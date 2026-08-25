Key Takeaways A pre-tax deduction is taken from an employee's gross pay before Income Tax and National Insurance Contributions are calculated, reducing taxable income for both employee and employer.

Salary sacrifice arrangements must not reduce an employee's cash pay below the National Minimum Wage under HMRC rules.

Statutory deductions ( PAYE Income Tax and Class 1 NICs ) are mandatory obligations calculated on gross earnings and are not pre-tax deductions.

Employers operating salary sacrifice schemes must formally amend employment contracts and report the adjusted gross pay on the FPS under RTI obligations.

Post-tax deductions such as student loan repayments are applied after PAYE has been calculated and generate no reduction in taxable income or employer NIC saving.

For many UK employers, pre‑tax deductions sit in a grey area: they can cut costs and boost benefits, but only if set up correctly. One misstep can turn a saving into an HMRC‑scrutinised scheme. With employer NIC at 15%, how deductions are structured directly affects costs and compliance. The next section shows how to apply them so they stay compliant and commercially useful.

What is a pre-tax deduction and how does it work in UK payroll?

What is a pre-tax deduction and how does it work in UK payroll?

A pre‑tax deduction is taken from an employee’s gross pay before PAYE Income Tax and Class 1 NICs are calculated, lowering the amount of taxable income for both the employee and the employer. Because it reduces the base on which both PAYE and NICs are calculated, it can improve net pay and generate an employer NIC saving if applied within HMRC rules.

Gross pay is the starting figure before any deductions apply

Taxable income reduces by the deduction amount, directly lowering PAYE and NIC liability

Employer NIC saving arises because contributions are calculated on the post-deduction gross at 15%

Voluntary arrangements differ from statutory obligations imposed by HMRC

💡 Good to know: HMRC does not classify PAYE or NICs as pre-tax deductions. These are statutory obligations calculated on gross earnings. For how PAYE tax codes operate in 2026/27, the distinction matters when configuring payroll systems.

What is the difference between pre-tax and post-tax deductions?

The key difference lies in when the deduction is applied in the payroll sequence, which directly determines an employee's taxable income and final net pay.

Pre-tax deduction Post-tax deduction Applied Before PAYE and NIC calculations After PAYE and NIC calculations Reduces taxable income? Yes No Employer NIC saving? Yes No Examples Salary sacrifice pension, cycle to work, childcare vouchers Student loan repayments (Plan 1, 2, 4), Attachment of Earnings Orders

Student loan repayments (Plan 1, 2, and 4) and court-ordered payments such as Attachment of Earnings Orders are post-tax obligations. HMRC calculates both after PAYE has been applied, meaning neither reduces taxable income or generates an employer NIC saving.

What are statutory deductions in UK payroll?

Statutory deductions are mandatory HMRC obligations that apply regardless of employee agreement.

PAYE Income Tax is calculated using the employee's tax code, with the standard 2026/27 code 1257L (Personal Allowance £12,570 )

Employee Class 1 NICs are deducted at 8% on weekly earnings between £242 and £967 , and 2% above

Employer Class 1 NICs are charged at 15% on earnings above the £5,000 secondary threshold (£96/week), confirmed under HMRC rates and thresholds for employers 2026 to 2027 published on GOV.UK, and cannot be reduced through voluntary arrangements alone.

The UK payroll deductions guide for employers covers statutory requirements and calculation rules for 2026/27.

Salary calculator Calculate gross to net salary

What is salary sacrifice and why is it the most common pre-tax mechanism in the UK?

Salary sacrifice is a contractual arrangement where an employee reduces their gross pay in exchange for a non-cash benefit, applied before PAYE and NICs are calculated. According to HMRC's salary sacrifice reform publication, the cost of the relief grew from £2.8 billion in forgone NICs in 2016/17 to £5.8 billion in 2023/24, making it the most widely used salary sacrifice mechanism in UK payroll, with employers saving 15% in employer NICs on every pound genuinely sacrificed.

For an arrangement to be HMRC-recognised:

A formal contract amendment must be in place before the sacrifice takes effect, as verbal agreements are not sufficient

Adjusted gross pay becomes the new basis for PAYE and NIC calculations

Employer NIC saving is realised at 15% on the full sacrificed amount

HMRC -recognised benefit types include pensions, cycle to work, electric vehicle leasing, and childcare vouchers

Cash pay must not fall below the National Minimum Wage floor

⚠️ Warning:

If salary sacrifice reduces an employee's cash pay below National Minimum Wage, the arrangement is invalid. The employer is liable for the NMW shortfall and may face HMRC penalties of up to 200% of the underpayment, plus public naming as a non-compliant employer under the government's NMW enforcement scheme.

How is salary sacrifice applied in payroll calculations?

When salary sacrifice is processed, the payroll engine recalculates PAYE and NICs against the reduced gross rather than the original contract salary.

Gross pay is adjusted downward by the sacrifice amount before tax calculations run

PAYE and employee/employer NICs are recalculated on the post-sacrifice figure

The payslip should display both the original gross and the sacrifice line item separately for transparency

How should salary sacrifice arrangements be reported on RTI?

HMRC requires that Full Payment Submission (FPS) filings reflect the post-sacrifice gross, not the employee's original contractual salary. Submitting the pre-sacrifice figure is a common compliance error.

The FPS gross pay field must reflect post-sacrifice gross for each pay period

A signed contract amendment must be on file before the first sacrificed pay period is submitted

Employers should run periodic scheme compliance checks to confirm NMW thresholds are not breached as wages change

👉 To note:

HMRC requires FPS to reflect post-sacrifice gross at the point of submission, not the original salary. Accurate RTI reporting depends on payroll configuration being updated at contract amendment stage, as any retrospective corrections will require a payroll reconciliation process before the next FPS submission.

What pre-tax salary sacrifice schemes are available in the UK?

HMRC recognises a specific set of salary sacrifice schemes that qualify for full pre-tax treatment, exempt from both PAYE and NICs when correctly structured.

Pension contributions via a net pay arrangement, deducted from gross before tax

Cycle-to-work schemes, structured as a hire agreement for bikes and safety equipment

Electric vehicle and company car leasing , delivered through an employer-arranged scheme

Workplace nurseries and employer-provided childcare arrangements

Childcare vouchers, available to existing members only, as the scheme closed to new entrants in October 2018

💡 Good to know:

Benefits such as company cars attract benefit-in-kind tax even when delivered via salary sacrifice. The NIC saving is retained, but the employee remains liable for income tax on the assessed value of the benefit. From 6 April 2029, the NIC exemption on pension salary sacrifice will be capped at £2,000 per employee per year, as confirmed in HMRC’s salary sacrifice reform guidance. Until then, no annual cap applies to the employer NIC saving on pension contributions, meaning the full 15% employer NIC relief currently remains available per sacrificed amount.

How are pension contributions processed as pre-tax deductions?

The tax treatment of pension contributions depends on the scheme method, and the two approaches produce different outcomes on the payslip.

Under a net pay arrangement , contributions are deducted from gross pay before PAYE is calculated, giving full tax relief at the employee's marginal rate

Under relief at source , contributions are taken from net pay and HMRC adds basic rate tax relief directly to the pension pot

Employer NIC saving applies only under a net pay arrangement structured as salary sacrifice, not relief at source

The FPS must reflect the post-sacrifice gross in both cases

How are cycle-to-work and vehicle schemes applied correctly?

Both schemes require careful administration to remain compliant, particularly where deductions span multiple pay periods.

Cycle-to-work schemes must be structured as a hire agreement, not a purchase, to retain HMRC -exempt status

Electric vehicle leasing deductions typically run over 24 to 36 months and must be reviewed each pay period

A NMW floor check must be performed every pay period for the full duration of the deduction, not only at setup, as pay changes can trigger a breach mid-scheme

How do pre-tax deductions appear on a UK payslip?

Under the Employment Rights Act 1996, employers are legally required to provide an itemised payslip showing all deductions clearly. When a pre-tax deduction such as salary sacrifice is in place, it must appear as a separate line item above the PAYE and NIC calculations, reflecting its effect on taxable pay before statutory obligations are applied.

💡 Good to know:

For employers auditing how deductions are presented across pay periods, payroll reports are the primary compliance reference.

How do you read a payslip with salary sacrifice deductions?

Reading a payslip correctly depends on understanding the sequence in which deductions are applied and what each field represents.

Deduction labels must clearly identify the scheme type, such as "salary sacrifice pension" or "cycle-to-work hire", not generic descriptions

The taxable pay field reflects gross pay after pre-tax deductions and is the figure on which PAYE and NICs are calculated

Gross pay and net pay must both be displayed, with each deduction itemised in sequence between them

Any post-tax deduction, such as a student loan repayment, appears below the PAYE and NIC lines, after taxable pay has already been assessed

How should employers set up and manage pre-tax deductions compliantly?

Setting up pre-tax deductions correctly requires a structured approach across scheme selection, contract documentation, and payroll configuration. For smaller organisations, these requirements sit within a wider set of accounting for small businesses obligations that are worth reviewing before implementing any new scheme. To ensure compliance, employers typically need to cover the following steps:

A written contract amendment must be signed before the first sacrificed pay period, stating the new gross pay figure

Payroll system configuration must reflect the post-sacrifice gross as the basis for PAYE , NIC , and FPS reporting

Employee communication is required before any change to contractual pay takes effect

A 2026/27 threshold review should confirm that revised gross figures remain compliant with updated NMW rates and NIC thresholds, both of which took effect from 6 April 2026 and are confirmed by HMRC as frozen until 2030/31.

💡 Good to know:

HMRC can challenge arrangements it considers non-genuine salary sacrifice. If the employee has no real choice in accepting the benefit, the arrangement may be disqualified and statutory deductions recalculated on the original gross.

How is a salary sacrifice arrangement set up correctly?

To set up a valid salary sacrifice arrangement, a written contract amendment must be in place before the first deduction is processed, specifying the sacrificed amount and benefit type.

The payroll system must be updated to calculate PAYE, NICs, and FPS using the post-sacrifice gross , not the original contract salary, before the first deduction runs

A scheme eligibility check must confirm the benefit type qualifies for HMRC-recognised pre-tax treatment — not all voluntary deductions meet the threshold

How should employers review pre-tax deduction schemes at the start of the 2026/27 tax year?

At the start of each tax year, updated thresholds can affect both the validity and efficiency of existing schemes, making a structured new tax year review an essential part of the payroll calendar.

NMW floor checks must be rerun for every active scheme using updated 2026/27 rates, as even small wage increases can trigger a breach mid-scheme

Auto-enrolment thresholds should be reviewed to confirm pension contribution levels remain within qualifying earnings bands

NIC threshold alignment for 2026/27 must be reflected in payroll system settings before the first April pay run

Employers looking to automate threshold updates and reduce the risk of manual configuration errors can manage the full process through HR and payroll software.