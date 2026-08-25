Key takeaways Workers are legally entitled to 5.6 weeks of paid holiday per year under the Working Time Regulations , capped at a statutory maximum of 28 days for a standard five-day working week.

Employers managing holiday entitlement compliance in the UK must not reduce a worker's statutory leave below the absolute legal minimum of 28 days for a standard schedule.

Holiday pay for irregular hours and part-year workers must accrue using the 12.07% accrual method , based on actual hours worked in the specific pay period. This has applied since April 2024 and remains the rule for the 2026/27 tax year.

Employers are prohibited from offering payment in lieu of statutory holiday entitlement unless the worker's employment is officially terminated.

Holiday pay must be processed through payroll, subjected to standard Class 1 NICs and PAYE tax deductions, and reported accurately to HMRC via a Full Payment Submission (FPS).

Getting holiday pay wrong already exposes employers to Employment Tribunal claims for unlawful deductions from wages, currently limited to two years' backdated pay under the Deduction from Wages (Limitation) Regulations 2014. This risk is set to increase: from 2027, the newly created Fair Work Agency (FWA), established in April 2026 under the Employment Rights Act 2025, has proposed civil penalties of 200% of arrears (capped at £20,000 per worker) and a six-year look-back period, aligned with the six-year holiday pay record-keeping duty that has applied since April 2026. These enforcement details remain under government consultation as of July 2026, so employers should prepare now rather than wait for the rules to bite. Employers must also carefully track their company leave year and carry-over deadlines, since these directly affect payroll accuracy and legal compliance.

What is the statutory holiday entitlement in the UK?

What is the statutory holiday entitlement in the UK?

The statutory holiday entitlement in the UK is 5.6 weeks of paid leave per year under the Working Time Regulations. This forms the legal framework for nearly all worker categories across the UK.

Statutory leave is capped at a maximum of 28 days per year for standard patterns.

Employers may choose to include the 8 standard bank holidays within this 28-day allowance.

Offering payment in lieu for untaken statutory leave is not permitted, except upon termination of employment.

What is the minimum holiday entitlement UK employers must legally provide?

UK employers cannot contract out of the statutory minimum or replace it with financial buy-outs. To maintain compliance, businesses must detail the exact statutory annual leave in employment contracts and actively encourage staff to take their full allocation within the company leave year.

⚠️ Warning: Reducing a worker's holiday allowance below the legal baseline is an unlawful deduction from wages and can trigger an Employment Tribunal claim (up to two years' back-pay currently). From 2027, the Fair Work Agency is also expected to gain powers to investigate holiday pay underpayment going back up to six years, with proposed civil penalties of 200% of arrears (capped at £20,000 per worker). This regime remains under consultation as of July 2026.

How many days of holiday entitlement does a full-time worker get?

A standard five-day week worker is legally entitled to 28 days of paid leave per year. Employers have the discretion to include the eight standard UK bank holidays within this total statutory allowance. To determine a worker's exact baseline, payroll teams map the weekly working pattern directly against the legal multiplier.

Calculation Element Value Weekly working days 5 days Statutory multiplier 5.6 weeks Total holiday entitlement 28 days

What is the basic holiday allowance for a brand-new hire?

Brand-new hires accrue their holiday allowance at one-twelfth (1/12th) of their annual entitlement per month during their first year. Payroll must track these fractions precisely, as the Working Time Regulations 1998 prohibit rounding down statutory annual leave.

📌 Example: A full-time worker starting 3 months into the company leave year works 9 months of the cycle, earning a 21-day pro-rata allowance. They accrue 2.33 days monthly (28 ÷ 12), which must be tracked fractionally to maintain compliance.

How do you calculate holiday entitlement based on variable hours worked?

Calculating leave for variable schedules depends entirely on identifying the specific contract type: part-time, irregular, or part-year. The general pro-rata principle applies to fixed reduced hours, while statutory rules dictate a percentage-based framework for unpredictable schedules to ensure accurate compliance.

Part-time workers: Pro-rata calculation based on fixed, reduced working schedules.

Irregular hours workers: Statutory percentage applied to hours worked per period.

Part-year workers: Accrual based on actual hours worked across active terms.

How to calculate part-time holiday entitlement for UK staff?

Part-time workers receive their statutory leave calculated pro-rata based on the exact days or hours they work. Under the Part-time Workers Regulations, part-time staff are legally protected from receiving less statutory annual leave than their full-time equivalents, making accurate proportional calculations essential when calculating holiday entitlement for part-time workers.

To determine the proportional calculation for a fixed schedule:

Identify the fixed days worked per week.

Multiply this figure by the statutory multiplier.

📌 Example: A worker completing 3 fixed days a week is entitled to 16.8 days of paid annual leave per year (3 x 5.6 = 16.8 days).

How does the 12.07% accrual method apply to irregular hours workers?

Irregular hours and part-year workers accrue leave at 12.07% of their actual hours worked per pay period. This method has applied since holiday years starting on or after 1 April 2024, and remains the rule employers must use for the 2026/27 tax year, which is a core requirement when processing zero-hours contract holiday pay.

👉 To note: If utilising rolled-up holiday pay, pay this 12.07% as a financial uplift on top of total hourly earnings, ensuring it is clearly itemised as a separate line on the payslip.

What is the standard or average holiday entitlement in the UK?

While the legal minimum is 28 days, typical UK employers offer an enhanced package averaging 33 days per year, equivalent to 25 days of annual leave plus the 8 standard bank holidays, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) market data. This enhanced allowance, known as contractual holiday entitlement, serves as a benchmark for businesses offering competitive employment terms.

Entitlement Type Days Included (Full-Time) Rules on Carry-Over Payout on Termination Statutory Leave 28 days Strictly limited by law Mandatory payment in lieu Contractual Leave 28 to 33 days Managed at the employer’s discretion Dependent on the employment contract

How do statutory minimums compare to typical UK employer allowances?

Contractual leave represents any paid time off granted above the core legal baseline. Employers maintain significantly higher flexibility in dictating rules around this enhanced portion compared to rigid statutory frameworks.

Key operational differences include:

Carry-over parameters: Employers dictate the specific deadlines and carry-over expiration limits for the enhanced portion of leave.

Pay rate components: Statutory holiday pay calculations must integrate regular overtime and commission variables, whereas companies can choose to apply basic salary rates to the enhanced contractual balance.

Booking constraints: Businesses can enforce longer, custom notice periods before employees can book their contractual days off.

Do UK employers have to give bank holidays off as part of standard entitlement?

Employers are not legally required to grant bank holidays off, though they may include them within the statutory allowance, depending on the employment contract. Companies typically manage this via the inclusive method (regular leave plus the 8 bank holidays), the in-lieu method (working the public holiday to earn a deferred day off), or the open method (a flat, combined allowance booked freely at the employee's discretion).

Calculating annual leave for your staff Get the guide

Can employees carry over unused holiday entitlement into the next year?

Employees can carry over a maximum of 1.6 weeks of statutory leave into the next leave year, but only where a formal agreement exists in their employment contract. The remaining 4 weeks of core statutory leave cannot be carried over and will be lost, unless the worker was unable to take it due to statutory sick leave, maternity leave, or another form of family-related leave. For contractual leave exceeding the 28-day statutory maximum, employers have full discretion to set their own carry-over policies.

How to calculate holiday entitlement for your workforce step-by-step?

Calculating holiday entitlement in the UK requires determining the worker's leave year, contract type, and specific working pattern. Defining the company leave year when establishing workplace holiday pay and entitlement policies is essential to establish when the holiday allowance resets and to set the legal deadlines for carrying over unused days.

How do you identify the correct calculation method for each contract type?

Employers must audit employment contracts to separate fixed-hour workers from variable-hour workers to identify the correct calculation method.

Classify staff: Categorise personnel into fixed hours, irregular hours, or part-year frameworks.

Standard mapping: Route fixed and part-time staff directly to the standard days-based calculation.

Variable mapping: Route irregular and part-year staff to the 12.07% accrual method.

Data retention: Maintain detailed records of all accrued and taken leave for a minimum of six years, a duty that has applied since April 2026 and underpins Fair Work Agency compliance checks. Breach of this record-keeping duty can carry criminal sanctions.

How can payroll software automate holiday pay and entitlement calculations?

Automated payroll software dynamically adjusts holiday pay based on real-time timesheet data. Relying on automation when calculating annual leave eliminates manual errors and supports legal compliance. The platform automatically tracks fractional statutory accruals month-by-month and calculates average weekly pay using the mandatory 52-week reference period before triggering precise FPS reporting directly to HMRC.

👉 To note: Holiday pay is subject to standard PAYE and Class 1 NICs deductions and must be reported on the FPS on or before the employee's payday.

How do you calculate holiday entitlement when an employee is leaving a job?

Leavers must be paid for the accrued, untaken statutory holiday up to their termination date. To process this, calculate the final statutory accrual and subtract any days already taken. If an employee has exceeded their leave, employers can deduct the financial excess from the employee's final gross pay, provided a written agreement exists within the employment contract.

How do you calculate payment in lieu of untaken holiday?

To calculate payment in lieu, multiply the full annual entitlement by the proportion of the leave year worked and subtract any days already taken. Next, determine the daily rate, applying the mandatory 52-week reference period for variable hours, then process this final amount as a gross taxable sum in the departing employee's final payroll run.

What are the payroll reporting requirements for final holiday pay?

Final holiday pay must be processed within the final wage cycle as regular earnings rather than a tax-free severance element.

Add the calculated payment in lieu to the employee's gross taxable earnings for their final pay period.

Apply standard PAYE tax and Class 1 NICs deductions to the combined gross amount.

Report the final figures to HMRC via RTI submissions on or before the final payday.

Generate and issue the P45 to the departing employee only after the final FPS has been successfully transmitted.