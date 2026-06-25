Key Takeaways Employers must begin processing a Direct Earnings Attachment (DEA) as soon as reasonably practicable after receiving a formal notice from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

DEA rates are calculated using the standard rate, higher rate, or a fixed amount set out by the DWP.

DEA calculations must be based on net earnings after mandatory deductions such as PAYE Income Tax , Class 1 National Insurance contributions (NICs) , and qualifying workplace pension contributions have been applied.

Employees must retain at least 60% of their net earnings (the protected earnings proportion) after a DEA deduction is applied.

Employers can deduct a statutory administrative fee of up to £1 per deduction to cover payroll processing costs.

Failure to process a Direct Earnings Attachment (DEA) correctly can result in a statutory fine of up to £1,000 per notice under current Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) rules. Employers are legally required to deduct money directly from an employee's wages to recover benefit overpayments, without the need for a civil court order. Ensuring payroll accuracy is essential to avoid unlawful deductions from wages and to maintain compliance with HMRC reporting obligations . Below, we explain the 2026/27 DEA deduction rates , how to calculate net earnings accurately, and what employers must do when they receive a DEA notice.

What are DEA rates?

What are DEA rates?

DEA rates are the deduction percentages, or in some cases a fixed amount, that employers apply when processing a Direct Earnings Attachment from an employee's wages.

A Direct Earnings Attachment is issued by the DWP when an individual has been overpaid benefits and has not arranged voluntary repayment. The employer then deducts the required amount directly from the employee's net pay and remits it to DWP Debt Management by the 19th of the following month . Failure to comply can result in a fine of up to £1,000 per notice .

There are three deduction methods, and the DEA notice will tell you which one applies: Standard rate , Higher rate , or a fixed amount set by DWP.

What is a DEA standard rate?

The DEA standard rate is the default percentage-based method. Deductions are calculated on net earnings (after Income Tax, Class 1 National Insurance and workplace pension contributions), using the bands below (GOV.UK):

Monthly net pay Deduction £430 or less Nothing to deduct £430.01 – £690 3% £690.01 – £950 5% £950.01 – £1,160 7% £1,160.01 – £1,615 11% £1,615.01 – £2,240 15% More than £2,240 20%

📌 Example: An employee has net monthly pay of £2,000 . This falls into the 15% deduction band. The DEA deduction is £300 (15% of £2,000). The employer remits £300 to the DWP, leaving the employee with £1,700 .

What is the DEA higher rate?

The DEA higher rate applies the same progressive band structure but with doubled (or near-doubled) percentages . DWP will tell you to use the higher rate when it issues the notice; you cannot choose between the two.

Monthly net pay Deduction £430 or less 5% £430.01 – £690 6% £690.01 – £950 10% £950.01 – £1,160 14% £1,160.01 – £1,615 22% £1,615.01 – £2,240 30% More than £2,240 40%

What is a fixed-amount DEA?

A fixed-amount DEA is an exact monetary figure set by the DWP , rather than a percentage-based calculation. This typically happens where the standard calculation isn't appropriate, such as when the employee has highly irregular earnings or multiple other statutory deductions in play. The fixed figure will be clearly stated on the DEA notice.

⚠️ Warning : Regardless of the method, total deductions can never reduce an employee's take-home pay below 60% of net earnings (the Protected Earnings amount). If applying the DEA would breach this floor, the deduction must be reduced accordingly.

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How are DEA deduction rates calculated?



DEA deduction rates are calculated by identifying the employee's net earnings for the pay period and applying the corresponding percentage from the official DWP deduction rate table. Employers must first determine this exact net pay figure before applying the appropriate standard rate, higher rate, or fixed statutory amount.

How are net earnings calculated for a DEA?

Net earnings are calculated by subtracting mandatory statutory deductions from the employee's gross pay before any other administrative orders are processed. This strictly includes deducting PAYE Income Tax , Class 1 National Insurance contributions (NICs) , and qualifying workplace pension contributions.

📌 Example: An employee earns a gross monthly salary of £2,500 . After deducting £250 for PAYE , £150 for Class 1 NICs , and £100 for their workplace pension, their net earnings amount to £2,000 . Under the standard DEA rate framework, this £2,000 net pay falls into the 15% band. The employer calculates 15% of £2,000 , resulting in a final DEA deduction of £300 for that pay period.

How should employers maintain DEA payroll records?

Employers should maintain transparent payroll records by clearly documenting gross vs net payroll calculations before applying any statutory deductions. Consistent with ACAS guidance, each pay period must be fully traceable. Documentation must show the exact sequence of Income Tax , National Insurance , and pension deductions to prove to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) that the DEA was calculated lawfully.

How does the DEA process work for employers?

The DEA process starts when the DWP sends a Direct Earnings Attachment notice to the employer. Employers are legally required to begin deductions as instructed unless the employee does not earn enough to meet the minimum threshold.

What must employers do after receiving a DEA notice?

Employers must review the DEA notice carefully and begin deductions from the employee’s next available payroll run where possible.

The employer must also:

Inform the employee about the DEA;

Apply the correct deduction rate;

Send deducted amounts to the DWP;

Maintain accurate payroll records.

Can employers charge administration costs?

Employers can currently deduct a statutory fee of up to £1 from the employee’s wages each time a DEA deduction is processed to cover internal administration costs. This charge must be listed clearly on the payslip.

What happens if an employee has multiple deductions?

Employees may sometimes have several payroll deductions running simultaneously, such as child maintenance orders, attachment of earnings orders or DEAs. In these cases, employers must apply deductions in the correct legal priority order.

Which deductions take priority over the DEA?

Some court orders and statutory deductions take priority over a DEA .

For example, deductions linked to:

Child maintenance;

Council tax attachment orders;

Certain court fines.

These deductions are generally processed before DEA deductions are calculated.

What if the employee does not earn enough money?

If an employee’s earnings are too low, the employer may not be able to apply the DEA deduction for that pay period. Employers should still maintain records showing why no deduction was made.

How can payroll software help manage DEA payment rates?

Payroll software can help employers manage DEA payment rates more accurately by automating deduction calculations and maintaining payroll records. This can reduce manual errors and support compliance when processing statutory deductions.

Why is automation useful for DEA deductions?

Automated payroll calculations can help employers apply the correct deduction rates, track deduction history, produce compliant payroll records and reduce administrative workload.

Why is payroll accuracy crucial?

Payroll accuracy is important because incorrect DEA deductions may lead to repayment issues, employee disputes or compliance concerns. Employers should regularly review payroll processes to ensure DEA calculations remain aligned with current government guidance.

Understanding DEA rates is a crucial part of running compliant payroll processes in the UK. Employers are responsible for calculating deductions correctly, and because payroll legislation and deduction requirements can change over time, employers should regularly review GOV.UK guidance and ensure payroll records remain accurate and up to date.

Using payroll software can also help businesses automate calculations, reduce administrative errors and manage statutory deductions more efficiently.

💡 Good to know : Employees must be left with at least 60% of their net earnings after a DEA deduction is applied.