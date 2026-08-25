Key takeaways Under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE) , employee contracts, terms, and service continuity transfer automatically from the transferor to the transferee.

The outgoing employer must deliver accurate Employee Liability Information (ELI) to the incoming employer at least 28 days before the transfer date to avoid statutory tribunal fines of a minimum of £500 per employee .

Employers with 50 or more staff and transfers affecting 10 or more employees must consult through elected representatives rather than consulting workers directly.

Redundancies or contractual variations carried out solely because of a TUPE transfer are automatically unfair unless driven by a valid Economic, Technical, or Organisational reason ( ETO reason ) entailing changes in the workforce .

All legacy payroll liabilities, excluding criminal liabilities, transfer to the transferee, requiring immediate alignment with Real Time Information (RTI) reporting via the Full Payment Submission (FPS).

Mishandling a TUPE transfer in the 2026/27 tax year carries severe financial risks. Under ACAS rules, missing the 28-day Employee Liability Information (ELI) deadline allows incoming employers to claim a minimum of £500 per employee at an Employment Tribunal. Neglecting mandatory staff consultation can also trigger an uncapped protective award of up to 13 weeks' actual gross pay per worker.

What is a TUPE transfer and what does it stand for?

What is a TUPE transfer and what does it stand for?

TUPE stands for the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006. It protects workers' continuous employment and contractual terms during business handovers. Under this framework, employees transfer automatically to the incoming employer with their original terms intact.

To maintain compliance when reviewing employee contracts, the transferee must preserve:

Accrued continuous service dates.

Statutory and contractual holiday entitlements.

Existing salary structures and benefits.

When does TUPE apply to a commercial business transaction?

The TUPE regulations apply during an economic entity sale (a business transfer) or an outsourcing workflow (a service provision change). To trigger these protections, the transaction must involve an organised grouping of employees.

Business transfer: The sale of a fundamentally unchanged economic entity.

Service provision change: Outsourcing a service, bringing an outsourced service back in-house, or reassigning an ongoing client contract to a new provider in Great Britain.

Organised grouping: Staff were deliberately and principally assigned to carry out the transferring activities.

When does TUPE not apply to a business change?

TUPE law does not apply to corporate share sales or short-term, single-event contract tasks. To prevent unnecessary compliance workflows, employers must correctly identify these out-of-scope scenarios:

Share sales: Business ownership changes via shares, but the legal corporate employer remains the same.

Single-event tasks: Contracts awarded for a short-term, one-off project rather than ongoing service provision.

Supply of goods: Contracts issued strictly for purchasing equipment or goods, excluding labour or services.

How does the TUPE process work for UK employers?

The TUPE process demands strict coordination between the transferor and transferee to maintain compliance across data sharing, staff consultations, and payroll architectures.

Core Duty Outgoing Employer Obligation Incoming Employer Obligation Data Sharing Deliver accurate ELI at least 28 days prior. Process inherited data for payroll setup. Consultation Inform and consult on transfer motives. Disclose any envisaged workforce measures. Payroll Issue final pay and P45s. Align staff into active payroll cycles.

How should employers manage the formal TUPE process and consultation timelines?

Employers must consult "in good time" before the transfer date. When formal mechanisms are triggered, management must arrange elections if a union is absent. Understanding statutory rules, such as those governing a redundancy consultation period for one person, is critical, because skipping formal timelines exposes businesses to protective award penalties.

Identify if recognised trade union representatives exist.

Facilitate a fair ballot to elect representatives if none exist.

Disclose the transfer's motive, timeline, and impact.

👉 To note: For the 2026/27 tax year, employers can bypass elections and consult directly with staff if the entire organisation has fewer than 50 employees, or if the specific transfer involves fewer than 10 employees, provided no existing reps are active.

What are the strict rules for exchanging Employee Liability Information?

The transferor must deliver written worker records to the transferee at least 28 days before the transfer date. Sharing Employee Liability Information (ELI) ensures the incoming employer can accurately configure their HR and payroll systems.

The data packet must include:

Employee identity and age.

Written statement of employment particulars.

Disciplinary action or grievances from the last two years.

Active or potential Employment Tribunal claims.

Applicable collective agreements.

⚠️ Warning: Missing the 28-day ELI deadline allows the incoming employer to claim an Employment Tribunal statutory penalty of a minimum of £500 per employee.

Can employee contracts or salaries be reduced under TUPE protections?

Any contract changes or wage cuts are void if the primary reason for the variation is the transfer itself. Standard post-acquisition harmonisation is not permitted, meaning incoming HR and finance directors cannot simply cut wages to align employment terms across the combined entity.

A lawful variation framework requires:

Documenting a specific Economic, Technical, or Organisational reason ( ETO reason ) driving the change.

Ensuring the change entails genuine changes in the workforce .

Consulting affected staff to secure formal written consent.

Why are pre-existing employment terms protected during a transfer?

The incoming employer automatically inherits all contractual rights, entitlements, and accrued responsibilities from day one. Post-transfer harmonisation is ruled out under ACAS guidance, preserving legacy perks and salary structures in full. Before unilaterally terminating contracts or forcing new conditions, employers must weigh the risk of constructive dismissal claims, particularly where the interplay with contractual redundancy pay obligations applies.

What qualifies as a valid economic, technical, or organisational reason for contractual changes?

A valid ETO reason requires a genuine change in the workforce's overall numbers, roles, or structure. According to GOV.UK, employers must prove genuine reorganisation rather than disguised harmonisation. The operational driver must be:

Economic: Reducing payroll costs to ensure business survival.

Technical: Implementing new technology requiring different skills.

Organisational: Restructuring management or relocating business operations.

2026 payroll checklist Download our compliance checklist

How should an employer manage a compliant TUPE redundancy process?

Managing a compliant TUPE redundancy process requires establishing neutral selection pools and applying objective scoring criteria under a valid ETO reason involving changes in the workforce. When corporate mergers create duplicate roles, finance and HR teams must implement non-discriminatory frameworks across the combined staff.

Pool existing and newly transferred staff neutrally within the same selection brackets.

Apply objective, transparent scoring criteria to identify redundant positions.

Execute formal consultation protocols with employees or representatives.

When is a dismissal linked to a TUPE transfer deemed automatically unfair?

A dismissal is automatically unfair under GOV.UK rules if the sole or principal reason for the termination is the TUPE transfer itself, unless a valid ETO reason entailing changes in the workforce can be proven.

⚠️ Warning: The transferee inherits all employment liabilities. If management prematurely terminates contracts to smooth a business sale, the incoming employer carries the full financial exposure of any subsequent unfair dismissal claims, with compensatory awards capped at the 2026/27 statutory maximum of £123,543, provided workers meet the current two-year qualifying service threshold.

What are the statutory steps to execute a fair redundancy process under an ETO framework?

Once formal consultations conclude, payroll systems must process three critical workflows while applying payment in lieu of notice terms accurately, based on the employee's fully preserved continuous service history:

Statutory Redundancy Pay: Calculate payouts using the employee's total accrued continuous service date (inherited from the transferor), capped at the current 2026/27 statutory maximum of £751 per week.

Notice Pay & Leave Accrual: Process statutory or contractual notice pay alongside accrued, untaken holiday entitlement up to the final termination date.

HMRC Reporting: Apply correct tax exemptions on the redundancy element up to the £30,000 threshold, submitting data via a Full Payment Submission (FPS) on or before the final payday.

How do UK employers manage payroll and PAYE compliance after a TUPE transfer?

The incoming employer (transferee) must either merge the acquired PAYE scheme or migrate employees into their existing scheme using precise RTI submissions indicators, to preserve continuous payroll histories without issuing P45s. Under HMRC rules for the 2026/27 tax year, the transfer of payroll liability happens automatically on the execution date.

👉 To note: Finance teams must formally notify HMRC of the transition before the first pay run, to evaluate whether to consolidate infrastructures or maintain distinct payroll references under a successorship framework.

Post-transfer payroll compliance checklist:

Notify HMRC of the business transition before the first pay run.

Choose between full PAYE scheme alignment or a scheme merger.

Submit workforce communications to HMRC as required.

Preserve all historical tax, earnings, and deduction records.

What are the statutory rules for merging or maintaining separate PAYE schemes?

Employers must notify HMRC of the business transition to determine whether the old PAYE scheme should be closed or transferred via a standard successorship agreement. This status permits the direct transfer of Year-to-Date (YTD) figures and rules out issuing a P45. Incorrectly issuing a P45 breaks employment continuity and triggers automated emergency tax codes like BR or 0T via HMRC systems.

Verify with HMRC whether a successorship applies to the transaction. Transfer continuous YTD tax, earnings, and insurance figures into the new payroll environment. Finalise outstanding liabilities before closing the legacy PAYE account within statutory windows.

How to configure RTI software parameters for the first post-transfer submission?

The incoming employer must execute a Full Payment Submission (FPS) on or before the first post-transfer payday, accurately configuring the payroll identification fields in their software. Mapping fields incorrectly causes HMRC systems to treat the transition as a brand-new employment, corrupting Year-to-Date data and creating duplicate tax profiles.

Transferee RTI reporting checklist:

Configure unique PIDs: Set up a new internal Payroll ID for every incoming employee.

Activate change indicator: Turn on the 'Payroll ID Changed Indicator' flag within the software.

Populate history field: Enter the historical identifier in the 'Old Payroll ID' field.

Leave start date blank: Do not enter a new start date, to prevent HMRC from overriding the matching process.

Align NIC thresholds: Maintain consistent Class 1 NICs thresholds to ensure accurate statutory deductions.