Key Takeaways A payroll journal is an accounting record that summarises gross pay , deductions, employer contributions, and PAYE liabilities for each payroll period before posting to the general ledger.

Each payroll journal entry correctly balances DR (gross pay, employer NICs , employer pension contributions) against CR (employee deductions, PAYE liabilities, pension liabilities, cash or bank).

Accrued payroll journal entries are recorded at month-end for wages earned but not yet paid, covering PAYE , NICs , and pension contributions, to ensure accurate 2026/27 financial statements and month-end controls.

Year-end payroll accrual journal entries align with HMRC PAYE and NIC submission deadlines and reconcile to the employer payment record ( P32 -style liability) for 2026/27 .

HMRC charges late PAYE payment penalties from 1% up to 4% of the amount owed depending on the number of defaults in the tax year, rising to an additional 5% after 6 and 12 months of non-payment.

With HMRC employer compliance checks increasing and payroll errors cited as one of the leading causes of balance sheet discrepancies at year-end, getting payroll journal entries right has never been more consequential. According to GOV.UK, employers must retain payroll records for at least 3 years from the end of the tax year and every entry must show you've reported accurately.

This guide covers standard, accrued, pension, and PAYE-only journal entry types, with reconciliation steps aligned to 2026/27 rates and deadlines.

What is a payroll journal and why does it matter for UK employers?

What is a payroll journal and why does it matter for UK employers?

A payroll journal is the period-end record of all payroll-related debits and credits, posted to the general ledger before month-end close. For UK employers, it is the mechanism through which payroll costs (gross wages, employer NICs, pension contributions) are recognised in the P&L, and payroll liabilities (PAYE, employee deductions, pension payables) are held on the balance sheet until remitted. An inaccurate or incomplete entry creates downstream errors in financial statements and HMRC reconciliations that compound at year-end.

Core components every payroll journal must capture:

PAYE and NIC liabilities : recorded as credits until remitted to HMRC by the 19th (post) or 22nd (electronic) of the following month

Pension contribution entries : employer and employee portions posted as liabilities until payment reaches the scheme; timing mismatches create balance sheet distortion

Financial statement impact: payroll costs post to staff costs on the P&L; misclassified entries affect both the income statement and the balance sheet simultaneously

Accurate payroll journal entries also determine whether your payroll reconciliation process can close cleanly at period-end without manual corrections.

⚠️ Warning: Mismatched payroll journals create unmatched PAYE and NIC liabilities on the balance sheet and increase audit-finding exposure at year-end.

How do payroll journals connect to the general ledger?

Every payroll journal posts to the general ledger at period-end using correctly assigned GL codes to ensure the trial balance reflects accurate payroll costs and liabilities. Posting frequency must match the pay cycle: weekly journals for weekly payrolls, monthly journals for monthly payrolls.

Period-end posting : journals posted before month-end close avoid timing mismatches in financial statements

GL code mapping : each payroll component (gross pay, NICs , pension, PAYE ) requires a dedicated ledger code; mixed codes create reconciliation errors that are difficult to trace at year-end

Trial-balance check: before year-end, all payroll-related GL balances must reconcile to HMRC submissions; structured payroll reports support this process and reduce the risk of undetected discrepancies

What types of payroll journal entries must UK employers post in 2026/27?

UK employers post four core types of payroll journal entries in 2026/27, each mapping to a specific point in the payroll and reporting cycle to ensure costs and liabilities are recognised in the correct period. Understanding how pre-tax deductions affect the gross-to-net figure is essential before selecting the correct entry type for each pay run.

Entry type When posted What it records Standard payroll journal entry Each pay-run date Gross pay, employer NICs, employer pension, employee deductions, PAYE liabilities, net pay to bank Accrued payroll journal entry Month-end close Wages earned but not yet paid, including accrued PAYE, NICs, and pension contributions Pension-contribution journal entry Auto-enrolment payment date Employer and employee pension contributions posted as liabilities until remitted to the scheme PAYE and NIC tax journal entry HMRC remittance date Debit to PAYE/NIC liability, credit to bank, clearing the liability posted at pay-run stage

Each entry type feeds directly into the general ledger and must be posted in the correct sequence to avoid timing mismatches between payroll costs, HMRC liabilities, and bank movements at period-end.

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How do UK employers record a standard payroll journal entry?

A standard payroll journal entry is posted on each pay-run date and records the full gross-to-net movement for the period, aligned to HMRC reporting obligations and standard UK accounting practice:

DR Gross pay : total gross wages for the period, posted to the staff costs account in the P&L

DR Employer NICs : employer's Class 1 National Insurance contribution for the period

DR Employer pension contributions : employer's auto-enrolment or occupational pension contribution

CR Employee deductions : PAYE , employee NICs , and employee pension contributions held as balance sheet liabilities

CR PAYE and NIC liabilities : amounts owed to HMRC and cleared at the monthly remittance deadline

CR Bank or cash: net pay disbursed to employees after all deductions

📌 Example: According to GOV.UK rates and thresholds for employers 2026/27, for a monthly payroll of £10,000 gross the entry debits staff costs, employer NICs at the secondary Class 1 rate of 15% above the secondary threshold of £5000 per year, and employer pension contributions, with credits to PAYE/NIC liabilities, employee pension, and bank for net pay.

When and how should an accrued payroll journal entry be posted?

An accrued payroll journal entry is required when a pay date falls after month-end close, meaning wages have been earned within the period but not yet paid. The accrual ensures payroll costs and HMRC liabilities are recognised in the correct accounting period, with a reversal posted at the start of the following month to prevent double-counting:

Accrued wages entry at month-end : debit gross pay to staff costs, credit accrued wages liability for the full gross amount earned within the period

Accrued PAYE and NICs : included within the accrual as separate liability lines to avoid understating HMRC obligations at period-end

Next-month reversal : the accrual is reversed on the first day of the following period before the actual pay-run entry is posted

Pension accruals alignment: employer and employee pension contribution accruals follow the same reversal timing and must reconcile to the auto-enrolment scheme payment deadline

How do you prepare and reconcile a payroll journal in the UK?

Accurate payroll journal preparation for 2026/27 requires clean data extracted from HMRC-compliant payroll software, mapped to the correct GL codes, and validated before posting, with small businesses managing payroll data tracking across cost centres benefiting most from a structured approach.

Payroll journal preparation and posting checklist:

HMRC-compliant payroll data : extract gross pay, employee deductions, employer NICs , and pension contributions from RTI -aligned payroll output before drafting the journal

Journal preparation : map each payroll component to its dedicated GL code; validate that debits and credits balance before posting

Posting to GL : post the journal before month-end close to avoid timing mismatches between payroll costs and the trial balance

Reconciliation to PAYE report and bank: match posted PAYE and NIC liabilities against the HMRC payment record and confirm net pay against the bank statement

💡 Good to know: Automated reconciliation tools reduce mismatch risk between payroll journals and bank activity by flagging unmatched transactions at period-end before manual review is required.

How do UK employers reconcile payroll journals to bank and HMRC?

Reconciling payroll journals to both the bank and HMRC submissions is a mandatory period-end control that ensures liabilities posted in the general ledger match actual payments made. For small businesses, the payroll reconciliation process is the primary mechanism for identifying timing differences between journal postings and bank movements, and platforms that automate the matching of payroll outputs to GL entries support cleaner small business accounting at year-end.

Match PAYE and NIC liabilities : compare the PAYE / NIC liability balance on the general ledger against the HMRC employer payment record for each period

Reconcile to bank : confirm that net pay credits in the journal match bank statement outflows on the pay date; unmatched items indicate a posting error or timing difference

Year-end reconciliation: all payroll journal balances must reconcile to HMRC RTI submissions and the P32-style employer payment summary before the 2026/27 tax year closes

How should payroll journals support year‑end and tax compliance in the UK?

Consistent payroll journal entries throughout 2026/27 build the audit trail that year-end PAYE compliance depends on. When preparing for the new tax year , all accrued entries from the closing year must be cleared, reversed, and reconciled against HMRC submissions before the final RTI filing is made.

Year-end payroll accrual journal entry : captures all outstanding payroll costs, PAYE , and NIC liabilities at 5 April before the 2026/27 tax year closes

P32 and employer payment record match: all year-end journal balances must reconcile to the HMRC employer payment record and RTI submissions for the full tax year

Audit-readiness: year-end entries must be supported by payroll run reports, HMRC payment confirmations, and GL reconciliation schedules

⚠️ Warning: Inconsistent year-end payroll accruals can create unmatched PAYE and NIC liabilities on financial statements. According to GOV.UK, late RTI filing penalties range from £100 to £400 per month depending on employer size.

How should year-end payroll accrual and tax entries be created?

Year-end payroll accrual journal entries must account for any outstanding PAYE, NIC, and pension liabilities that span the tax year boundary, and must be posted before the HMRC year-end deadline to ensure the 2026/27 employer payment record is complete. Accrued wages and PAYE recognised in 2026/27 but paid after 5 April are debited to staff costs with a corresponding credit to accrued wages and PAYE liabilities.

👉 To note: Employer and employee NIC liabilities posted in the journal must match the cumulative NIC figures on the RTI full payment submissions for the year, and all entries must be finalised before the final FPS or EPS submission to avoid discrepancies between the general ledger and HMRC records.

How do payroll journals support audit and HMRC checks?

Well-maintained payroll journals provide the primary documentary evidence during HMRC employer compliance checks, linking every payroll cost and liability to a specific pay run and RTI submission. HMRC requires employers to retain payroll records for a minimum of 3 years after the end of the tax year to which they relate:

Retaining journal entries for 3 years : all payroll journal entries, supporting payroll run reports, and GL reconciliation schedules must be retained and traceable to the relevant tax year

Matching to HMRC returns : each journal entry must be traceable to the corresponding FPS , EPS , or employer payment record submitted to HMRC for the period

Audit-readiness documentation: a complete audit file includes the journal entry, the payroll run report, the HMRC payment confirmation, and the GL reconciliation for each pay cycle