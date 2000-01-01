Your payroll & HR companion, always available
Built directly into PayFit, PayFit AI handles your reports, variable pay, and leave requests. It flags anomalies before payroll closes and anticipates what you need next. Alongside your dedicated payroll team, you stay compliant at every step.
65%
of our customers use PayFit AI every month
82%
find their tasks easier
72%
save time every day
Theguaranteeofstayingcompliant
10 years of expertise
An AI that combines years of UK payroll expertise with the power of our payroll engine, the technology behind millions of payslips.
Unprecedented precision
SSP, P60, holiday pay, HMRC submissions: PayFit AI handles the hardest UK payroll topics with precision. It learns your business, and gets sharper every month.
Human expert, when you need it
When a situation calls for a human touch, a PayFit expert steps in with full context. No repetition. You keep moving.
Protected data
EU-hosted data, ISO 27001 certified. Your conversations never train our AI.
AIthatanticipatesandactsforyou
Proactive by design
Your anomalies, flagged. Your alerts, on time. Your checklist, ready. Follow in real time and validate at every step.
Supporting your employees
Your employees file holiday requests, check payslips, get HR answers directly from PayFit AI. Without going through you.
Supporting you
HR reports, adjustment summaries, variables: when you need help, PayFit AI delivers.
Time reclaimed
Less time fielding recurring queries, more time supporting your teams. Focus on what matters most: your people.
What customers love about PayFit AI
“I can't work without it now! It removes a huge frustration. As a managing director without deep HR expertise, I can manage my team almost entirely independently!”
Jérôme Pasquet
“PayFit AI is fantastic. I hardly contact support anymore. Being able to use it anytime is incredibly convenient.”
Mélissa
FAQ
What is PayFit AI?
PayFit AI is PayFit's dedicated payroll and HR AI agent. Unlike a generic assistant, it knows your business: your employment contracts, internal policies, and company structure. It answers your questions, handles your tasks, and brings in a human expert when the situation calls for it. Included in all PayFit plans, at no extra cost.
How is PayFit AI different from a standard HR chatbot?
A standard HR chatbot points you to a fixed knowledge base. PayFit AI goes further: it draws on your real company data, takes direct action, keeps you informed in real time, and comes with PayFit's compliance guarantee built into every response. You stay in control of every validation.
Is my data secure with PayFit AI?
Absolutely. Your data security is our priority.
Three key guarantees:
ISO 27001 certification: audited and certified security;
EU data hosting: 100% European storage, full GDPR compliance;
total confidentiality: your data is never used to train the AI.
PayFit AI only accesses information necessary to answer your questions, in strict compliance with confidentiality and European regulations.
How does PayFit AI help me get things done faster?
PayFit AI allows you to resolve payroll and HR situations immediately, without waiting for support. Question at 10pm during month-end close? Query about a bonus on Saturday? PayFit AI responds in seconds, 24/7.
The result: 72% of our administrators complete HR and payroll tasks faster and 82% find their tasks easier. Make confident decisions, when you need to, not according to support hours.
Can PayFit AI handle complex payroll situations?
Yes. PayFit AI draws on PayFit's expertise: our Help Center, thousands of resolved customer cases, and official legal documentation. Every answer adapts to your specific context: your collective agreement, company policies and structure.
PayFit AI doesn't give generic internet answers, it provides solutions that match your reality. 81% of our administrators trust the responses they receive. Rely on PayFit AI to handle complex situations with confidence.
What if PayFit AI can't answer my question?
If a situation needs deeper analysis or a human touch, a PayFit expert joins the conversation directly, with full context already loaded. No need to repeat yourself. No starting from scratch. You get a clear answer, every time.
How do I access PayFit AI?
PayFit AI is built into your PayFit workspace, no installation or setup needed. Simply log in and start a conversation. That's it. Available 24/7, ask your questions wherever you are, whenever you need.
Can my employees access PayFit AI?
Yes, PayFit AI is available to all employees directly from their personal workspace. They can ask any HR and payroll questions independently, including questions about your company's own policies: leave rules, benefits, internal procedures. Admins can upload their company documents directly into PayFit AI, so every answer reflects your reality, not a generic template.
All conversations remain 100% private and confidential. Nothing is shared with you or managers. Your employees find answers themselves, you field fewer routine questions. Everyone benefits.
Do I need to pay extra for PayFit AI?
No, PayFit AI is included in all our packages at no extra cost.