Key Takeaways A P45 form UK is a mandatory tax document issued when an employee leaves their job, detailing their tax code , year-to-date earnings , and Income Tax paid .

Employers must legally submit Part 1 to HMRC via a Real Time Information submission, while giving Parts 1A, 2, and 3 to the departing employee.

New employers use the P45 to assign the correct tax code and prevent new hires from being placed on an emergency tax code .

If an employee loses their P45 , the new employer must use an HMRC Starter Checklist instead to assign an initial tax code; previous employers cannot issue a replacement.

Unlike a P60 form, which summarises annual earnings at the end of the 2026/27 tax year, a P45 is strictly generated upon termination of employment.

Despite being one of the UK's oldest payroll documents, the P45 still catches employers out in 2026/27. According to HMRC, incorrect or missing PAYE records at the point of leaving are among the most common triggers for emergency tax codes, affecting new starters across all sectors. Getting the P45 process right from day one protects both the employer's compliance record and the employee's take-home pay from the first payslip.

What is a P45 form UK?

What is a P45 form UK?

A P45 form UK is the official HMRC document titled "Details of employee leaving work". Employers issue it to employees on their final payday regardless of reason for leaving (resignation, redundancy, dismissal, retirement).

Part 1 goes to HMRC via RTI (Real Time Information). Parts 1A, 2, 3 go to the employee, who passes Parts 2 and 3 to their new employer or Jobcentre Plus if unemployed. This ensures continuity of PAYE records across jobs within the 2026/27 tax year.

When must employers issue a P45 form?

Employers must issue a P45 on the leaving date or the next pay date if impracticable. Part 1 is submitted immediately via an RTI FPS. Failure to issue or submit correctly can contribute to PAYE non‑compliance and increase HMRC scrutiny. Most payroll software automates P45 generation and RTI submission on the final pay run.

What information is on a P45 form UK?

A P45 form UK contains four parts with specific PAYE data:

Part Recipient Key Information Part 1 HMRC Employer PAYE reference, employee NI number, leaving date Part 1A Employee records Employee copy of Part 1 data Part 2 New employer Tax code, pay to date, tax paid to date Part 3 New employer/Jobcentre Duplicate of Part 2 for records

Additional fields include student loan deductions, employment total pay, and tax week/month of last payment.

Why do new employers need a P45 from employees?

New employers use the P45 to assign the correct PAYE tax code and calculate year‑to‑date earnings accurately from day one. Without it, HMRC may apply an emergency tax code such as 1257L W1 or 1257L M1, leading to higher deductions until records are reconciled.

The P45 Part 2 and Part 3 provide the previous PAYE reference, NI number, current tax code, and total pay/Income Tax for 6 April to the leaving date, enabling the employer to estimate remaining personal allowance for 2026/27.

How does a P45 prevent emergency tax codes?

A P45 transfers exact year‑to‑date figures and the live tax code from the previous employer, helping the new employer apply the correct code immediately. Without this, HMRC often instructs an emergency tax code, which can temporarily increase tax deductions in the first 1–3 pay periods while HMRC works out the right code.

What is the financial impact of emergency tax on employees?

Emergency tax without a P45 can result in significant temporary overpayment depending on salary level and tax code, particularly in the first 1–3 months of employment.

📌 Example

For an employee on a £30,000 annual salary paid monthly:

Normal tax: ~ £290/month (cumulative 1257L code)

Emergency tax: ~ £400/month ( 1257L M1 code, non-cumulative)

Difference: ~£100–£150/month temporarily overpaid

Refunds are usually processed automatically once HMRC updates the PAYE record via RTI, though some employees may need to claim manually.

What happens when employers fail to issue P45 forms?

Failing to issue a P45 form UK can create compliance issues under HMRC PAYE regulations , disrupting the continuity of an employee’s tax records. While there is no fixed penalty solely for not providing a P45, it can contribute to wider payroll reporting errors and increase the risk of HMRC scrutiny.

The P45 acts as the key record of year-to-date earnings, Income Tax, and National Insurance contributions. Without it, new employers may apply an emergency tax code, leading to incorrect deductions that must later be corrected through Real Time Information (RTI) submissions.

In cases where reporting inaccuracies persist, businesses may face penalties linked to late or incorrect RTI filings, typically ranging from £100 to £400 per PAYE scheme per month, depending on employer size, plus interest on any PAYE underpayments.

What legal penalties apply for P45 non-compliance?

There is no standalone fixed penalty specifically for failing to issue a P45, but it falls under broader HMRC PAYE compliance rules, which can lead to penalties for inaccurate or late reporting.

Employers can incur RTI-related penalties per PAYE scheme per month, depending on the size of the business and filing frequency. HMRC may also charge interest on any PAYE underpayments until they are fully resolved.

In more serious cases of repeated or deliberate non-compliance, HMRC may open compliance checks or extend investigations across multiple tax years.

⚠️ Warning

Issues related to HMRC payroll compliance can escalate into formal investigations if payroll reporting errors are repeated or not corrected promptly.

How should employees enforce P45 delivery rights?

Employees must submit formal written requests specifying 14-day delivery deadlines. They can report the issue to HMRC if the employer fails to respond within required timeframes.

If an employer fails to issue a P45, employees can contact HMRC directly, who will follow up with the employer on their behalf. Under PAYE Regulations 2003, employers are required to provide the form without unreasonable delay. Payroll software eliminates this risk through automated employee leaving processing and instant P45 generation.

What happens when employees lose their P45 form?

When employees lose their P45, no HMRC replacement exists. New employers must collect payroll data via the standard HMRC New Starter Checklist to assign an initial tax code. Previous employers can provide only earnings statements, not official P45 reissues.

The P45 transfers critical year-to-date earnings, Income Tax paid, and National Insurance contributions between jobs. Without this document, emergency tax codes apply until HMRC reconciles Real Time Information records, typically taking 1-4 weeks.

What is the HMRC Starter Checklist process?

New hires complete the Starter Checklist declaring employment status within the 2026/27 tax year:

Statement A: first job since 6 April of the current tax year

Statement B: had another job or received taxable benefits since 6 April

Statement C: currently has another job or receives a State or occupational pension

New employee payroll software processes this data immediately, applying emergency tax codes (1257L W1/M1) until HMRC updates the correct tax code.

Can previous employers provide P45 replacements?

Previous employers cannot reissue official P45 forms after Part 1 transmission to HMRC. They provide written earnings summaries from payroll records or direct employees to their Personal Tax Account on GOV.UK .

💡 Good to know

Employees access PAYE history via Government Gateway showing year-to-date earnings and tax paid across all employment.

How does payroll software handle P45 issuance?

Modern payroll software eliminates P45 errors by automatically generating compliant forms during the final pay run and transmitting Part 1 data directly to HMRC via Real Time Information submissions. Employees receive instant digital access through self-service portals.

Manual P45 processing risks data inaccuracies, late HMRC submissions, and compliance penalties. Automated solutions calculate year-to-date figures, apply correct tax codes, and ensure PAYE continuity across job changes seamlessly.

What P45 automation does payroll software provide?

Payroll software delivers comprehensive P45 automation:

Auto-generates Part 1-3 during final Full Payment Submission (FPS)

Transmits Part 1 to HMRC via HMRC RTI submissions

Calculates YTD earnings/tax from 6 April 2026 to leaving date

Provides Parts 1A-3 via employee self-service portal

These features cut processing time and keep PAYE records aligned with the final payroll.

Employee portals for faster P45 delivery

Employee self-service portals enable instant P45 downloads on final payday:

24/7 access to digital P45 without HR intervention

No printing/posting costs or administrative delays

Secure delivery compliant with UK GDPR

Historical access to all tax documents (P45, P60)

Small business payroll services reduce P45 delivery time from 3-5 days (manual) to immediate.

What are the compliance benefits of automated P45 processing?

Payroll software transforms P45 compliance by automatically generating all four Parts during the final pay run, calculating precise year‑to‑date figures, and securely transmitting Part 1 to HMRC via RTI without manual intervention. Employees receive instant digital access through self‑service portals, eliminating printing, posting, and administrative delays.

Manual P45 processing increases the risk of data‑entry and transcription errors, late HMRC submissions, and reporting inaccuracies, especially when year‑to‑date PAYE figures are handled by hand. These issues can trigger RTI‑linked penalties per PAYE scheme per month. Automated systems maintain PAYE continuity, support GDPR‑compliant document handling, and create audit‑ready records for the statutory three‑year HMRC retention period.

What specific P45 automation features exist?

Payroll software delivers end‑to‑end P45 automation including:

Intelligent generation of Parts 1–3 in the final FPS

Secure RTI transmission of Part 1 to HMRC

Precise YTD calculations from 6 April 2026 to the exact leaving date

Multi‑format delivery ( PDF/email/portal ) of Parts 1A–3

Audit trails for three‑year HMRC record‑keeping

Removing manual steps cuts P45 processing time versus spreadsheet‑based workflows, reduces administrative workload, and prevents errors such as wrong YTD totals or delayed HMRC updates.

How do self-service portals improve P45 delivery for employees?

Employee self‑service portals provide instant, secure access to P45s, shifting compliance from reactive to proactive. Employees can download the P45 digitally on final payday with no HR involvement, avoiding printing/posting costs. Portals offer GDPR‑compliant encryption and access logging, lifetime historical access to P45/P60 documents, and a mobile‑responsive interface for quick verification.

Small business payroll services typically reduce P45 delivery time from 3–5 business days (manual) to under 60 seconds.