Key takeaways Emergency tax UK is applied using temporary non-cumulative codes (e.g., 1257L W1, 1257L M1 ) when HMRC lacks prior earnings data.

Employees are emergency taxed if they do not provide a P45 or complete the HMRC starter checklist at first payroll.

Temporary codes allow standard UK Income Tax rates— 20% basic, 40% higher , and 45% additional —on earnings above the per‑period allowance, which is £242 weekly or £1,047.50 monthly in the 2026/27 tax year.

Overpaid emergency tax is refunded automatically within 4–6 weeks after the employer submits RTI and HMRC updates the code.

Employers can prevent emergency tax by collecting complete starter information on day one and using integrated payroll software to support compliance checks.

1257L alone is cumulative ; W1/M1 suffixes indicate emergency (non-cumulative) status for the current tax year.

Emergency tax is HMRC’s default mechanism for collecting Income Tax from new or returning employees when there is no prior earnings history on file, posing a clear payroll‑compliance risk if starter information is incomplete. HMRC issues non‑cumulative tax codes to ensure tax continues to be collected while the employee’s correct tax position is verified.

Here is our guide to how emergency tax codes work in the UK, how employers can prevent them and what you can do to claim emergency tax back.

How do emergency tax codes work in the UK?

How do emergency tax codes work in the UK?

The emergency tax code UK is applied by employers when a new starter lacks prior earnings documentation, such as a P45. Payroll systems automatically assign these temporary non‑cumulative codes to ensure HMRC receives tax payments immediately. The codes remain active until the employer submits complete starter information through Real Time Information (RTI) submissions. Employees typically see emergency codes on their first 1–3 payslips while HMRC processes this documentation.

💡 Good to know: The best payroll software can flag missing P45 or starter checklist data before the first payroll run, allowing HR teams to collect it before emergency coding is applied.

How do emergency tax codes differ from normal codes?

Emergency tax codes differ from normal codes by treating each pay period separately rather than tracking year‑to‑date earnings . They apply a proportion of the annual personal allowance on a weekly or monthly basis ( £242 per week or £1,047.50 per month ), based on the standard £12,570 annual allowance .

Earnings above the allowance are taxed using standard UK Income Tax bands starting at 20% , 40% , and 45% .

Normal cumulative tax codes , by contrast, track total year‑to‑date earnings across all employments, applying the full annual allowance progressively based on tax already deducted .

What are the common emergency tax code variations?

Emergency tax codes vary according to pay frequency and personal circumstances:

Code Pay Frequency Personal Allowance Tax Treatment 1257L W1 Weekly £242 Standard bands above allowance 1257L M1 Monthly £1,047.50 Standard bands above allowance BR W1/M1 Either £0 All earnings at 20% basic rate D0 W1/M1 Either £0 All earnings at 40% higher rate

0T W1/M1 may also be used in emergency situations for complex cases. Codes remain in place until HMRC receives complete starter information and issues a corrected tax code.

End & start of tax year checklist Download PayFit's checklist

What percentage is emergency tax UK?

Emergency tax UK applies the standard 20% basic rate , 40% higher rate , and 45% additional rate to earnings above the pay-period personal allowance within each pay period separately. Emergency tax uses the same rates as standard UK Income Tax . Non-cumulative calculation ensures tax continues to be collected while HMRC confirms the correct tax position. This can result in higher initial deductions for employees with unused allowances earlier in the tax year.

💡 Good to know: BR and D0 emergency codes tax all earnings at fixed rates ( 20% or 40% ) with no personal allowance .

How is weekly vs monthly emergency tax calculated?

Monthly pay provides £1,047.50 of tax-free allowance before standard bands apply. Weekly pay provides around £242 before the same progressive structure. Pay frequency can affect taxable income:

Gross Pay Weekly Taxable Income Monthly Taxable Income £500 £258 £0 £2,000 £1,758 £952.50

These examples show how pay frequency directly affects taxable income under emergency tax, as the personal allowance is applied separately in each pay period.

How do higher tax bands affect emergency deductions?

Higher tax bands apply only when earnings exceed per-period thresholds under emergency codes. Only portions above each threshold receive higher rates.

📌 Example:

For a £4,000 monthly salary under a 1257L M1 code:

£1,047.50 is tax-free

£2,952.50 is taxed at 20% = £590.50 total tax

The higher rate band begins at £37,701 and the additional rate at £125,140 in the 2026/27 tax year .

Why do employees get emergency taxed in the UK?

Employees are placed on an emergency tax code in the UK when employers lack a P45 or completed HMRC new starter checklist before processing the first payroll run.

Without prior earnings documentation, employers must legally apply temporary codes (such as 0T or BR ). This ensures HMRC receives immediate tax payments while verifying the correct tax position for the current tax year.

💡 Good to know: Even employees returning after short breaks may receive emergency codes if P45 information is unavailable or outdated.

What are the most common emergency tax triggers?

The primary situations causing emergency tax in the UK include starting without documentation:

First job ever (no prior tax history)

Job changes without a P45 from the previous employer

Employment gaps exceeding 52 weeks

Multiple jobs simultaneously

Incomplete starter checklist responses

These situations force non-cumulative emergency coding until HMRC receives complete records .

What are employer responsibilities during onboarding?

Employers must request P45 and starter checklist information on day one. Integrated payroll software can flag missing or incomplete documents before the first payroll run, allowing HR teams to collect missing information quickly and reduce the risk of unnecessary emergency tax application and associated payroll queries from employees.

How do I claim back emergency tax UK?

Claiming emergency tax back in the UK requires providing a P45 or starter checklist to the employer as soon as possible. HMRC typically issues corrected tax codes within 2-4 weeks although this can vary depending on individual processing times. Once the new tax code is applied in payroll, any overpaid tax is automatically refunded through the next payslip.

No direct HMRC contact is needed in most cases. Emergency tax overpayments are automatically corrected once HMRC updates the tax code; refunds are handled by payroll and increase net pay in the next pay run.

What is the step-by-step refund process?

The refund process follows a clear sequence once documentation is submitted. Each step builds on the previous one for automatic resolution:

Submit P45 / starter checklist to employer HR Employer reports via Real Time Information (RTI) HMRC sends updated coding notice (4-6 weeks) Payroll processes automatic refund next pay run

Payslip tax code changes following the HMRC coding update confirm successful resolution.

What if employment ends before the refund?

If employment ends first, HMRC calculates the overpayment at tax year-end via a P800 letter . Where applicable, HMRC sends a P800 letter at tax year‑end; any overpayment can be processed online via the Personal Tax Account or by cheque, depending on the individual’s situation.

📌 Example: If an employee is overtaxed for several months, the total refund reflects the cumulative overpayment. The exact amount varies depending on earnings and tax code adjustments.

How can employers avoid emergency tax UK?

Employers avoid emergency tax UK by implementing day one onboarding with complete P45 / starter checklist collection. Integrated payroll platforms can automate compliance checks and help employers respond to missing documentation more quickly, reducing the risk of emergency code applications .

Completing the HMRC starter checklist accurately helps ensure employees are assigned the correct tax code, reducing the likelihood of being placed on an emergency tax code under the PAYE system .

💡 Good to know: Emergency tax codes remain in place until updated through HMRC notifications, so timely payroll updates are essential to avoid prolonged incorrect tax deductions.

What are the best onboarding practices?

Best onboarding practices ensure complete documentation before first payroll processing. Automated systems and dedicated processes minimise emergency tax applications .

Day 1 P45 / starter checklist requests with payroll integration

Automated email reminders for incomplete submissions

Dedicated onboarding coordinator role

Pre‑employment documentation portals

Weekly compliance reporting dashboards

These practices can substantially reduce emergency tax applications when implemented consistently across the onboarding process.

Which payroll technology helps prevent emergency tax codes?

Payroll technology can help prevent issues by automatically flagging missing P45 data before the first payroll run. HMRC RTI integration provides real-time PAYE compliance status updates. Dashboard analytics identify documentation gaps proactively preventing emergency coding .

What impact does emergency tax have on employees?

Emergency tax in the UK can lead to higher initial PAYE deductions because each pay period is treated separately, with no year‑to‑date adjustment for unused allowances, until HMRC issues a corrected tax code . Net pay may be lower in the first pay runs, which can create cash‑flow pressure for employees on fixed or budgeted salaries.

Lower‑income workers and career changers often feel the impact more acutely, as they are more likely to lose unused allowances earlier in the tax year under non‑cumulative calculations.

What are the financial consequences?

Financial consequences may include a temporary reduction in monthly take‑home pay when an employee is placed on an emergency tax code under the PAYE system , until HMRC updates the correct tax information .

The impact varies by salary , pay frequency and how long the emergency code remains in place.

Reduced take‑home pay

Lost interest on withheld funds

Budgeting disruption during transition

Compounded deductions for multiple jobs

Higher proportional impact on zero‑hour contracts

These effects create cash flow pressure during employment transitions.

What protections do employees have?

Employees have the right to ask for their tax position to be reviewed once the correct P45 or starter information has been submitted. HMRC usually adjusts overpaid tax through payroll or via a refund, without treating it as a penalty. If an employer delays updating the information, employees can raise the issue with payroll or contact HMRC directly.