Key takeaways A probation review gives employers a structured opportunity to assess performance, behaviours and cultural fit before an employee's role becomes permanent.

From 1 January 2027 , the qualifying period for an ordinary unfair dismissal claim falls from two years to six months under the Employment Rights Act 2025 , making early, well-documented probation reviews essential.

CIPD research shows 41% of employers who recruited in the past year had new starters resign within their first 12 weeks , underlining the value of regular early check-ins.

Reviews should be scheduled at clear milestones (e.g. 30 days, 3 months, 6 months ) rather than left to a single end-of-probation meeting.

Decisions to extend or end probation should always be documented in writing to reduce dispute risk once the six-month unfair dismissal threshold applies from 2027.

The first few months of employment can make or break a new hire's success. According to the CIPD, 41% of employers who recruited in the past year experienced new employees resigning within their first 12 weeks of work.

Therefore, an effective employee probation review should involve much more than a simple tick-box exercise. Regular check-ins, clear objectives and open communication can help employees understand what's expected of them and give managers the information they need to make informed decisions about performance and development. It's a valuable time to set expectations, identify training needs and provide feedback before an employee becomes fully embedded within the organisation. Whether you're conducting a 1-month probation review or a final assessment at the end of an employee's probation period, a consistent approach can help create a positive experience for everyone involved.

What is a probationary period review?

What is a probationary period review?

A probationary period review is a formal assessment of an employee's performance, conduct and suitability for their role during or at the end of their probation period. It allows employers to review progress, provide feedback and determine whether the employee should complete their probation.

Although there is no statutory requirement for employers to have probation periods, they are commonly used to support onboarding and performance management processes. A structured employee onboarding process can also help new starters understand expectations and settle into their role more effectively.

A review meeting can help employers assess:

Performance against objectives

Skills and competencies

Attendance and punctuality

Integration within the team

Training and development needs

Any areas requiring additional support

Why are job probation reviews even more important now?

A probation review for employees has continuously been used to provide clarity and structure during the early stages of employment. While the Employment Rights Act 2025 does not directly change how probation periods work, it is set to increase their importance. From 1 January 2027, the qualifying period for bringing an ordinary unfair dismissal claim will be reduced from two years to six months. This means that employees will gain unfair dismissal protection much earlier in their employment, giving employers a shorter window to assess performance, address concerns and decide whether a new hire is the right fit for the role. As a result, well-organised probation reviews, clear performance objectives and regular feedback are becoming more important than ever, a point also explored in PayFit's overview of the Employment Rights Bill.

How long can a probation period be?

There is no legal minimum or maximum probation period in the UK.

However, many employers choose periods of:

One month

Three months

Six months

The length of probation often depends on the complexity of the role and the time required to assess performance effectively.

When should you conduct probation reviews?

An effective probation process usually involves several check-ins throughout the employee's first few months.

Rather than waiting until the end of the probation period, holding regular performance appraisals for probationary employees can help address issues early and ensure workers receive the support they need.

Conducting early reviews

An early probation review meeting can help managers assess how a new employee is settling into the organisation and identify any immediate concerns.

These meetings often focus on:

Initial impressions of the role

Understanding of responsibilities

Training requirements

Questions or concerns

Early performance feedback

Reviewing progress at key milestones

Many employers schedule reviews at specific intervals, including:

30 day probationary employee evaluations

3-month probation reviews

6-month probation reviews

End of probation reviews

These milestones provide opportunities to measure progress and discuss next steps.

What should a probation review meeting include?

A probationary period review meeting should be a two-way conversation rather than simply a performance assessment. Many of the principles used in employee performance evaluations can also help employers run more effective probation review meetings. Employees should be encouraged to share feedback about their experience and raise any questions or concerns they may have. A clear meeting agenda can help ensure important topics are covered.

Discussing performance and achievements

Managers should review:

Progress against objectives

Key achievements

Areas where the employee has performed well

Contributions to the team

Skills and competencies demonstrated

Identifying areas for development

Review meetings should also consider:

Any challenges the employee has experienced

Additional training needs

Areas requiring improvement

Additional support, including wellbeing programmes and other initiatives

Payroll audit guide & checklist Download PayFit's checklist

How should employers assess performance during probation?

A performance review during the probation period should be based on objective criteria rather than subjective opinions. Managers should consider both performance outcomes and behaviours demonstrated in the workplace. Implementing a consistent employee performance management approach can help ensure assessments remain fair and consistent.

Using a structured evaluation process

An employee probation evaluation may include:

Performance against objectives

Quality of work

Productivity

Communication skills

Teamwork

Attendance and reliability

Alignment with company values

Measuring performance fairly

A probationary performance review should be evidence-based and supported by examples wherever possible.

Managers may wish to gather:

Feedback from colleagues

Examples of completed work

Customer feedback

Training records

Performance data

Taking a consistent approach to measuring employee performance can help employers identify strengths and provide employees with the support they need to succeed.

What happens at the end of a probation period?

The final review meeting provides an opportunity to decide whether the employee has successfully completed probation and discuss their future within the organisation.

An end-of-probation review should clearly communicate the outcome and any next steps.

Confirming successful completion of probation

If the employee has met expectations, employers may:

Confirm successful completion of probation

Discuss future objectives

Review development opportunities

Set longer-term goals

Some organisations also conduct a salary review after the probation period, particularly if a pay increase was agreed when the employee accepted the role.

Extending or ending probation

In some situations, an employer may decide that additional time is needed to assess performance.

Depending on the circumstances, they may:

Extend the probation period

Set additional objectives

Provide further training or support

End employment if performance concerns cannot be addressed

Employers should ensure any decisions are communicated clearly and documented appropriately. If employment is ending, employers should also consider any statutory notice periods or contractual notice requirements that may apply.

How can employers make probation reviews more effective?

An effective job probation review should not feel like a one-off event. Instead, it should form part of an ongoing conversation about performance and development.

Encourage open communication

Employees should feel comfortable discussing:

Challenges they're experiencing

Training needs

Career aspirations

Feedback on their onboarding experience

Gathering regular feedback through employee engagement surveys can also help employers understand how new starters are settling into the organisation.

Document outcomes and next steps

A staff probation review should always end with clear actions and expectations.

Employers may wish to document:

Review outcomes

Agreed objectives

Training plans

Development opportunities

Follow-up meeting dates

HR and payroll software can streamline documentation, keep records of review meetings and objectives in one place, and automate routine administrative tasks. This gives managers more time to focus on supporting new employees and helping them settle into their role successfully.

Interested in simplifying your probation processes? Request a free demo and discover how digital tools can help free up more time for meaningful employee conversations.