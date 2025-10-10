PayFit is ISO 27001 certified
What is ISO 27001? It is an internationally recognised standard covering over 150 security controls. PayFit's certification applies to all its products and services. It establishes the requirements for implementing, maintaining and refining an information security management system within an organisation.
Providing a secure solution at all times
This standard demonstrates our commitment to protecting our data and that of our customers. By being ISO 27001 certified, we prevent data breaches, reduce security threat and achieve the highest possible level of reliability. We constantly review processes and ensure we apply best practice in our processing of data.
A global and long-term commitment
Compliance with this standard, validated by an independent third-party audit, confirms that our information security management system follows best practice with regards to data confidentiality, integrity and availability. We are committed to maintaining this certification.