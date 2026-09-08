Cookie Policy

1. What's a cookie?

A cookie is a small file text file placed and stocked for a limited period on your computer, tablet, smartphone or any other device you're using to browse the Payfit Site and/or the Payfit Application (the "Services").

Cookies allow Payfit to recognize you, keep in memory some information relating to your preferences or your journey on the Services it also helps us understand the way you use the Services and to display personalised advertisements.

2. Who places cookies on your devices?

Cookies are placed on your device by Payfit or third parties.

3. How does Payfit use Cookies?

Payfit uses four types of cookies:

The Strictly necessary cookies are mandatory to browse our website or use our application. They cannot be disabled as their deletion may prevent you from using our Services.

The functionnal cookies allow us to recognize you when you come back to use our Services and keep in memory your preferences in order to provide you with a content adapted (laguage, display mode...).

The performance cookies provide us with statistics about the traffic and use of our Services. This information allows us to understand the way you interact with the Services and to improve them.

Marketing cookies (including Realytics) allow us to keep track of your visit on our Services, the pages you browsed as well as the links you clicked on in order to display personalized ads adapted to your preferences.

4. For how long do we retain your cookies?

Payfit retains your cookies for a period of 12 months and then deletes them.

5. Cookie Management

You can disable cookies at any time either by using our cookie management tool or by deleting them via your browser's settings.

Please keep in mind that changing the set up of cookies may alter your access conditions to the Services as well as your browsing experience.

Each browser has a different set up in terms of cookies. You can find the way to manage your cookies preference by using your browser's help menu.

For Chrome: https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647?hl=en&hlrm=en

For Internet Explorer: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/17442/windows-internet-explorer-delete-manage-cookies

For Safari: https://support.apple.com/en-ph/guide/safari/sfri11471/mac

For Firefox: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/enable-and-disable-cookies-website-preferences

For Opera: https://blogs.opera.com/news/2015/08/how-to-manage-cookies-in-opera/

In any case, you will find more information on behavioural advertising and privacy protection on the Internet on this website: http://www.youronlinechoices.com/fr/ and more information about Google at : https://policies.google.com/technologies/partner-sites