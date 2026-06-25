Key takeaways An unlimited holiday policy allows employees to take time off without a fixed cap, but must still comply with UK statutory leave rules

UK law guarantees 5.6 weeks' paid annual leave regardless of company policy

Holiday pay must be calculated correctly, including regular overtime and commission if applicable

Clear policies are essential to avoid underuse, inequality, or legal risks

From 6 April 2026 , employers must retain leave and holiday pay records for a minimum of 6 years under the Employment Rights Act 2025

In the UK, employers must navigate unlimited holiday policies carefully. While companies may offer leave beyond the statutory minimum, employees are still legally entitled to 5.6 weeks of paid annual leave under UK law . Employers also remain responsible for ensuring holiday pay is calculated correctly, records are maintained, and workers are all able to take their leave. Failure to comply can lead to employment tribunal claims, disputes over unpaid holiday pay , reputational damage, and regulatory scrutiny. With increased attention on holiday pay compliance and record-keeping requirements in 2026/27 , unlimited annual leave is no longer simply a cultural perk, but a legal and operational responsibility.

For employers, the challenge is clear: how do you offer flexibility without breaching minimum leave requirements or creating inconsistencies across teams? Understanding how unlimited holiday policies work in practice is essential to avoid compliance risks while still delivering employee benefits.

What is an unlimited holiday policy?

What is an unlimited holiday policy?

An unlimited holiday policy is a workplace policy where employees can take as much paid time off as they need, provided business needs are met and manager approval is obtained.

What are the main characteristics of unlimited holiday?

The main characteristics are:

No fixed annual leave allowance

Time off subject to approval and performance

Focus on outcomes rather than hours worked

Often linked to flexible or trust-based cultures

How does unlimited annual leave differ from statutory leave?

In the UK, employees are still legally entitled to 5.6 weeks of paid annual leave under government rules. This means unlimited leave cannot replace statutory entitlement .

What does UK law say about unlimited holiday policy?

UK law does not forbid unlimited holiday policies , but employers must ensure compliance with statutory holiday requirements.

Statutory holiday rules

Employees must receive:

5.6 weeks’ paid annual leave per year (pro-rated for part-time workers).

Payment during leave based on normal earnings.

Requirements for holiday pay

Under UK law, holiday pay is calculated differently depending on which part of the statutory entitlement the leave falls under:

For the first 4 weeks of statutory leave , pay must reflect the worker's 'normal remuneration'. This includes regularly worked overtime, commission payments linked to contractual tasks, and payments relating to seniority or professional status.

For the remaining 1.6 weeks , only the basic rate of pay is required, though employers may choose to pay more.

This distinction matters in practice: an employee who earns regular commission could be owed significantly more than their base salary during statutory leave period.

Calculating annual leave for your staff Get the guide

How does unlimited paid holiday work in practice?

As the Acas website states , unlimited paid holiday works by allowing employees to request time off freely, following company guidelines. Employers should still have a clear holiday policy that explains how requests are approved, how much notice employees should give, and any periods where leave may be restricted due to business needs. Even with unlimited holiday policies, employers must make sure workers are able to take at least their statutory holiday entitlement each year and should encourage employees to take regular time off to avoid burnout and maintain productivity.

Typical policy structure

Approval required from managers

No carry-over rules (varies by company)

Minimum leave expectations often encouraged

What does unlimited holiday look like in practice?

A full-time employee on a salary of £30,000 per year is covered by an unlimited holiday policy. They choose to take only 15 days of leave in a year, well below the statutory minimum of 28 days . Under UK law, simply offering unlimited leave does not discharge the employer's duty: the employer must ensure the employee has a genuine opportunity to take their full statutory entitlement, and must actively encourage them to do so.

⚠️ Warning: Failure to demonstrate this, for example through communications, meeting notes, or policy records, means the leave cannot be treated as lapsed at year end. From 6 April 2026 , employers are also legally required to retain records proving compliance for a minimum of six years under the Employment Rights Act 2025 .

What are the benefits of unlimited holiday policy for a business?

Unlimited holiday policies have various benefits that can improve employee satisfaction and employer branding when implemented properly.

Benefits for employees

Employees can benefit from greater flexibility to take time off for travel, family commitments or personal wellbeing. It can also improve their work-life balance, helping them feel more trusted and supported at work.

Benefits for employers

For employers, an unlimited holiday policy can be a powerful recruitment and retention tool , particularly in competitive talent markets where flexibility is increasingly expected. It promotes a trust-based culture focused on outcomes rather than presenteeism, and can reduce the administrative burden of tracking fixed leave balances. When managed well, it also removes the financial liability associated with accrued but untaken holiday at the point of resignation.

What are the risks of unlimited holiday policies?

Unlimited holiday policies can create difficult challenges if not carefully managed.

Operational risks

Without clear expectations, employees often take less leave than they would under a fixed allowance , not more. Research consistently shows that unlimited PTO can lead to underuse , as employees feel uncertain about what is acceptable. This increases the risk of burnout , reduces productivity over time, and can create inequality between teams where managers apply the policy inconsistently.

Compliance risks

Failing to ensure employees take their full statutory leave entitlement , making incorrect holiday pay calculations , and allowing inconsistent approval of time off requests all carry legal risk. Disputes over fairness or underpaid holiday can result in employment tribunal claims. From 6 April 2026 , inadequate record-keeping under the Employment Rights Act 2025 is itself a criminal offence. Clear, written policies and active monitoring of leave usage are essential to mitigate these risks.

How should employers implement an unlimited holiday policy?

Employers should implement unlimited holiday policies with clear rules and safeguards to ensure compliance. This includes making sure employees still take their statutory minimum entitlement , ensuring leave is actively encouraged rather than discouraged, and setting transparent approval processes to maintain fairness across teams. Employers should also monitor usage to avoid inconsistencies, ensure adequate staffing levels are maintained, and keep accurate records of holidays taken so that legal obligations are met and workloads remain balanced ( GOV.UK ).

⚠️ Warning: From 6 April 2026, the Employment Rights Act 2025 requires all UK employers to keep adequate records of annual leave taken and holiday pay calculations for a minimum of six years. Failure to do so is a criminal offence, punishable by potentially unlimited fines enforced by the newly launched Fair Work Agency. For employers running unlimited holiday policies, where leave tracking may be informal, this is a significant new compliance risk.

Best practices for implementation

Effective implementation of an unlimited holiday policy requires both clear communication and operational structure . Employers should set a minimum leave requirement (for example, 28 days) to ensure statutory entitlement is always met, and define expectations around notice periods and business continuity. Providing clear written policies helps employees understand what is acceptable and ensures workloads remain fairly distributed.

💡 Good to know: Training managers on fair and consistent approval is equally important to prevent misunderstandings and ensure the policy is applied equitably across teams. Where approval patterns differ significantly between departments, this can expose the employer to claims of unequal treatment .

The role of payroll and HR systems

Managing unlimited annual leave alongside legal requirements can become complex, particularly when dealing with variable pay , approvals, and tracking minimum entitlements. Payroll and HR systems play a key role by helping businesses monitor leave balances, automate holiday pay calculations, and ensure compliance with current UK regulations.