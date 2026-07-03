Salary calculator
PayFit’s salary calculator has been built to allow visibility on monthly take-home pay, annual earnings, pension contributions, UK tax and National Insurance costs for both employee and employer.
UK payroll calculator: how much will I take home in 2026?
This calculator is for illustrative purposes. It has been designed to provide an accurate estimate of total earnings; however, it does not take into account any deductions based on benefits, student loans, childcare vouchers or salary sacrifice.
Total cost of salary
£ 0
Gross Income
£ 0
Tax
(£0)
National Insurance
(£0)
Employee part
£ 0
Employer part
(£0)
Pension *
(£0)
Employee part
(£0)
Employer part
(£0)
Net Income
£ 0