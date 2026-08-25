Key Takeaways A redundancy calculator table helps employers estimate statutory redundancy pay using an employee's age, continuous service and weekly pay.

For 2026/27, weekly pay is capped at £751 , with a maximum statutory redundancy payment of £22,530 .

Employees generally qualify for statutory redundancy pay after 2 years of continuous service.

Statutory redundancy calculations only count a maximum of 20 years' service, even if an employee has worked longer.

A ready reckoner redundancy table provides a quick estimate, but employers should always verify the final calculation using actual pay records and statutory rules.

From 6 April 2026, the weekly pay cap used in the statutory redundancy formula rose to £751, pushing the maximum statutory payment up to £22,530 (GOV.UK). A redundancy calculator table helps employers apply these limits correctly, working out an employee's entitlement from their age, continuous service and weekly pay before a redundancy process even begins.

What is a redundancy calculator table?

What is a redundancy calculator table?

A redundancy calculator table is a reference table that estimates how much statutory redundancy pay an employee may receive based on the legal calculation rules in force.

How does a redundancy calculation table work?

A redundancy calculation table combines three statutory factors:

the employee's age

their continuous years of service

their statutory weekly pay.

It then applies the statutory multipliers to calculate redundancy pay before any enhanced contractual payments are considered.

Why do employers use a statutory redundancy table?

Employers commonly use a statutory redundancy table to forecast redundancy costs, prepare consultation budgets and verify payroll calculations before employees leave the business.

To work out redundancy pay correctly, employers must first understand the wider redundancy process, which sets the legal framework for consultation and selection before any statutory formula is applied

📌 Example: A 50-year-old employee is being made redundant after working for their employer for 18 years. Their average weekly pay is £500 before tax.

The employee is entitled to:

1.5 weeks’ pay × 9 years = £6,750

(for the 9 complete years they worked while aged 41 or over)

1 week’s pay × 9 years = £4,500

(for the 9 complete years they worked while aged 22 to 40)

Total statutory redundancy pay entitlement is £11,250. Because the employee has fewer than 20 years of service, all 18 complete years of employment are included in the calculation.

Who qualifies for statutory redundancy pay?

Employees qualify for statutory redundancy pay if they satisfy the legal eligibility requirements.

What are the eligibility requirements?

Most employees qualify for statutory redundancy pay rights if they:

Have at least 2 years' continuous service

Are employees, rather than self-employed contractors

Are genuinely being made redundant.

Employees dismissed for misconduct or who unreasonably refuse suitable alternative employment will not get statutory redundancy pay.

Which employees are excluded?

Certain categories of workers are excluded from statutory redundancy pay because they fall under separate legal arrangements or specific exemptions. These include:

members of the armed forces

Crown servants

Police services

Domestic servants who are members of the employer’s immediate family.

Understanding these exclusions helps employers avoid applying the statutory redundancy calculation to employees who are governed by different rules.

How is statutory redundancy pay calculated?

A statutory redundancy calculator table applies a legal formula rather than a percentage of salary. The calculation is based on the employee’s age, weekly pay and complete years of continuous service, with statutory limits applying to both the weekly pay amount used and the maximum number of years that can be counted.

Which statutory calculation rules apply?

For each complete year of service, employees receive:

Employee age Week’s pay awarded Under 22 0.5 week’s pay 22 to 40 1 week’s pay 41 and over 1.5 weeks’ pay

Only the last 20 years of continuous service count towards the calculation.

Which statutory limits apply to 2026/27?

For redundancies taking effect on or after 6 April 2026:

2026/2027 statutory limit Amount Weekly pay cap £751 Maximum years counted 20 years Maximum statutory redundancy payment £22,530

These statutory limits mean employees earning above the weekly cap still have their redundancy pay calculated using £751 rather than their actual weekly earnings.

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Why should employers use a ready reckoner redundancy table?

A ready reckoner redundancy table helps employers estimate redundancy costs quickly while planning organisational changes.

When is a redundancy pay ready reckoner most useful?

A redundancy pay ready reckoner can help employers estimate potential statutory redundancy costs before completing individual calculations. By applying the statutory rules on age, weekly pay and length of service, employers can create more accurate preliminary estimates when planning possible redundancies.

However, employers should treat ready reckoners as planning tools rather than final calculations, as the actual statutory entitlement depends on each employee’s circumstances, including their qualifying service and weekly pay limits.

When should employers use the official calculator instead?

A redundancy pay ready reckoner can provide a quick estimate, but employers should use the official GOV.UK redundancy calculator when they need to confirm an employee’s statutory entitlement. The statutory calculation depends on legally defined factors, including the employee’s age, weekly pay and length of service, meaning individual circumstances can affect the final amount.

Can employers pay more than statutory pay?

Yes. Employers can pay more than statutory redundancy pay if enhanced redundancy terms are included in an employment contract, collective agreement or company redundancy policy.

What is enhanced redundancy pay?

Enhanced redundancy pay is any payment that exceeds the statutory minimum. Employers may choose to offer enhanced terms to support employee relations, encourage voluntary redundancies or meet contractual obligations.

Enhanced schemes often increase the number of weeks' pay per year of service or remove the statutory weekly pay cap. However, employers should apply enhanced redundancy terms consistently to reduce the risk of discrimination or breach of contract claims.

Are enhanced redundancy payments taxable?

The statutory element of redundancy pay is tax-free up to £30,000 (GOV.UK, updated 2026), whether it's paid alone or combined with a contractual top-up. Where an employer offers enhanced redundancy pay, the combined statutory and contractual amount still only benefits from a single £30,000 exemption; anything above this is taxed as normal earnings. Payments such as Post-Employment Notice Pay (PENP) are calculated separately and are always fully taxable, regardless of the £30,000 threshold.

👉 To note: Offering enhanced redundancy pay is optional unless it forms part of an employee's contractual entitlement or collective agreement.

What common mistakes affect redundancy calculations?

Redundancy calculations are often incorrect because employers overlook statutory limits or use inaccurate payroll information.

Which calculation errors occur more frequently?

The most common mistakes include using actual weekly earnings instead of the statutory weekly pay cap, counting more than 20 years' service, including incomplete years of service, applying the wrong age bands and miscalculating weekly pay for employees with variable earnings. Even small errors can lead to underpayments, employee disputes and unnecessary delays during the redundancy process.

How can employers reduce redundancy calculation errors?

Employers can reduce redundancy calculation errors by checking that the information used in the statutory calculation is accurate. This includes confirming:

The employee’s continuous service dates

The employee’s age and qualifying years of service

The correct weekly pay figure, subject to statutory limits

Whether any contractual redundancy terms provide additional payments

Any separate final payroll amounts owed, such as outstanding holiday pay

Accurate records and careful application of statutory rules help employers calculate redundancy payments correctly and avoid underpayments or corrections later.

How can employers calculate redundancy pay accurately?

Employers can calculate redundancy pay accurately by combining statutory rules with accurate payroll records and the official redundancy calculation guidance. Using a statutory redundancy calculator table helps create a reliable estimate, but the final payment should always be checked against the employee’s actual entitlement.

Which information should employers collect first?

Before calculating statutory redundancy pay, employers should collect the key details needed to apply the statutory formula correctly. This includes:

the employee’s date of birth, as age affects the statutory calculation;

the employment start date and termination date, to determine the length of continuous service;

the employee’s weekly pay details, subject to statutory rules and limits;

any contractual redundancy provisions that may provide enhanced payments.

Collecting these details ensures the calculation reflects the employee’s individual circumstances and the applicable redundancy pay rules.

Should employers rely on a redundancy pay calculator table alone?

No. A redundancy pay calculator table provides a useful estimate, but employers should always confirm statutory entitlement using official guidance before making the final payment. This is particularly relevant where employees have variable pay, irregular working hours or enhanced contractual redundancy rights that fall outside the standard statutory formula. Employers should also ensure the payment forms part of a fair redundancy process, including consultation, objective selection criteria and appropriate notice arrangements before confirming the final redundancy payment.

A redundancy calculator table is an effective starting point for estimating statutory redundancy costs, helping employers budget accurately before beginning a redundancy exercise. However, every final calculation should be checked against the employee's age, continuous service, weekly pay and any contractual enhancements to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.

Calculating redundancy pay is only one part of a compliant redundancy exercise. Employers must also follow a fair redundancy process, including consultation, objective selection criteria and the correct statutory notice period, before confirming dismissals. Having a complete overview of every stage of the redundancy process helps businesses review their wider obligations.

Understanding the financial calculation should also be supported by a clear understanding of employees' legal protections. Understanding all the redundancy rights of employees throughout the redundancy process helps employers manage them fairly while reducing the risk of disputes or tribunal claims.