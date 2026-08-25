Key Takeaways Currently, there is no statutory menstrual leave in the UK.

A 2026 Parliamentary debate followed a petition signed by more than 100,000 people , but the Government confirmed it has no plans to introduce paid menstrual leave.

Employees experiencing severe period pain may instead be able to use sick leave, request flexible working, or agree to temporary workplace adjustments.

Employers can voluntarily introduce a menstrual leave policy UK or wider menstrual health support as part of their wellbeing strategy.

Supporting menstrual health can contribute to improved employee wellbeing, engagement and retention, even without a legal requirement.

The conversation around menstrual leave in the UK has accelerated significantly in 2026 following a Parliamentary debate prompted by a petition calling for statutory paid menstrual leave for people living with endometriosis and adenomyosis. Although the petition gained more than 100,000 signatures, the UK Government has confirmed that it does not currently intend to introduce statutory menstrual leave, meaning employers should continue to manage menstrual health concerns through existing employment rights and workplace support measures.

For employers, this means understanding what support employees are already entitled to, including sickness absence, flexible working arrangements and reasonable workplace adjustments where appropriate. As awareness of menstrual health continues to grow, many organisations are also introducing their own menstrual leave policies, wellbeing initiatives and hybrid working arrangements to improve employee wellbeing, retention and productivity, even though these measures are voluntary rather than statutory.

What UK law currently says about menstrual leave

What UK law currently says about menstrual leave

Unlike some countries that have introduced dedicated menstrual leave, the UK does not currently provide a statutory right to menstrual leave or period leave. Employees experiencing painful periods remain covered by existing employment rights rather than a separate category of leave.

What happened to the menstrual leave UK petition?

The menstrual leave UK petition asked the Government to introduce up to three days of paid menstrual leave each month for people diagnosed with conditions including endometriosis and adenomyosis. After receiving more than 100,000 signatures, the E-petition relating to statutory menstrual leave for people with endometriosis and adenomyosis qualified for debate in Westminster Hall on 13 April 2026.

During the debate, MPs discussed the impact that menstrual health conditions can have on work, productivity and equality. However, the Government maintained its position that it does not intend to introduce statutory menstrual leave, instead highlighting wider employment reforms and existing workplace rights.

Why has the Government decided not to introduce menstrual leave?

The Government's response regarding the introduction of statutory menstrual leave for people with endometriosis and adenomyosis states that existing employment protections, including sickness absence rights and reforms aimed at improving workplace health, are currently considered the appropriate framework for supporting employees with menstrual health conditions. Campaign groups, including Endometriosis UK, have welcomed the increased attention on menstrual health but continue to encourage further workplace reforms, including clearer employer guidance and menstrual health action plans.

👉To note: Although period leave UK is frequently discussed, employers are not legally required to provide dedicated menstrual leave in 2026. Any menstrual leave policy is entirely voluntary.

Can employees take sick leave for period pain in the UK?

Although there is no specific sick day for period pain UK entitlement, employees whose symptoms prevent them from working may still be able to take sickness absence under their employer's normal sickness policy.

Does period pain qualify as sickness absence?

If period pain or symptoms related to conditions such as endometriosis or adenomyosis make an employee unable to perform their duties, they may take sickness absence in the same way as they would for another medical condition, subject to the employer's sickness reporting procedures. In practice, this means the time off is generally recorded and paid the same way as any other paid sick leave, rather than as a distinct category of menstrual leave.

The absence would normally be recorded as sickness absence rather than menstrual leave.

What should employers consider when managing period pain sick leave?

Employers should manage period pain sick leave UK consistently with other health-related absences while recognising that some menstrual health conditions, including endometriosis and adenomyosis, may involve recurring or long-term symptoms.

Good practice may include:

Recording sickness absence clearly

Discussing any support an employee may need

Considering whether workplace adjustments could help an employee remain at work

Reviewing absence patterns fairly and taking individual circumstances into account.

Where an employee has a condition that may meet the definition of a disability under the Equality Act 2010, employers may also need to consider reasonable adjustments.

What workplace options are available instead of menstrual leave?

While UK menstrual leave is not a legal entitlement, employees may still have several options depending on their role, employer policies and personal circumstances.

Many employers now focus on workplace flexibility rather than introducing a standalone menstrual leave policy.

Can employees request flexible working?

Yes. Employees can request flexible working, such as:

Working from home

Adjusted start and finish times

Compressed hours

Part-time working

Hybrid working arrangements.

These arrangements may help employees better manage symptoms while maintaining productivity.

Should employers create a menstrual leave policy?

Although there is no legal requirement, many organisations are considering a voluntary menstrual leave policy in the UK as part of broader wellbeing initiatives.

Rather than offering additional paid leave alone, employers may achieve better outcomes by combining:

Flexible working

Manager training

Wellbeing resources

Clear absence procedures

Regular wellbeing conversations

Supportive workplace culture.

Even if menstrual leave is not changing, employers can try this approach.

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What can employers do to support menstrual health at work?

Although menstrual leave in the UK is not a statutory employment right, employers do not need to wait for legislative change before improving workplace support. Practical measures such as flexible working, manager training and wellbeing initiatives can help employees manage menstrual health symptoms while remaining engaged and productive. Taking a proactive approach may also contribute to higher employee satisfaction, improved retention and a more inclusive workplace culture.

Encourage open conversations about menstrual health

Many employees feel uncomfortable discussing menstrual health at work due to stigma or concerns about how their symptoms may be perceived. Employers can help normalise these conversations by training managers to discuss health-related issues sensitively and confidentially, while ensuring employees know what workplace support is available.

Regular one-to-one meetings, wellbeing check-ins and clear guidance on reporting sickness absence or requesting flexible working can make employees feel more confident seeking support when they need it.

Review workplace policies and wellbeing initiatives

Rather than relying only on sickness absence procedures, employers can review whether existing workplace policies provide appropriate support for employees experiencing menstrual health symptoms.

Possible measures include:

Ensuring employees understand available flexible working options

Training managers to handle health-related conversations appropriately

Considering whether temporary changes to working arrangements could support employees

Reviewing workplace guidance on menstrual health and related conditions.

Employers are not legally required to introduce a menstrual leave policy in the UK, but voluntary measures may help create a workplace where employees feel more comfortable discussing health concerns and requesting support.

Some HR platforms can also help track absence patterns over time, making it easier to spot when an employee may benefit from a check-in or additional support, without singling out individual health conditions.

What are the benefits and challenges of introducing a menstrual leave policy?

As discussions around the petition for menstrual leave UK continue, some employers are considering whether introducing a voluntary menstrual leave policy could support employee wellbeing. While there is currently no legal requirement to do so, organisations should carefully assess both the advantages and the practical implications before implementing a new policy.

Potential benefits for employers and employees

A voluntary menstrual leave policy UK may help employers create clearer processes for supporting employees experiencing menstrual health conditions. While there is currently no statutory requirement to introduce menstrual leave, workplace measures that acknowledge menstrual health can help encourage more open conversations and reduce stigma around discussing symptoms at work.

Employers may also choose to combine any menstrual health support with existing workplace measures, such as flexible working arrangements and manager guidance, to help employees understand what support is available.

Consider the practical challenges before introducing a policy

Introducing a standalone menstrual leave policy may also pose practical challenges. Employers should consider how the policy will interact with existing sickness absence procedures, whether the leave will be paid or unpaid, how confidentiality will be maintained and whether managers have received sufficient training to apply the policy fairly.

Some organisations may decide that enhancing flexible working arrangements and manager guidance provides a more adaptable solution than introducing dedicated menstrual leave.

👉To note: Before implementing a voluntary policy, employers should review existing HR policies to ensure there are no inconsistencies between sickness absence, flexible working, equality and wellbeing procedures.

How can employers build a supportive workplace without statutory menstrual leave?

The ongoing discussion around UK menstrual leave highlights a wider shift towards supporting employee health through flexible and inclusive workplace practices. Even without statutory menstrual leave, employers can take meaningful steps to improve the employee experience while remaining compliant with existing employment legislation.

Make flexible working part of everyday management

Flexible working can be one option for supporting employees who experience menstrual health symptoms, particularly where symptoms affect when or where they are able to work. Although there is no statutory menstrual leave UK entitlement, employees may be able to request flexible working arrangements under existing UK employment rights.

Depending on the role and business needs, flexible working arrangements may include:

Working from home;

Changing working hours;

Adjusting working patterns;

Other agreed changes to how work is organised.

Employers should consider requests consistently and assess whether the proposed arrangement can work alongside operational requirements.

Create a culture that supports employee wellbeing

Policies alone cannot remove stigma. Organisations should encourage respectful conversations about health and wellbeing, ensure managers understand available workplace support, and regularly review employee feedback to identify opportunities for improvement.

Employers that take a proactive approach to wellbeing may be better positioned to attract and retain talent while demonstrating their commitment to creating an inclusive workplace.

The debate surrounding menstrual leave in the UK has brought greater attention to the impact that menstrual health conditions, such as endometriosis and adenomyosis, can have in the workplace. Although the Government has confirmed that it does not plan to introduce statutory menstrual leave following the 2026 Parliamentary debate, employers still have an opportunity to strengthen workplace support through existing employment practices.

Reviewing sickness absence procedures, encouraging flexible working, training managers and promoting open conversations about menstrual health can all contribute to a more supportive working environment. Rather than waiting for legislative change, employers can take practical steps now to improve employee wellbeing while ensuring workplace policies remain clear, consistent and inclusive.

For organisations reviewing their HR processes, combining effective absence management with flexible working policies can help create a workplace where employees feel supported to perform at their best.