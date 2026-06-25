Key takeaways Attachment of earnings is a legal order requiring employers to deduct money directly from an employee’s wages to repay debts.It applies to debts such as court judgments, council tax arrears, and DWP overpayments.

Protected earnings rate ensures employees keep a minimum income.

A direct earnings attachment is used by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) without a court order.

Under a DEA, deductions follow official DWP tables: under the Standard Rate (Table A) , deductions range from 3% to 20% of net earnings; under the Higher Rate (Table B) , deductions can reach up to 40% for higher earners

As GOV.UK states, failure to comply can lead to penalties for employers, including being held liable for missed deductions and, in the case of court-issued Attachment of Earnings Orders , fines of up to £1,000.

Attachment of earnings orders are one of the most direct points at which debt recovery intersects with payroll. According to Ministry of Justice civil justice statistics , more than 1 million county court judgments (CCJs) were issued in England and Wales during 2023, many of which can lead to enforcement action such as an attachment of earnings order. Whether issued by a court or the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) , these orders place a legal obligation on employers to make accurate deductions from employee pay, on time, and in line with strict UK rules.

What is an attachment of earnings order?

What is an attachment of earnings order?

An attachment of earnings order is a court-issued instruction requiring an employer to deduct a fixed or percentage-based amount from an employee’s wages to repay a debt. These orders are governed by the Attachment of Earnings Act 1971 and are typically used when an individual has failed to repay debts voluntarily.

What types of debts can lead to an attachment of earnings?

Common situations include:

Unpaid county court judgements (CCJs).

Council tax arrears .

Maintenance or child support payments.

Fines or other court-ordered debts.

How does the application for attachment of earnings work?

A creditor must apply to the court (for example using Form N337 ), after which:

The court reviews the debtor’s financial situation.

A deduction rate is set.

The employer is legally notified to begin deductions.

What is a direct earnings attachment (DEA)?

A direct earnings attachment (DEA) is similar to a court order but does not require one. It is issued directly by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and is typically used to recover benefit overpayments and tax credit overpayments transferred to DWP.

👉 To note: The DEA scheme applies in England, Scotland, and Wales only . It does not apply to Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man.

How does a DEA differ from a standard court order?

A Direct Earnings Attachment (DEA) is issued directly by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to recover benefit overpayments and does not require a county court judgment or order. Unlike an Attachment of Earnings Order issued through the courts, a DEA is administered entirely by the DWP, meaning employers deal directly with DWP instructions rather than court enforcement processes when setting up deductions through payroll.

Employers receive instructions directly from the DWP, including the deduction rate to apply, employee details, and payment instructions. Employers must act promptly, as delays may lead to enforcement action . The contact details for queries will be shown on the DEA notice received from DWP.

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How does an attachment of earnings calculator work?

An attachment of earnings calculator helps determine how much can legally be deducted from an employee’s salary.

What factors affect the calculation?

The calculation of deductions depends on net earnings , meaning income after tax and National Insurance. Another factor is the frequency of payment as calculations may differ depending on whether wages are issued weekly or monthly. In addition, the type of order in place, such as a court order or a Direct Earnings Attachment (DEA), can affect how the deduction is applied and calculated.

Attachment of earnings tables explained:

Attachment of earnings calculations are guided by UK regulations, which set out fixed percentage bands based on income levels. Generally, individuals with lower earnings are subject to smaller deduction percentages, while higher earners have a larger proportion deducted. Additionally, employers must also respect a protected earnings rate, ensuring the employee retains a minimum income.

How much can be taken from wages?

The amount deducted under an attachment of earnings order is strictly regulated through rules set out in UK legislation. Deductions are calculated based on the employee’s net earnings and applied using set percentage bands, meaning the higher the income, the higher the proportion that may be deducted. ( GOV.UK )

What is the protected earnings rate?

The protected earnings rate is the minimum amount an employee must take home after deductions. Two rules apply depending on the type of order:

For a Direct Earnings Attachment , the protected earnings limit is fixed by law: employees must always retain at least 60% of their net earnings after any DEA deduction has been applied

For a court-issued Attachment of Earnings Order , the protected earnings rate is set by the court in light of the debtor's individual financial circumstances

Employers must never reduce pay below this threshold under any circumstances.

What is an example of a typical deduction percentage?

Deduction rates depend on earnings and the type of order:

Standard Rate (Table A) : from 0% to 20% of net earnings

Higher Rate (Table B) : from 5% to 40% for higher earners under a DEA

Precise figures are set out in official government tables and must be applied exactly as specified.

How does attachment of earnings apply to council tax?

Attachment of earnings council tax orders are one of the most common types in the UK.

How does a council tax attachment work?

If council tax remains unpaid, the local authority may take formal enforcement action by applying for a liability order through the courts. Once granted, this order gives the authority legal power to recover the debt, which can include instructing the individual’s employer to deduct payments directly from their wages.

Council tax attachment of earnings tables

Council Tax Attachment of Earnings Order ( CTAEO ) deductions follow statutory bands set out in Schedule 4 of the Council Tax (Administration and Enforcement) Regulations 1992. The percentage applied depends on the employee's net earnings and pay frequency.

Table A - Weekly earnings

Net weekly earnings Deduction rate Not exceeding £75 0% £75.01 – £135 3% £135.01 – £185 5% £185.01 – £225 7% £225.01 – £355 12% £355.01 – £505 17% Over £505 17% on the first £505 + 50% on the remainder

Table B - Monthly earnings

Net monthly earnings Deduction rate Not exceeding £300 0% £300.01 – £550 3% £550.01 – £740 5% £740.01 – £900 7% £900.01 – £1,420 12% £1,420.01 – £2,020 17% Over £2,020 17% on the first £2,020 + 50% on the remainder

Table C - Daily earnings

Regarding daily earnings' table, used for irregular pay periods, we must apply the same banded structure (0%–17%, plus a 50% top band above £72).

👉 To note : Employers may deduct £1 per deduction from the employee's wages towards administrative costs. Payments to the local authority must reach the council by the 19th day of the month following the deduction.

What are employers’ responsibilities?

Employers play a central role in managing attachment of earnings correctly and carry legal obligations at every stage of the process.

Employers are legally required to :

Apply deductions accurately in line with official calculation tables

Send DEA deductions to DWP by the 19th of the month following the month in which the deduction was made

Send payments to the correct authority for all other order types within the timeframe specified in the order

Maintain full records of all deductions made

How do employers process multiple attachment orders?

Processing multiple attachment orders requires employers to apply statutory priority rules set out under UK payroll legislation and the specific rules attached to each type of order. In general, Child Maintenance Service (CMS) deductions are prioritised over most other attachment types. Other statutory deductions, such as Attachment of Earnings Orders (AEOs) for civil debts or council tax arrears , must then be applied in accordance with their individual legal priority rules.

Employers must process each order in its correct sequence and ensure compliance with any protected earnings rate or protected income threshold that applies to that specific order. Deductions are assessed individually rather than applying a single combined protected earnings limit across all attachment orders.

What if employers fail to comply?

GOV.UK confirms that failure to comply with an attachment of earnings order or a direct earnings attachment can result in more than general penalties. Employers who do not make the required deductions, or who fail to pass payments on, may be held legally liable for the amounts that should have been deducted. In the case of a court-issued Attachment of Earnings Order , non-compliance can lead to a fine imposed by the court. For Direct Earnings Attachments the DWP can take enforcement action, which may include recovering missed amounts directly from the employer.

Attachment of earnings is a structured and legally regulated way to recover debts directly through payroll. Whether it’s a court-issued attachment of earnings order or a direct earnings attachment from the DWP , employers must handle deductions carefully and in line with UK law.

Understanding how calculations work, what limits apply, and what responsibilities employers have is essential to avoid compliance risks.

👉 Good to know : Employers can usually deduct a small administrative fee, as set by law, for each attachment of earnings they process. In some cases, multiple orders may apply at the same time, but priority rules determine the order in which deductions are made. If an employee’s financial situation changes, they can request a variation of the order to adjust the repayment terms. Attachments of earnings will stop automatically once the debt has been fully repaid.