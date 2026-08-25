Key Takeaways An annual pay review is a structured process where employers assess employee salaries against business performance, inflation, labour market trends, and legal pay requirements.

The National Living Wage increased to £12.71 per hour from April 2026 , meaning employers should review annual salaries to ensure ongoing compliance.

ONS data shows annual growth in employees' regular earnings (excluding bonuses) was 3.5% in the three months to June 2026, with total pay (including bonuses) up 4.1% , a further reason employers should keep salary reviews current.

A formal annual pay review policy helps employers ensure consistency, transparency and compliance while reducing employee relations disputes.

Annual salary reviews do not legally require employers to increase pay unless contractual obligations, collective agreements or minimum wage increases apply.

From 1 April 2026, the National Living Wage increased to £12.71 per hour, requiring many businesses to reassess salary structures and payroll budgets. At the same time, government evidence submitted to the 2026/27 Pay Review Bodies highlights ongoing labour market pressures, recruitment challenges and sustained earnings growth across several sectors.

In 2026, an annual pay review is no longer simply a compensation exercise. Rising employment costs, continued wage growth and higher statutory pay rates mean employers face increasing pressure to balance compliance, affordability and employee expectations.

An effective annual pay review helps employers ensure salaries remain legally compliant, competitive and aligned with business performance. Whether reviewing pay for a small team or an entire workforce, a structured approach can reduce retention risks, improve transparency and support long-term workforce planning.

What is an annual pay review?

What is an annual pay review?

An annual pay review is the process of reviewing employee salaries to decide whether a pay rise is appropriate. Employers may consider factors such as business performance, affordability, labour market conditions and employee retention when making pay decisions.

What does the annual salary review mean?

The term annual salary review refers to the process of evaluating an employee's current salary and deciding whether adjustments are appropriate. A review does not automatically guarantee a pay increase. Instead, it provides an opportunity to assess pay against internal and external benchmarks.

Annual pay review vs annual review pay increase

An annual pay review and an annual review pay increase are not the same thing. The review is the assessment process, while a pay increase is the potential outcome. Employers may decide to maintain existing salaries if business performance, budget constraints or market conditions do not support increases.

Why are annual pay reviews important in 2026?

Annual pay reviews are particularly important in 2026 because employers face rising employment costs, updated National Minimum Wage rates and ongoing competition for skilled workers. A structured pay review helps businesses remain compliant with employment law, manage payroll budgets more effectively and ensure salaries continue to reflect business performance and labour market conditions. Reviewing pay on a regular basis also gives employers an opportunity to identify potential pay inequalities, reward high performance and retain valuable employees before recruitment challenges arise.

National minimum wage compliance

From 1 April 2026, employers must ensure employee pay continues to meet applicable minimum wage rates. Failure to comply can result in HMRC enforcement action, repayment of arrears and financial penalties of up to 200% of wage underpayments, capped at £20,000 per worker.

⚠️ Warning: HMRC can issue penalties of up to 200% of the underpaid amount, capped at £20,000 per worker, plus repayment of arrears, even for genuine payroll errors.

Recruitment and retention pressures

Competitive pay continues to play an important role in attracting and retaining employees. While salary is rarely the only factor influencing career decisions, workers increasingly compare pay alongside benefits, flexibility and career progression opportunities when choosing whether to remain with an employer.

An annual pay review allows businesses to benchmark salaries against the wider labour market and identify roles where pay may have fallen behind comparable employers. Regular reviews can also support succession planning by helping employers retain experienced staff and reduce the costs associated with recruitment, onboarding and training replacement employees.

What factors influence an annual pay review?

An effective annual pay review should balance business affordability with fairness, compliance and employee expectations. Rather than relying on inflation alone, employers often assess a combination of internal and external factors before deciding whether salary increases are appropriate. Taking a consistent approach helps ensure pay decisions remain objective and can be clearly explained to employees.

Market salary benchmarking

Benchmarking can use external salary surveys, recruitment data and ONS earnings statistics to understand typical pay levels across occupations, industries and regions.

Salary benchmarking should not be the only factor influencing pay decisions, but it provides valuable context when reviewing existing pay structures or recruiting for difficult-to-fill roles. Employers should also consider differences in experience, responsibilities, qualifications and local labour market conditions before making salary adjustments.

Business performance and affordability

Pay increases must also be financially sustainable. Before approving salary changes, employers should consider business performance, projected revenue, operating costs and future financial commitments.

Employers should balance affordability with factors such as employee performance, recruitment challenges and retention needs when making pay decisions. Taking these factors into account helps organisations create a pay review process that rewards employees while remaining financially responsible.

How does the annual pay review process work?

Although every organisation has its own approach, most annual pay reviews follow a structured process that helps ensure consistency, transparency and fairness. Using a clear framework reduces the risk of inconsistent decisions and helps managers explain how salary outcomes have been determined.

Review employee and business data

The first stage of an annual pay review is gathering relevant information about both employees and the wider business. Employers may review individual performance, skills, responsibilities, promotions, attendance and development over the previous year alongside broader business performance and budget forecasts.

External economic factors should also be considered. Government evidence on pay, inflation and labour market conditions can help employers understand how wider economic trends may influence salary expectations. Reviewing this information before making decisions helps ensure pay increases remain commercially sustainable while reflecting current market conditions.

Making and communicating decisions

Once pay review decisions have been made, employers should communicate the outcome to employees and ensure any approved salary changes are implemented correctly through payroll. Businesses that want to streamline this process may benefit from understanding how to pay employees and manage payroll updates efficiently.

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What is an annual pay review policy?

An annual pay review policy sets out how salary reviews are managed across the organisation. Having a documented process promotes consistency, helps managers apply the same principles when reviewing pay and provides employees with greater transparency about how salary decisions are made.

What should an annual pay review policy include?

An annual pay review policy should explain how pay review decisions are made and applied across the organisation. Employers should take a consistent approach when making pay decisions and consider factors such as affordability, business circumstances, employee performance, and recruitment or retention needs.

Why is a clear annual pay review process important?

A clear annual pay review process can help employers communicate salary decisions consistently and ensure any approved pay changes are implemented correctly. Where a pay increase is awarded, employers should ensure payroll records are updated so the correct amount is paid from the agreed effective date.

How should employers communicate annual pay decisions?

Employers should communicate the outcome of annual pay reviews clearly and consistently. Where pay changes are approved, employers should ensure payroll records are updated and employees understand when any changes will take effect.

How can employers implement pay changes?

Where a pay increase has been approved, employers should update payroll records before the agreed effective date to ensure employees receive the correct salary. This may involve updating payroll software, employment records and any related pension or benefit calculations that depend on salary.

Businesses should also confirm the effective date in writing so employees understand when the new salary will appear in their payslip and whether any back pay applies.

Does communication always matter?

Yes, as clear communication can help employees understand how pay decisions have been reached and when any salary changes will be implemented.

Managers should also be prepared to discuss future performance objectives where appropriate, giving employees a clearer understanding of what may influence future pay reviews.

How do annual pay reviews relate to gross annual pay?

Annual pay reviews directly affect an employee's gross annual pay, which represents total earnings before deductions such as Income Tax and National Insurance contributions.

What is gross annual pay?

Gross annual pay refers to an employee's total earnings before deductions such as Income Tax and National Insurance contributions are applied. It is necessary to understand your pay in order to clearly justify any raise in it.

What is an annual salary?

Some employers pay workers an annual salary, meaning they receive a fixed amount over the course of a year rather than being paid an annual salary based solely on hours worked. Annual salary arrangements must still comply with National Minimum Wage requirements.

An effective annual pay review is no longer simply a reward for workers. In 2026, it has become a strategic process that helps employers maintain compliance, manage payroll costs, and remain competitive in the labour market.

By combining a clear annual pay review policy, objective salary benchmarking, minimum wage compliance checks and transparent communication, businesses can create a fair and sustainable approach to compensation. Whether a single employee's salary is reviewed or a company-wide reward strategy gets implemented, a structured annual review process can help ensure pay decisions support both business objectives and workforce expectations.