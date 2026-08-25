Key Takeaways A cycle to work salary sacrifice reduces gross pay before PAYE and Class 1 National Insurance contributions , saving 8% on earnings between £12,570 and £50,270 in 2026/27 .

Employers save 15% on secondary Class 1 Employer National Insurance contributions for every pound of salary sacrificed above the updated £5,000 threshold.

Automatic transfer of ownership voids the tax exemption, creating a Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) charge and a 15% employer Class 1A NICs liability.

Employees must use the equipment mainly for commuting, meaning at least 50% of its usage must be for qualifying workplace journeys under ITEPA 2003.

Transfers below the official HMRC Fair Market Value (FMV) matrix create a taxable Benefit-in-Kind (BiK), requiring mandatory P11D reporting and 15% Class 1A NICs.

With the 2026/27 Employer Class 1 National Insurance rate at 15% and the secondary threshold lowered to £5,000, cycle to work salary sacrifice schemes offer a vital mechanism to offset rising payroll burdens. However, securing these NICs savings requires navigating strict compliance.

Following the April 2026 National Living Wage increase to £12.71 per hour, finance teams face an acute operational challenge: executing contractual pre-tax reductions without letting an employee's gross pay slip below this statutory floor. Employers must also maintain precise PAYE deductions and enforce HMRC's Fair Market Value (FMV) matrix to prevent retrospective Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) charges.

What is the cycle to work salary sacrifice scheme?

What is the cycle to work salary sacrifice scheme?

The cycle to work salary sacrifice arrangement is a tax-exempt employee benefit implemented using a structural salary reduction mechanism under Section 244 of the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003 (ITEPA). Under this legal framework, which connects with your broader salary sacrifice setup, the employee agrees to a contractual reduction in gross pay in exchange for the hire of a bicycle and safety equipment. The operational payroll workflow functions as follows:

Employers purchase the required equipment directly from an approved retailer or scheme provider.

Employees repay the acquisition costs via contractual pre-tax deductions over a predetermined hire term.

Payroll teams report the newly reduced gross pay to HMRC via Real Time Information (RTI) Full Payment Submissions (FPS), keeping the signed variation of contract as a core record for audits.

💡 Good to know: This arrangement is strictly a hire agreement. Any automatic transfer of ownership clause embedded in the initial contract classifies the equipment as a standard Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) under ITEPA 2003 Section 62, completely nullifying the tax exemption and triggering an immediate 15% employer Class 1A NICs liability in the 2026/27 tax year.

Who is eligible for the cycle to work scheme under HMRC rules?

All employees paid through the PAYE system are eligible to participate, provided the contractual gross pay reduction does not cause their average hourly earnings to fall below the statutory wage floor. Payroll administrators must execute mandatory validation checks to verify:

The worker is fully registered on the company's PAYE system.

Over 50% of the equipment's operational use is dedicated to qualifying commuting journeys to or between workplaces, satisfying ITEPA 2003 Section 244(3).

The post-deduction hourly rate exceeds the statutory National Living Wage, officially set at £12.71 per hour for workers aged 21 and over in the 2026/27 tax year.

For electric bikes, the asset strictly qualifies as an Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycle (EAPC) (fitted with functional pedals, a maximum continuous motor output of 250 watts, and electrical assistance that cuts off completely at 15.5 mph).

⚠️ Warning: Breaching the £12.71 per hour National Minimum Wage floor via salary sacrifice deductions is a serious compliance failure. Under the National Minimum Wage Act 1998, HMRC can issue penalties of 200% of the arrears owed (capped at £20,000 per worker) and publicly name the employer.

What is the cycle to work scheme limit for UK employers?

The government has removed the historical £1,000 cap, allowing employers to set their own upper limits based on internal affordability policies and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) consumer credit guidelines.

Agreement Value FCA Authorisation Requirement Up to £1,000 Exempt under Statutory Instrument (SI) 2001/1201; no FCA consumer credit authorisation is required for the employer. Over £1,000 The employer must strictly hold a dedicated FCA consumer credit licence or utilise an authorised third-party provider to facilitate the hire agreement legally.

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How do you calculate cycle to work salary sacrifice savings?

Cycle to work salary sacrifice savings are generated by applying statutory tax and National Insurance rates to the reduced gross salary before deductions. To configure these employee benefits framework accurately, payroll must apply the exact 2026/27 statutory thresholds:

Tax Band (rUK)* PAYE Rate Employee NIC Rate Employer NIC Rate Total Employee Saving (rUK) Basic Rate 20% 8% 15% 28% (applied between £12,570 and £50,270) **Higher Rate ** 40% 2% 15% 42% (applied between £50,271 and £125,140) Additional Rate 45% 2% 15% 47% (applied above £125,140)

👉 To note: PAYE rates differ for employees subject to Scottish Income Tax, where distinct devolved bands apply. NICs rates remain uniform UK-wide.

How do you reflect employee tax relief in payroll?

To apply the structural gross pay reductions correctly, payroll must process the monthly deduction prior to generating the worker's tax code and statutory liabilities. The reduction shields that specific portion of earnings from PAYE and Class 1 National Insurance contributions directly at source.

📌 Example: For a £1,000 bicycle deduction over 12 months, the employee sacrifices £83.33 of gross pay each month. A basic rate taxpayer in England saves £23.33 monthly (£16.67 PAYE and £6.66 Class 1 National Insurance contributions).

How do employer National Insurance savings work?

Employers save on secondary Class 1 National Insurance contributions at the 2026/27 rate of 15% on the gross amount sacrificed by the employee. Because contractual gross pay is lowered, the company's secondary payroll liability decreases for every pound sacrificed above the £5,000 annual Secondary Threshold.

This reduction also lowers the calculation basis for the 0.5% Apprenticeship Levy, applicable only to employers with an annual pay bill exceeding £3 million under Part 6 of the Finance Act 2016. Employers must report the lowered gross pay to HMRC via RTI Full Payment Submissions (FPS) to ensure ongoing audit compliance.

How do you set up the cycle to work scheme in your payroll?

Setting up the scheme requires selecting a compliant provider, issuing a legally binding salary sacrifice agreement, and configuring your payroll software parameters accurately. When evaluating core types of employee benefits, employers must execute these statutory steps:

Select an FCA-authorised scheme provider, or manage the scheme directly in-house up to the £1,000 limit (exempt under SI 2001/1201). Issue a formal variation of contract to participating employees, signed prior to any salary deductions. Configure the payroll software to deduct the agreed hire cost from gross pay before calculating PAYE and Class 1 National Insurance contributions. Submit the newly reduced gross pay to HMRC via mandatory RTI Full Payment Submissions (FPS).

What are the HMRC compliance steps for implementation?

Employers must execute a formal variation of contract signed by the employee before any deductions occur. While fully compliant schemes do not require P11D reporting, failing an HMRC audit voids the exemption under ITEPA 2003 Section 244, triggering a retrospective 15% Class 1A Employer NICs charge.

To secure this tax exemption, payroll must maintain these records:

Contractual variation of terms document executed prior to the first salary deduction.

The official equipment hire agreement documentation.

Auditable evidence that over 50% of the equipment's use is dedicated to qualifying workplace commutes.

How does the scheme affect the National Minimum Wage and pensions?

A salary sacrifice arrangement cannot legally reduce an employee's gross pay below the statutory National Minimum Wage (NMW) floor under the National Minimum Wage Act 1998. Payroll must enforce two critical checks:

Hourly rate compliance: The post-deduction hourly rate must remain strictly above the £12.71 per hour National Living Wage for workers aged 21 and over in 2026/27 .

Workplace pension impact: The gross reduction lowers qualifying earnings (currently £6,240–£50,270 under TPR's automatic enrolment rules). The contract variation must specify if workplace pension contributions are calculated on the lower post-deduction salary or maintained on the original pre-sacrifice "notional salary" under your structural salary sacrifice pension contributions.

What happens at the end of the cycle to work agreement?

Employees do not automatically own the bicycle at the end of the cycle to work salary sacrifice hire period. To preserve the tax exemption, ownership must remain with the employer or scheme provider throughout the initial term. Payroll must manage the asset transfer compliantly to avoid triggering retrospective Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) charges.

How do you calculate the HMRC fair market value?

HMRC uses a specific valuation matrix based on the age and original price of the bicycle to determine its Fair Market Value (FMV). To prevent a Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax charge, any transfer of ownership must strictly align with these statutory percentages applied to the original purchase price.

Age of Bike Original Price Under £500 Original Price £500 or More 1 Year 18% 25% 2 Years 13% 21% 3 Years 8% 17% 4 Years 3% 12% 5+ Years Nil 2%

How do you handle transfer of ownership or return of the equipment?

Payroll manages the end of the contract by processing the three available exit pathways under HMRC guidelines:

Return: The equipment is handed back to the provider, ending the agreement with no further payroll action. Extended hire: Ownership remains with the provider for an extended period until the Fair Market Value (FMV) reaches nil, requiring no further salary deductions. Purchase: The employee buys the bike outright. This final settlement deduction must strictly come from the employee's net pay, not gross pay, as it represents a capital asset purchase rather than a hire charge.

⚠️ Warning: Gifting the bike for free or selling it below the matrix valuation instantly creates a taxable Benefit-in-Kind (BiK), requiring mandatory P11D reporting and attracting an employer Class 1A NICs charge at the standard 15% rate on the undervalued difference.