Key Takeaways The National Living Wage applies to workers aged 21 and over , with rates reviewed annually by the UK government based on recommendations from the Low Pay Commission .

Minimum wage rates are updated each April , and employers must apply the new hourly rates from the start of the tax year.

Uniforms, tools, tips, and salary sacrifice deductions must not reduce pay below the legal minimum; breaches can trigger HMRC penalties of up to 200% of arrears (capped at £20,000 per worker ).

The voluntary Living Wage Foundation Real Living Wage is higher than the statutory minimum but is not legally binding for employers.

Annual rate changes are confirmed at the Autumn Budget (typically October/November) and take effect 1 April, giving payroll teams roughly 5 months to update systems and run compliance checks.

From 1 April 2026, over 3 million UK workers received a pay rise as the National Living Wage increased to £12.71 per hour, the largest adult rate in the scheme's history according to the Low Pay Commission. For employers, this is not just a payroll update: age band transitions, salary sacrifice interactions, and incorrect hourly rate entries remain among the most common causes of HMRC underpayment investigations. Understanding exactly what has changed, and how it affects payroll calculations, is essential from the first applicable pay period.

What is the National Living Wage in the UK?

What is the National Living Wage in the UK?

The National Living Wage is the highest statutory minimum wage rate within UK law, specifically for workers aged 21 and over at £12.71 per hour from April 2026. It applies universally across full-time, part-time, zero-hours, and casual contracts.

The Low Pay Commission recommends annual increases based on economic conditions, with the government confirming the final rates via Autumn Budget under current employment-law requirements.

What is the difference between National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage?

National Living Wage (NLW) applies only to workers aged 21 and over. It is the highest statutory minimum wage rate in the UK (£12.71/hour from April 2026); National Minimum Wage covers younger age bands with lower rates (£10.85, £8.00). NLW represents the adult statutory minimum.

Who is entitled to the National Living Wage?

Workers aged 21+ qualify for National Living Wage from their birthday, regardless of contract type. Exclusions include company directors, self-employed individuals, and family business members.

What are the National Living Wage rates for 2026?

National Living Wage rates for 2026 include four statutory hourly minimums by age band, effective 1 April 2026. Employers must implement across all pay structures from the first affected pay period.

The table below shows National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates for 2026 by age band.

Age Band Hourly Rate Increase 37.5h × 52 wks Annual Salary 21+ (NLW) £12.71 +4.1% £476.63 £24,784 18-20 £10.85 +8.5% £406.88 £21,157 16-17 £8.00 +6.0% £300.00 £15,600 Apprentice £8.00 +6.0% £300.00 £15,600

2026 payroll checklist Download our compliance checklist

What are the hourly rates by age group?

The hourly minimum wage rates for 2026 are £12.71 for workers 21 and over, £10.85 for 18-20 year olds, and £8.00 for 16-17 year olds and apprentices. Employers must apply these specific rates to all working hours to remain compliant.

What is the annual salary based on minimum wage?

The annual minimum wage salary for full-time workers (37.5 hours a week) aged 21 or over is £24,784. For 18–20 year olds, this drops to £21,157. These figures represent gross pay before tax and other deductions, providing a baseline when comparing average UK salaries .

When do minimum wage rates change in the UK?

Minimum wage rates change each 1 April, with 2026 increases effective from the start of the month (2026/27 tax year). Employers receive several months preparation following the Autumn Budget announcement.

Staying aware of these deadlines ensures businesses have enough time to adjust budgets and update internal systems smoothly.

👉 To note: Payroll teams should verify employee birth dates annually as workers transition automatically into higher age bands on their birthdays.

The Low Pay Commission independently recommends the increases based on inflation, productivity, and economic data. The government then reviews and confirms these figures, establishing the UK new minimum wage legally.

What must employers do to stay compliant?

Under the National Minimum Wage Act 1998, employers must pay at least the statutory minimum after all permitted deductions and maintain accurate payroll records for a minimum of three years. According to GOV.UK guidance on enforcing the minimum wage, HMRC can open investigations following worker complaints or targeted sector audits, with no requirement to give prior notice.

These compliance requirements typically include:

Confirm worker age bands annually from birth date records

Track all deductions versus minimum wage thresholds monthly

Retain timesheets and payslips for statutory three-year period

Review payroll calculations before rate change implementation dates

Respond promptly to HMRC compliance checks when requested

Following strict payroll best practices helps businesses spot discrepancies early.

What payments and deductions affect minimum wage compliance?

Deductions for uniforms, accommodation (the HMRC daily accommodation offset is £11.10 per day from April 2026), and salary sacrifice pension contributions reduce the gross pay used for minimum wage calculations. Tips and gratuities cannot be counted towards fulfilling minimum wage obligations.

What are the penalties for underpaying minimum wage?

HMRC penalties can reach £20,000 per underpaid worker or 200% of the underpayment amount, whichever is greater. Non-compliant employers also face mandatory back pay orders with added interest charges, plus public naming and shaming on government websites. These measures deter deliberate violations and protect vulnerable workers from exploitation.

How does the National Living Wage affect payroll?

National Living Wage increases require employers to review payroll calculations, update hourly rates, and ensure all employees are paid correctly from the first applicable pay period.

Key payroll impacts include:

Payslip recalculations showing updated gross/net figures

PAYE tax code adjustments for higher earnings bands

National Insurance threshold shifts affecting contributions

RTI submission updates reflecting new wage data

Internal payroll journals requiring new rate entries

These changes impact UK tax codes and PAYE reporting accuracy.

💡 Good to know: Employees automatically move into the higher age band from their next pay period after their birthday, requiring payroll systems to track birth dates accurately.

Employers should update their payroll systems ahead of April each year, verify employee age bands, and test calculations before processing the first affected pay run. Accurate reporting through HMRC RTI submissions is essential to remain compliant.

How can payroll software prevent wage compliance errors?

Modern small business payroll services help ensure employees are paid correctly by automatically applying updated rates based on age. They also flag potential underpayments and maintain accurate payroll journals for your accounting team.

How does the National Living Wage compare to the Real Living Wage?

The National Living Wage is the statutory legal minimum (£12.71 for 21+), whereas the Real Living Wage is a voluntary, higher benchmark based on the actual cost of living.

While the government enforces the statutory minimum, thousands of organisations choose to pay the voluntary rate to support their workforce and boost their corporate reputation.

What is the Real Living Wage in the UK?

The Real Living Wage is an independently calculated hourly rate set at £13.45 outside London and £14.80 in London. It is reviewed annually by the Living Wage Foundation and applies to all workers aged 18 and over.

Should employers pay above the minimum wage?

Employers often choose to pay above the statutory minimum to improve staff retention and attract higher-quality talent. Reviewing every category of salary and offering competitive pay can yield long-term savings through reduced recruitment expenses and higher employee productivity.