RDT
PayFit just made it so easy. I felt like I knew how to run payroll, and I didn't, because PayFit kind of did it for me!
Widilo
It's not just that you're autonomous, you're also learning with the tool. I know that if I work with another UK company in the future, not only will I have gained some knowledge, but I'd recommend PayFit to my new company.
Roots Kitchens Bedrooms Bathrooms
Moving to PayFit is the best software decision that I’ve made in a long time. I drastically reduced the time spent running payroll, from six days to just a couple of hours.
Trust Payments
PayFit is great. We are now looking to the next step of integrating with our HR system to ensure more processes have been automated. We have definitely saved time as we had 160 new joiners in our business just this year.
YuLife
PayFit's fantastic customer service team is always available and responsive. It's great because you feel like you're talking to a payroll expert every time.
Wenham Carter Group
It's great to always be speaking to the same people and it's reassuring to know that they understand your specific needs. It really is a five-star service.
Marshmallow
PayFit's knowledgeable payroll specialists have helped us sort out our apprenticeship levy that we didn't even know we needed to settle. Similarly, the world of pensions can be so confusing, and they've helped us out enormously. We would be lost without them!
Diffblue
As an HR professional, and not a payroll specialist, running payroll was often a long and arduous process. However, since switching to PayFit, the time I spend on payroll tasks has reduced significantly. It's reassuring to know that if there's ever a problem I can just get in touch with a member of the customer support team who will be able to guide me throughout the entire process.