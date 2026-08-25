Key Takeaways The 0T tax code instructs employers to calculate PAYE without applying any tax-free Personal Allowance for the current tax year.

Employers must apply a 0T code non-cumulatively (W1/M1 basis) if a new starter fails to provide a recent P45 and does not complete a HMRC Starter Checklist before their first payday.

An employee automatically receives a 0T code if their adjusted net income exceeds the £125,140 threshold, entirely withdrawing their 2026/27 Personal Allowance .

HMRC coding notices ( P6 or P9 ) updating an employee to or from a 0T code must be actioned in the payroll software before the next Full Payment Submission (FPS) .

Unlike the BR tax code which applies a flat 20% basic rate, the 0T code subjects the employee's entire taxable pay to progressive income tax bands.

Failure to implement an HMRC-issued 0T code accurately renders the employer directly liable for the under-deducted PAYE tax shortfall and Schedule 24 penalties for inaccuracies, which can reach up to 30% for careless errors, 70% for deliberate misstatements, or 100% where errors are deliberate and concealed.

UK employers have a strict statutory duty to action P6 or P9 coding notices immediately, applying the revised 0T tax code before the next Full Payment Submission (FPS) is sent. Getting this wrong means covering any resulting tax shortfall from company funds, plus interest and Schedule 24 penalties, so timing matters. While applying the code on the immediate next available payday is a statutory deadline, payroll teams also face the administrative challenge of explaining sudden net pay drops to employees who have lost their tax-free allowance.

What is tax code 0T?

What is tax code 0T?

The 0T tax code means the employee receives no tax-free allowance for the current tax year. By removing the standard 2026/27 allowance of £12,570, employers must apply PAYE to all earnings. Unlike other tax codes, 0T applies progressive bands starting from £0, capturing income at basic, higher, and additional rates.

Core characteristics:

Total withdrawal of the annual tax-free allowance.

Application of standard progressive tax thresholds from the first pound.

Triggered by missing onboarding data or earnings above the high-income threshold.

What happens to the Personal Allowance on a 0T code?

The Personal Allowance is reduced to zero when an employee is assigned a 0T tax code. Payroll calculations expose the entire gross salary directly to statutory income tax brackets without any initial financial buffer. Consequently, all earnings, even for casual or temporary staff, are subject to the basic 20% tax threshold starting from their very first earned pound.

What is the difference between 0T and BR tax codes?

The 0T code uses progressive bands, while the BR tax code applies a flat 20% basic rate. Both remove the tax-free allowance, but BR caps the deduction rate, which is why employers must accurately configure employment tax settings to differentiate them.

Tax Code Calculation Basis 2026/27 Tax Rate Structure Typical Use Case 0T Progressive bands from £0 20%, 40%, and 45% Missing P45 or earnings over £125,140 BR Flat basic rate Flat 20% basic rate Secondary jobs remaining under the higher rate

💡 Good to know: High earners on BR risk underpaying tax, which is why HMRC often issues alternative codes to ensure correct deductions, such as 0T (for progressive bands), D0 (for a flat 40% Higher Rate), or D1 (for a flat 45% Additional Rate).

How does the 0T tax code compare to the standard 1257L tax code?

The standard 1257L tax code cumulatively spreads the statutory tax-free allowance across the payroll year to calculate tax progressively. In contrast, 0T removes this foundational buffer entirely.

Key differences:

1257L: Protects the first £12,570 of annual earnings and operates as the standard default code.

0T: Subjects 100% of gross taxable pay to progressive deductions, specifically deployed to handle missing onboarding data or earnings exceeding the high-income threshold.

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Why has my tax code changed to 0T?

HMRC automates tax code updates through continuous RTI data flows, adjusting employee profiles based on total annualised income or concurrent employment history. However, employers are also legally required to trigger this code manually during payroll setup if statutory documentation is absent.

The three primary root causes for a 0T code assignment are:

Missing Onboarding Records: Failing to provide a recent P45 and neglecting to complete a HMRC Starter Checklist before the first payday. Income Thresholds: Generating an adjusted net income that surpasses the maximum threshold, which completely withdraws the Personal Allowance. Multiple Employment: Holding secondary jobs where the standard allowance is already fully allocated to the primary source of income.

How does a missing P45 or Starter Checklist trigger a 0T code?

Failing to provide recent employment documents legally forces employers to apply a 0T non-cumulative code. If you do not provide a P45 and neglect to complete a Starter Checklist before your first payday, payroll administrators must follow HMRC default procedures:

Apply the 0T code on a non-cumulative (W1/M1) basis.

Process tax on all earnings from the first pound.

Retain documentation requests for HMRC audit requirements.

While Statement C on the Starter Checklist flags employees with secondary jobs or pensions (requiring no standard allowance), the 0T code remains the absolute default when all onboarding data is missing.

⚠️ Warning: Employees experience significant net pay reductions when onboarding documents are delayed. Proactively communicate that missing forms trigger emergency taxation until HMRC issues a formal coding notice.

How do multiple jobs or high earnings result in a 0T code?

The Personal Allowance is fully withdrawn once earnings breach the high-income limit or when it is entirely allocated to a primary job, necessitating a 0T code for secondary income sources. Under HMRC rules, the standard allowance tapers away by £1 for every £2 of adjusted net income above £100,000, reaching zero at £125,140.

For concurrent employment, the allowance is only utilised once. If your primary employer applies it, secondary employers must use a code levying tax from the first pound (like 0T or BR) to prevent tax underpayments. HMRC monitors these concurrent PAYE schemes via RTI and automatically issues coding notices to correct secondary payroll records.

What does M1 mean on a tax code or what is a 0T W1 code?

The 'M1' or 'W1' suffix signifies that the tax is calculated on a non-cumulative basis for that specific pay period only. Standard cumulative codes evaluate an employee's total earnings and tax paid over the entire year to date, smoothing out fluctuations across their payslips. In contrast, a 0T M1 tax code or 0T W1 tax code treats each pay period in isolation, completely ignoring any previous earnings or taxes paid during the current tax year.

How does non-cumulative emergency tax work on a 0T M1 code?

When a 0T M1 (Month 1) or W1 (Week 1) code is applied, the payroll software assesses that specific period's gross pay against the progressive tax bands as an entirely standalone event. Because these non-cumulative tax codes do not look back at previous months or weeks, any past overpayments or underpayments are not reconciled during the payroll run, which can temporarily lock in higher tax deductions.

👉 To note: Employees cannot receive automated tax refunds through the payroll system while on a non-cumulative code, as the software is restricted from recalculating their year-to-date tax position.

How long must employers apply an emergency 0T code?

Employers must continuously apply the emergency 0T code until HMRC issues an official P6 or P9 coding notice. UK payroll administrators are legally prohibited from amending a tax code based solely on an employee's request, even if the worker provides a delayed P45 after their first official payday has already been processed.

The required compliance process is:

Maintain the 0T code within the payroll software for all subsequent pay runs. Await HMRC's assessment of the employee's Real Time Information (RTI) data, which will trigger a formal P6 or P9 notification. Action the official HMRC instruction immediately upon receipt, updating the software before the next available payday.

How to change a 0T tax code with HMRC?

Employers change a 0T tax code by updating their payroll software immediately upon receiving an official coding notice from HMRC. When HMRC recalculates an employee's liability, they issue a formal notification, typically a P6 or P9 notice. To avoid under-deductions in the current period, timing is critical.

The payroll correction workflow requires employers to:

Identify the official P6 or P9 trigger document from HMRC. Update the employee's payroll profile with the new code and calculation basis prior to calculating the upcoming payday's net pay. Transmit the updated data via the next Full Payment Submission (FPS).

📌 Example: If an employer receives a P6 notice on the 12th of the month, they must action the update in the software immediately to ensure the correct code is applied during the standard month-end payroll run.

What payroll corrections are needed after receiving a coding notice?

Payroll administrators must immediately update the tax code and calculation basis in the employee's profile to adjust ongoing deductions and trigger automatic refunds for overpaid emergency tax. However, this processing window depends strictly on monthly cut-off dates. If a P6 or P9 notice arrives after payroll is finalised and locked, the adjustment is deferred to the next pay period. Any emergency tax overpaid during this gap is automatically calculated and refunded retrospectively by the software once the new cumulative code goes live.

The corrected code is automatically transmitted to HMRC via the Full Payment Submission (FPS) on or before the next payday. Under statutory RTI reporting rules, employers must file the FPS strictly on or before the payment date. The payroll software flags the change and embeds the newly applied tax code directly into the submission file, fulfilling the employer's record-keeping obligations and synchronising the employee's tax status with HMRC's central systems.