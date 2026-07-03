Key Takeaways HMRC payslip check alert is not a formal HMRC programme name; it usually refers to a tax-code notice, a payroll discrepancy, or an employee checking payslip deductions.

HMRC may update tax codes during the year using RTI data and other information, so payroll teams need to process P6 and P9 notices quickly.

Incorrect payroll reporting can affect PAYE deductions and may lead to HMRC correction work, interest, or penalties depending on the error.

Late FPS submissions can trigger penalties under Schedule 55 of the Finance Act 2009 , with monthly penalties ranging from £100 to £400 depending on employer size.

Employers should keep PAYE records aligned with HMRC notices so payslips, tax codes, and RTI submissions match.

When employees notice a sudden change in net pay, they often check their payslip for a tax-code update or payroll discrepancy. In 2026/27 , HMRC’s basic PAYE tax code stays at 1257L , meaning employers must process P6 and P9 notices promptly to keep PAYE records aligned with RTI submissions . Failing to act quickly risks triggering costly tax discrepancies and automatic late-filing penalties under Schedule 55 .

What does an HMRC payslip check alert usually mean for employers in 2026/27?

What does an HMRC payslip check alert usually mean for employers in 2026/27?

Employers should apply P6 and P9 notices as soon as practicable after receipt so payroll remains aligned with HMRC instructions. HMRC can update tax codes during the year using RTI data and other information, which means a code can change between payroll runs.

PAYE (Pay As You Earn) is the system HMRC uses to collect Income Tax and National Insurance directly from wages before they reach an employee's bank account.

⚠️ HMRC tax code warning: A mismatch between real-time reported income and an employee's personal tax records can prompt HMRC to carry out compliance checks to recover underpaid income tax.

How should payroll administrators handle data verification workflows?

When a P6 or P9 notice lands, payroll administrators need a simple check before running the next payroll: has the new tax code actually been applied? A quick cross-check against the coding notice prevents small errors from snowballing into a bigger correction later. Implementing routine verification steps protects the business from compounding calculation inaccuracies.

Process digital coding notices: Review and apply incoming P6 and P9 notices received via PAYE Online or payroll software.

Ensure accurate tax deductions: Promptly update changes to an employee's tax code to prevent chronic underpayment or overpayment of tax.

Verify manual overrides: Ensure any manual change to a tax code is strictly backed by an official government notice or valid Starter Checklist.

Any manual override should also be checked against your PAYE reference number records to confirm the coding notice belongs to the correct employer scheme.

👉 To note: Employers should ensure any manual payroll adjustments are supported by official HMRC notices and accurately reflected in payroll records before processing pay.

📌 Example: A small business receives a P6 notice changing one employee's tax code from 1257L to 1100L mid-year, following a company car benefit update. If the payroll team applies the code on the next run rather than waiting for month-end, the employee avoids a lump-sum underpayment being collected later in the tax year.

Employers must apply any updated coding notices within the immediate processing cycle following electronic receipt from the tax authority to maintain full data alignment. Failing to apply updated coding notices can result in an incorrect UK payroll tax calculation, underpayments or overpayments of tax, and additional administrative work to correct payroll records in later pay periods.

Why has my tax code changed and how does it affect PAYE?

An employee's tax code changes when HMRC updates their tax-free Personal Allowance based on new financial information received through the Real-Time Information (RTI) system. These changes directly affect monthly PAYE deductions and overall net pay calculations. When a tax code is updated, employers must ensure the adjustment is correctly reflected in payroll processing and communicated clearly to employees through their payslip. In most cases, a HMRC tax code notice indicates that an employee’s allowance has been adjusted to collect underpaid tax from previous periods or to account for changes in taxable benefits.

What does tax code 1257L mean in the UK?

Tax code 1257L is the standard cumulative baseline coding structure for the 2026/27 financial year , granting an individual a tax-free personal allowance of £12,570 . To check what your tax code should be , compare your current code against your latest P6/P9 notice and your Personal Allowance entitlement. When emergency variations apply, administrators must audit how payroll tax and PAYE deductions are calculated across variable bands:

Suffix prefix Regulatory meaning Direct impact on monthly payroll 1257L Standard personal allowance allocation. Tax is spread evenly across standard statutory bands. BR Basic rate processing directive. The full gross sum is taxed at a flat 20% without reliefs. 0T No personal allowance available. Gross earnings are immediately subjected to tiered tax rates. K Deductions exceed the personal allowance. Extra tax is added directly to the gross calculation flow.

What is the operational danger of a wrong tax code?

The operational danger of processing payroll with a wrong tax code is that it creates immediate retroactive liabilities for underpaid income tax and Class 1 NICs that the business must legally resolve. Finance teams must address these problems by mastering the employer PAYE system and tax compliance to prevent repetitive tax computation errors.

If a business misses an update, three things typically follow:

Backdated claims : the company remains directly liable for uncollected employee tax balances.

Statutory interest : HMRC applies late payment interest that accumulates automatically from the original statutory due date of the underpaid tax.

Administrative drain : internal resource hours are wasted running complex retrospective net-to-gross corrections.

How should businesses prepare for a PAYE compliance check?

Businesses can prepare for routine inspections, often referred to as HMRC wage raid payroll checks , by maintaining accessible, unedited digital timesheets, worker contracts, and gross-to-net calculations. Rather than dramatic raids, HMRC carries out standard compliance checks and PAYE inspections where data discrepancies in working-hour verifications and baseline compensation tracking are identified.

What payroll issues commonly lead to HMRC compliance checks?

Some payroll practices are more likely to attract HMRC attention during routine compliance activity. Common examples include late reporting, the prolonged use of emergency tax codes, and discrepancies between payroll records and information submitted through the Real-Time Information (RTI) system.

Employers should pay particular attention to:

Late FPS submissions : failing to submit an FPS to HMRC on or before the employee's payday.

Extended use of emergency tax codes : continuing to use temporary tax codes when updated coding notices have been received.

Payroll data discrepancies : inconsistencies between internal payroll records and information reported to HMRC.

Incomplete payroll records : missing or inaccurate documentation relating to employee pay, deductions, or working hours.

What triggers an HMRC investigation into payroll?

An HMRC investigation into payroll is most often triggered by data inconsistencies rather than random selection. Common triggers include a mismatch between reported PAYE figures and third-party data (such as bank interest or self-employment income), repeated late or missing RTI submissions, and tip-offs reported through HMRC's Fraud Hotline. HMRC also cross-references payroll data against VAT returns and Companies House filings to detect undeclared income , so keeping RTI submissions, payslips, and coding notices consistent across all reporting channels is the most effective way to reduce investigation risk.

How long can HMRC review payroll records?

Employers must retain PAYE records for at least 3 years from the end of the tax year to which they relate. During a compliance check, HMRC can generally review records going back 4 years for innocent errors, up to 6 years for careless behaviour, and up to 20 years where deliberate non-compliance is identified ( Taxes Management Act 1970 , discovery assessment time limits).

👉 To note: Maintaining accurate payroll records, including payslips , FPS submissions , tax code notices and employee pay information, can help employers respond efficiently to HMRC enquiries and compliance checks. Understanding how to create a payslip and retain supporting payroll documentation can also help businesses meet their record-keeping obligations.

Employer headcount band Monthly late FPS penalty 1 – 9 employees £100 10 – 49 employees £200 50 – 249 employees £300 250+ employees £400

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What happens to PAYE thresholds when employee earnings exceed £50,000?

When gross annual income exceeds £50,270 in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland , an employee's earnings transition into the higher rate tax band (40%). This shift alters how non-cash benefits are assessed, prompting automated notifications as HMRC systems recalibrate monthly calculations.

👉 To note: Scottish income tax bands differ and feature distinct thresholds.

What is the 60% tax trap above £100,000?

The 60% tax trap , an informal term describing a structural phenomenon affecting individuals earning between £100,000 and £125,140, where the standard personal allowance is systematically removed by £1 for every £2 of income above the base boundary. This clawback results in an effective marginal tax rate of 60%, which often catches high earners by surprise unless they receive clear guidance on what's on their payslip.

📌 Example: An employee receiving a salary increase from £100,000 to £110,000 loses £5,000 of their personal allowance, resulting in an effective marginal tax deduction of £6,000 on that specific £10,000 raise.

How do salary sacrifice frameworks mitigate threshold risks?

Salary sacrifice frameworks mitigate threshold risks by routing an employee's gross earnings into non-taxable options before statutory calculations are processed, reducing their total adjusted net income. Reviewing the core differences between PAYE and Self-Assessment helps businesses implement efficient adjustment choices:

Workplace pension increases : routing gross pay into retirement schemes to lower adjusted net income.

Electric vehicle initiatives : using approved salary sacrifice options to access tax-free workplace benefits.

Professional asset schemes : securing qualified business deductions to preserve the personal allowance boundary.

How can payroll software reduce HMRC reporting errors?

Automated payroll structures significantly reduce the risk of HMRC financial penalties by creating a direct electronic link that automatically updates employee tax profiles and transmits real-time submissions. Manual data entry on spreadsheets presents significant compliance risks, as it requires duplicated data tracking whenever tax parameters change.

💡 Good to know: Spreadsheet management lacks automated alerts, meaning a wrong tax code can remain unnoticed for months, leading to late-filing fines under Schedule 55 of the Finance Act 2009 .

How do cloud systems handle real-time tax code and data synchronisation?

Modern cloud systems handle data synchronisation by pulling official coding changes automatically from government servers via secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). This direct integration ensures that any dynamic alterations to an employee's allowance are applied before the net pay calculation is finalised.

To ensure complete operational compliance, an advanced platform provides:

Direct P6/P9 synchronisation : pulling tax code changes automatically without manual data entry.

Real-time validation tools: testing calculated figures against a live tax code calculator UK tool.

Automated FPS processing : transmitting payment submissions to the state on or before every single payday.

What are the compliance benefits of automated RTI submissions for businesses?

Automated Real-Time Information (RTI) submissions protect businesses from filing delays by scheduling transmissions precisely on or before every statutory deadline. According to HMRC operational rules, an FPS must be transmitted on or before the day employees are paid, or the company faces automatic penalty tracking.