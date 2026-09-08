1. Our Commitment to Data Privacy

Protecting the privacy of individuals who provide us with personal information ("Personal data") is of sincere importance to Payfit and to the way we do business. You have shown your trust in us by interacting with our Site and Application and we value that trust. To this end, we are committed to respecting data privacy legislation, and in particular the United-Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation and Data Protection Act 2018 (the "Applicable Law").

2. General provisions

This Privacy Policy (the "Policy") describes how Payfit Ltd ("Payfit", "we", or "us") collects, uses, stores, shares and protects your information in connection with services offered by Payfit as a data controller including, but not limited to, services provided at or using the domain Payfit.com (the "Site") and/or the Payfit application (the "Application") (collectively, the "Services").

This Privacy Policy applies when you ("you", the "Client"", the "User") access, visit or use any portion of the Services.

For the purposes of this Privacy Policy:

a " Customer " is a person who uses the application on the basis of a subscription contract,

a " Prospect " is a person who browses the Website out of interest for the Services and/or signs up for a demo.

a "User" is a person authorized by the Client as an administrator and/or employee, by the assignment of a personal access account to the Application, in order to benefit from the services.

3. Changes to this Privacy Policy

We may amend this Privacy Policy from time to time to ensure transparency on all processing operations relating to you and your Personal Data in real-time. We may notify you of any substantial changes to this Privacy Policy, before the effective date of the changes, by sending an email or in another conspicuous manner reasonably designed to notify you.

Therefore, we recommend that you read this Policy regularly.

4. Data Privacy Officer

We appointed a Data Privacy Officer (the "DPO"), whose duties are to ensure that our processing operations comply with this Policy and, more generally, with the Applicable Law.

Our DPO helps every Payfit team before, during and after any processing operation, deals with requests related to the protection of Personal Data and raises awareness about data privacy among Payfit's staff members.

Our DPO benefits from organizational measures and resources enabling them to manage the implementation of Payfit's compliance.

If you have any question or request regarding the processing of your personal data, please contact our DPO to the following addresses:

privacy@payfit.com

Payfit, Data Protection Officer, 37/39 avenue Trudaine 75009 Paris France.

5. How we process your personal Data

We collect and process information relating to you and your use of the Services. The way we handle it differs as set out below:

Categories of Personal Data Processed Purpose of the Processing Legitimate Basis Client Identification Data (Name, surname, company, professional contact details, email address, phone number…). Billing and financial information (payment, refundment…). Any other information you share with us in other contexts such as customer support. Perform the Services requested under the Subscription Contract (creating, setting up and maintaining your Payfit Account) ; Manage interactions with the Client’s Admin in the context of support Services ; Carry out operations relating to the management of clients concerning: disputes, complaints, litigation, contracts, orders, deliveries, invoices, accounting and in particular the management of client accounts ; Manage the commercial relationship with the Client, including: organise webinars and other training courses; communicate with the Client and its Users about Payfit’s offers, developments and improvements to the Services including through newsletters; improve the Client’s use of the Services; carry out satisfaction surveys, opinions, studies and product tests; and connect clients and prospective clients with other clients in order to exchange information about Payfit’s services. Respond to any requests from public authorities ; Combat money laundering or terrorist financing. Performance of the Subscription Contract to which you are party. Compliance with our legal obligations. Your consent where required to receive marketing emails or Payfit’s legitimate interest in sending marketing communications. Prospect Name, surname, job position, email address. Contact you for a demo and send marketing communications. Your consent where you have expressly consented to Payfit contacting you (for example when completing the demo request on our Site), or where you have consented to a third party transmitting your data to its business partners of which Payfit is a part, or Payfit’s legitimate interest, in particular when contacting new business partners. Browsing the Site and/or the Application Strictly necessary cookies Ensure proper functioning of the Services. Your consent when you agree to the use of cookies. Payfit’s legitimate interest for strictly necessary cookies. Preference cookies Store information already entered and personalize and optimize your experience on our Website. - Statistics cookies Help us understand how the Services are used and anonymously report this information. - Marketing cookies Track your use of the Services and improve your user experience. - Application User Identification Data (Name, surname, company, professional contact details, email address, phone number). Any other information you share when using the Application, including transactions, invoices, expenses, receipts, payroll information, salary, absences, paid leave, position and salary history. Any information resulting from your use of the Application, including connection logs and audit trails. Optimize, ensure reliability, control and improve the quality of the Services provided (error reduction, routing, etc.), provided that the data is at minimum pseudonymised prior to use ; Continuously improve and develop Services proposed by Payfit through performance monitoring and usage data analysis, provided that the data is at minimum pseudonymised prior to use ; Develop and create new services and/or functionalities in connection with the Services, provided that the data is at minimum pseudonymised prior to use. Ensure the proper functioning and security of the platform. Payfit’s legitimate interest in defending itself in the context of litigation or pre-litigation. Payfit’s legitimate interest in providing accurate, reliable services and continuously improving them. Payfit’s legitimate interest in ensuring platform security and detecting incidents.

6. How long will we retain your Personal Data ?

Your Personal Data will be handled in accordance with this Policy as long as it is needed in order to :

perform the Services;

provide you with personalized Services;

comply with the law and namely prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation and take other actions permitted by law.

Therefore, Payfit shall only retain your personal data for the following periods:

Categories of personal data Retention period Reason for retention period Customer Identification data (name, surname, email address, etc.), any contractual documents entered into by you and Payfit, billing and financial information (payment, refunds…) 6 years after termination of the Contract To make statistics and more generally for evidentiary purposes, given that most claims are subject to a 6-year statute of limitation. Prospect Prospect information (name, surname, contact details, request for a demo…) 3 years or upon request from subject for data to be deleted, whichever is sooner To make statistics, to give you access to a demo account and otherwise contact you. Browsing the Site/Application Cookies 13 months after they were first installed on your terminal Allows proper functioning of the Services User of the Application Interactions with Copilot 18 months after the interaction Allow providing accurate and reliable services, and to continuously improve these services.

When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal data, we will delete it as soon as it is technically possible.

7. Do we share your personal data with any third parties?

In connection with the use of the Services, some of your Personal Data may be processed by Third Parties for the purpose of carrying out some of the processing operations listed out above.We can share your personal data with the following categories of third parties:

Our service providers (including their subcontractors) which process personal data on our behalf, to help us provide the Services and any information you have requested or which we believe is of interest to you;

Our partners, including system implementers, value-added resellers, independent software vendors and developers, in order to allow them to provide you with the services you have requested or they think is of interest to you;

Credit reference and fraud prevention agencies; government bodies and departments, regulators and any other third party necessary to meet our legal obligations and protect our company.

We make sure to work only with companies that safeguard and protect your personal data and comply with the Applicable Law in the same way that we do. Therefore, in accordance with Article 28 of the UK GDPR, access to your Personal Data by our processors is subject to the signature of a written agreement which allows us to monitor and control the way our processors handle your personal data.

8. Where do we store your Personal Data ?

The Personal Data we process is stored by our hosting provider Amazon Web Services on servers located within the European Union.

In order to perform the Services, we may transfer some of your Personal Data to third party service providers located or using servers located outside the European Union (the "EU") and the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). In such a case, we make sure that:

they are located in a country considered having an adequate level of protection by the European Union in terms of personal data or,

if located in the United States, they abide by contractual provisions ensuring an equivalent level of protection of your Personal data (such as standard contractual clauses established by the European Commission).

9. How do we protect your Personal Data ?

Here at Payfit, we care about the security of the Personal Data we process. Therefore, we adopt technical and organizational security measures to guarantee the security of your Personal Data by ensuring a security level adapted to the risks related to the processing and nature of such Personal Data, in particular:

Ultra-secure encryption: All data and information transmitted to our service via the secure TLS 1.2 protocol is encrypted using RSA-4096 keys, offering you the best guarantee of confidentiality.

Secure servers: Our servers use OAuth2 authentication via JWT tokens, ensuring the integrity, security and authenticity of the data we process at all times. Our database is also highly encrypted and requires multiple keys to operate.

Backups We use replication mechanisms to permanently safeguard your information and guarantee you a service that is always available. Your data is in good hands.

Continuous Monitoring Alert and verification systems guarantee you highly reliable calculations. An internal team is entirely dedicated to legal and conventional monitoring to ensure that all developments are taken into account in real time.

You can find further details about they way we protect your personal data in our Security Policy (Security Policy - Payfit).

10. Your rights

Unless stated otherwise by the Applicable Law or any other legal provision or applicable regulations, you may exercise the following rights:

Right to access: the right to be informed and to request access to your Personal Data;

Right to data portability: the right to request a copy of your Personal Data in a structured and machine-readable format in order to hand it over to a third party ;

Right to rectification: the right to ask us to modify or update inaccurate or incomplete Personal Data;

Right to erasure (right to be forgotten): the right to ask us to permanently delete Personal Data when the data subject considers that we no longer have any reason to do so collect/process;

Right to restriction of processing: the right to ask us to stop temporarily or the processing of all or part of the Personal Data;

Right to object: the right to object at any time, for reasons related to the situation of the data subject, to the processing of Personal Data concerning him/her having as its legal basis the pursuit of a legitimate interest. Unless we demonstrate a legitimate and compelling interest justifying such processing, we will only process plus the Personal Data concerned;

Right to decide the fate of your data after death: the right to impose the fate that you wish to reserve your Personal Data in the event of death;

Right to file a complaint with the supervisory authority or to get compensation from the competent courts.

To exercise your right, please send their request directly to us:

by email at privacy@payfit.com ;

or by post to Payfit, Data Protection Officer, 37/39 avenue Trudaine 75009 Paris France.

In accordance with Applicable Regulations, we will ask you to prove your identity.

We remind you that you have the possibility to file a complaint with the competent supervisory authority. In the United Kingdom, this authority is the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), whose website address is: https://ico.org.uk.

For more information on our compliance with GDPR and on how we process your personal data, you can consult this page.