updating our readers on any government changes that directly impact employers.
How to run an employee appraisal: step-by-step for UK employers
Learn how to run an employee appraisal in the UK, from preparation and feedback to SMART goals, self-assessments, performance issues and follow-up.
Payroll outsourcing vs in-house: Which one is the best?
Payroll outsourcing vs in-house: compare costs, control and 2026/27 compliance duties to choose the right payroll approach for your UK business.
Correcting Payroll Errors UK 2026/27: Guide for Employers
Correcting payroll errors under HMRC rules means updating YTD figures via your next FPS, before RTI penalties of up to £400 apply.
HMRC Wage Raid Payroll Checks: What Employers Should Expect in 2026
HMRC wage raid payroll checks in 2026: what employers must know about PAYE audits, RTI submissions and National Minimum Wage compliance.
Probationary period review: A guide for UK employers
Discover a practical guide to probationary period reviews, Learn how to conduct review meetings and manage employee probation successfully.
HR chatbot: what is it and how does it work?
HR chatbot explained: learn key use cases, benefits and how chatbots in HR improve operations and employee support.
Payment After Leaving: UK Payroll Guide 2026/27
Learn how to process a payment after leaving under 2026/27 UK payroll rules, including tax code 0T, the £30,000 exemption, and Class 1A NICs.
Annual pay review UK: process, policy & pay rises
Annual pay review UK: understand the process, policy essentials and how the 2026 National Living Wage rise to £12.71 an hour affects salary decisions.
360 degree feedback: a guide for UK employers
Learn how 360 degree feedback works, its benefits and risks, and how UK employers can use 360 feedback to support fairer performance and development.
Payroll disaster recovery plan for UK employers
Protect payroll from disruption with a payroll disaster recovery plan. Learn the key steps, legal duties and recovery strategies for UK employers.
Working from home tax relief 2026/27: HMRC rules & claims
Working from home tax relief explained for 2026/27, including HMRC changes, previous-year claims, employer allowances and tax-free homeworking costs.
Statutory notice period UK 2026/27: Employer payroll guide
Manage the UK statutory notice period with confidence. Discover 2026/27 HMRC rules for PAYE, PILON, and garden leave to ensure full payroll compliance.
Redundancy settlement agreement: What employers need to know.
A redundancy settlement agreement lets employers agree exit terms with staff, but it's only valid with independent legal advice. Here's how it works.
Redundancy calculator table (2026/27): Statutory redundancy pay guide for employers.
A redundancy calculator table helps employers work out statutory redundancy pay for 2026/27, capped at £751 a week and £22,530 total.
Menstrual leave UK: What employers need to know in 2026
Is menstrual leave available in the UK? Discover current UK law, the 2026 Parliamentary debate, and practical support options for employers.
TUPE Regulations Guide: 2026/27 Rules for UK Employers
Understand TUPE regulations for the 2026/27 tax year. Learn your legal obligations for employee transfers, consultation rules, and compliant payroll setup.
Reeves Salary Sacrifice Pension Cap: 2029 UK Rules
Understand the reeves salary sacrifice pension changes. Learn how the 2029 National Insurance rules impact employer compliance during the 2026/27 tax year.
0T Tax Code Explained: 2026/27 HMRC Rules for UK Employers
Understand the 0T tax code rules for the 2026/27 tax year. Learn why codes change, calculate progressive PAYE bands, and process official HMRC updates.
Self Assessment Tax Return Calculator Guide 2026/27
Use a self assessment tax return calculator to accurately estimate your 2026/27 HMRC liability. Learn how Income Tax and Class 4 NICs impact your final bill.
Cycle to Work Salary Sacrifice: UK Employer Guide 2026/2027
Master the cycle to work salary sacrifice scheme for the 2026/27 tax year. Learn HMRC compliance rules, PAYE savings, and how to set up employer payroll.
HMRC Payslip Check Alert: 2026/27 Employer Compliance Guide
HMRC payslip check alert explained: why tax codes change in 2026/27, what P6 and P9 notices mean, and how employers keep payroll compliant.
How HMRC Time to Pay arrangement works in the UK
HMRC Time to Pay arrangement explained for UK businesses and self-employed taxpayers, including eligibility, VAT, deadlines and penalties.
What is an attachment of earnings? Rules & rate
Learn how attachment of earnings work in 2026, including UK deduction rates, employer responsibilities, and payroll compliance rules.
Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON) UK 2026/27 Employer Guide
Payment in lieu of notice UK explained for 2026/27, how PILON is calculated, when it is taxable under HMRC rules, and how to process it correctly through payroll.
Company car tax UK 2026/27 rates, BiK and calculations
Company car tax UK explained for 2026/27, how benefit-in-kind is calculated using P11D value and CO2 bands, what electric and hybrid BiK rates apply, and how tax appears on payroll.
Off-Payroll Working & IR35 Rules: 2026/27 UK employer guide
Off-payroll working & IR35 in 2026/27: new umbrella PAYE rules from 6 April, inside vs outside IR35 explained, and how UK employers stay compliant.
Small Employers' Relief 2026/27: UK Eligibility & How to Claim
Discover what Small Employers' Relief is and check your 2026/27 UK eligibility. Learn how to reclaim 109% of statutory parental pay using payroll software.
Tax codes explained UK: meanings, letters & how they work
Tax codes explained UK 2026: learn what tax codes mean, how they’re calculated, common letters and how to check if your tax code is correct.
Employment payroll tax UK (2026): rates, PAYE & how it works
Employment payroll tax UK 2026: learn how PAYE works, current tax rates, employer obligations and how to stay compliant with HMRC.
HRIS payroll software UK: benefits, features & how it works
HRIS payroll software UK 2026: learn how it works, key benefits, features and how it saves time by automating payroll and HR processes.
Difference between gross and net pay in the UK: how to calculate it
Difference between gross and net pay in the UK (2026): learn how to calculate take-home pay, understand deductions and run accurate payroll.
Reasons for refusing flexible working in the UK
Reasons for refusing flexible working explained (2026). Learn valid employer grounds, UK law, and best practices for handling requests compliantly.
Shadow payroll explained: how it works in the UK (2026)
Learn what shadow payroll is, when it’s required, and how it works in the UK. A practical guide for employers managing international assignments.
DEA rates 2026/2027: employer guide to DEA deductions
DEA rates 2026/2027 explained. Learn about DEA deduction rates, rate calculations, earnings rules and employer responsibilities.
Right to work check in the UK: steps and documents
Right to work check UK 2026: learn documents, share code steps and how to check or prove your right to work in the UK.
Unlimited holiday policy: UK rules and risks
Unlimited holiday policy explained (2026/2027): UK legal rules, holiday pay, risks, and best practices for employers offering unlimited holiday leave.
Pre-tax deductions UK 2026/27 employer payroll guide
Pre-tax deductions UK explained for 2026/27: salary sacrifice, PAYE, statutory deductions and payslip rules to manage compliant payroll deductions
Expenses management UK (2026): rules, tax treatment and best practices
Expenses management UK (2026): learn how to manage employee expenses, understand HMRC rules and ensure tax compliance with simple steps.
What is time and expense tracking? Employer guide
Time and expense tracking explained: learn how to track employee hours, manage business expenses, and improve payroll accuracy in 2026.
Bereavement leave UK 2026/27 employer rights and pay rules
Practical guide to bereavement leave UK 2026/27: statutory rights, bereavement pay, compassionate leave, and how to build a compliant bereavement policy for your team.
Unpaid leave UK: employer rights, rules and payroll 2026/27
Unpaid leave in the UK carries real compliance risk. Learn which types are statutory, how they affect holiday, pension and payroll, and what employers must do in 2026/27
Payroll journal UK 2026/27 guide for employers
A complete guide to UK payroll journal entries for 2026/27: standard, accrued, pension, and PAYE-only entries, with reconciliation and HMRC compliance.
National Living Wage UK 2026: Rates, Age Bands and Rules
National Living Wage UK 2026 explained. Learn the latest minimum wage rates, age bands, yearly salary examples, and key employer rules.
What is pension re-enrolment in the UK and how does it work?
Understand pension re-enrolment for 2026/27. Learn deadlines, eligibility rules, and employer duties to stay compliant and avoid penalties in the UK.
What is a P45 form UK? Complete guide for employers 2026
P45 form UK explained: learn what it contains, when employers must issue it, and how it prevents emergency tax codes for new hires in the 2026/27 tax year.
Emergency tax UK: codes, rates and how overpayments are corrected
Emergency tax UK explained for 2026. Learn emergency tax codes, typical deduction rates, and how to claim back overpayments through PAYE payroll.
Managing remote teams: Pay and performance guide UK 2026/27
Learn how to manage remote teams compliantly in 2026/27. Master HMRC payroll rules, National Minimum Wage limits, and remote performance tracking.