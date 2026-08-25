Key Takeaways 360-degree feedback gathers structured input from multiple perspectives, such as managers, peers, and direct reports, rather than relying solely on one manager's assessment.

A 360 assessment works best when employers define its purpose before launching the process, whether that is development, leadership capability, team effectiveness or broader performance conversations.

A 360 survey should focus on observable behaviours and relevant competencies, combining scored questions with qualitative comments where appropriate.

A 360 performance review should complement regular one-to-ones and performance discussions rather than replace ongoing feedback or become the sole basis for capability decisions.

Employers should handle feedback carefully, keep appropriate records and consider confidentiality, data protection and equality implications when designing a 360-degree feedback system.

When performance reviews rely on a single manager's perspective, businesses may miss how an employee's behaviour affects colleagues, direct reports and other stakeholders. 360-degree feedback takes a broader approach by collecting structured feedback from multiple people who work with the employee, making it increasingly relevant to businesses looking to build continuous, evidence-based performance management.

The approach also fits into a wider shift towards more regular performance conversations. Employers should conduct regular performance reviews for employees and say these reviews can cover what someone is doing well, areas for improvement, support or training needs, and development objectives. 360-degree feedback can complement these conversations by adding perspectives beyond the employee's direct manager.

What is 360-degree feedback?

What is 360-degree feedback?

360-degree feedback is a performance and development approach that gathers feedback about an employee from several people they work with. Depending on the organisation and the purpose of the process, respondents may include the employee's manager, peers, direct reports and other relevant stakeholders.

Unlike a traditional manager-led review, a 360 evaluation brings together feedback from multiple perspectives on an employee's behaviour, communication, collaboration or leadership. Employee performance reviews can give the employee a broader view of how their behaviours are perceived by the people they work with.

How does a 360 assessment work?

A typical 360 assessment begins by defining the competencies or behaviours that the organisation wants to evaluate. A structured 360-degree feedback survey is then sent to selected respondents, who provide feedback against those criteria and may add written comments.

The employee may also complete a self-assessment. The results can then be brought together to identify patterns, strengths and development areas. A manager or HR professional can use the findings as the starting point for a follow-up discussion and development plan for performance management.

📌Example: A team leader may receive consistently positive feedback about communication with senior stakeholders but lower scores on delegation. Rather than treating the result as a final judgement, the employer could use it to agree a development objective around delegation and review progress during future one-to-ones.

What is the difference between 360-degree feedback and a performance review?

A 360-degree review and a traditional performance review are related but not identical. A conventional review often centres on the employee and their line manager, while 360-degree feedback adds perspectives from other people who regularly interact with the employee.

This means a 360 performance review can form one part of a broader performance management process. Performance discussions should consider agreed objectives, workplace behaviours and development plans, while also encouraging regular informal feedback and check-ins alongside formal reviews.

👉To note: Employers should avoid treating a 360 assessment as a replacement for regular management conversations. The strongest approach is usually to combine structured feedback with ongoing discussions about objectives, performance and development.

Why use 360-degree feedback in the workplace?

A well-designed 360 evaluation can give employees feedback from a wider range of people they work with, rather than relying only on their line manager's perspective. This can help employees reflect on their strengths and identify areas for development as part of a wider performance-management process.

For employers, 360-degree feedback can therefore complement regular performance reviews and development discussions. ACAS explains that performance reviews can be used to discuss what an employee is doing well, areas for improvement, support or training needs, and development objectives. A 360 process can provide additional feedback to inform these conversations, provided employers use it alongside other relevant performance evidence.

How can 360-degree feedback support employee development?

The main value of 360-degree feedback is not simply the score an employee receives. Instead, it can help identify patterns that inform future objectives, coaching and professional development.

For instance, if several respondents identify a need to improve delegation, communication or stakeholder management, the employee and manager can discuss practical steps to address the issue. Employee performance management and its reviews can also be used to identify support and training needs and agree on development objectives.

📌Example: Following a 360 leadership assessment, a manager could agree to delegate responsibility for two projects over the next quarter, attend relevant leadership training and discuss progress during monthly one-to-ones.

Can 360-degree feedback improve leadership assessment?

A 360 leadership assessment can be particularly useful when evaluating behaviours that are visible across different working relationships. A senior manager, for example, may receive feedback from their own manager, peers and members of their team, giving the organisation a broader view of their leadership style.

This can make 360-degree feedback useful for leadership development and succession planning. However, employers should define the competencies being assessed in advance and ensure respondents have enough direct experience of the employee's work to provide meaningful feedback.

What are the benefits of a 360 assessment?

The benefits of a 360 assessment depend on how it is designed and implemented. When feedback is gathered from several relevant sources, employees may gain insight into behaviours that are not always visible during manager-led reviews.

It can also encourage a more regular feedback culture by giving employees a structured opportunity to reflect on their performance and hear perspectives from colleagues.

What are the main advantages of a 360 evaluation tool?

A digital 360 evaluation tool can make it easier for HR teams to distribute questionnaires, collect responses and organise feedback in one place. Depending on the system, employers may also be able to customise review templates and monitor completion.

The practical benefit is not simply automation. A structured 360-degree performance management tool for your business can help standardise the process across teams, reduce manual administration and make it easier to repeat reviews consistently over time.

What are the limitations of 360-degree feedback?

A 360-degree feedback survey can also create challenges. Respondents may interpret questions differently, provide overly positive or negative comments, or rate someone based on limited interactions. Personal relationships and unconscious bias can also affect responses.

For this reason, employers should avoid presenting the results as an objective measurement of performance. In order to avoid problems with an employee’s performance, feedback should be considered alongside other evidence, including agreed objectives, work outcomes and regular manager conversations.

⚠️Warning: A 360 assessment should not automatically be treated as proof of poor performance. Where an employer is managing a capability issue, ACAS recommends setting specific objectives, a reasonable timeframe and appropriate support or training.

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How to run an effective 360-degree feedback survey?

A successful 360 survey starts before the questionnaire is sent. Employers should decide why they are using the process, who should participate and what competencies or behaviours will be assessed.

The organisation should also explain how the process works and what will happen with the results. Clear communication can help employees and respondents understand the purpose of the exercise and encourage more meaningful participation.

How should employers choose respondents?

The people completing a 360-degree peer review should have enough experience of working with the employee to provide relevant feedback. Depending on the role, this could include peers, direct reports, managers or other stakeholders.

The aim should be to gather perspectives from people who have genuinely observed the behaviours being assessed. Employers should also avoid selecting respondents solely because they are likely to give favourable feedback.

What questions should a 360-degree feedback survey include?

Good 360 feedback examples focus on behaviours that respondents can reasonably observe. Questions might ask whether an employee communicates clearly, collaborates effectively, meets agreed commitments or supports colleagues.

A mixture of scaled and open-ended questions can provide both comparable data and context. For example, a question could ask respondents to rate how effectively someone communicates during projects, followed by an open question asking what the employee should continue doing or improve.

How should employers use 360-degree feedback results?

Once a 360-degree feedback system has collected responses, employers should focus on identifying meaningful themes rather than simply presenting employees with a list of scores.

A follow-up conversation can explore areas where different perspectives align or differ. The outcome should ideally be a practical development plan with clear objectives and an agreed way to review progress.

Should feedback be part of a 360-degree appraisal?

A 360-degree appraisal can be included within a wider appraisal process, but it should have a clearly defined purpose. Some employers may conduct an employee appraisal primarily for development, while others may incorporate it into broader performance discussions.

The key is consistency. If 360-degree feedback is used alongside other performance evidence, employees should understand how it contributes to the overall review and what decisions, if any, may be informed by it.

How should employers follow up after a 360-degree review?

The process should not end when the feedback report is delivered. Managers should agree on practical next steps with the employee and revisit them during regular check-ins.

Performance discussions can cover development objectives and support or training needs, while regular informal feedback and one-to-ones can continue between formal reviews. This makes the 360-degree review a starting point for development rather than a one-off event.

What should employers consider when using 360-degree feedback?

360 degree feedback gives employees a broader view of their performance by gathering structured feedback from managers, peers and other colleagues. This guide explains how a 360 assessment works, the benefits and limitations for UK employers, and how businesses can use feedback to support employee development and performance management.

When should employers avoid using 360-degree feedback as the only evidence?

Employers should be cautious about relying exclusively on a 360-degree evaluation when making significant performance decisions. Feedback is one source of information and can be affected by personal perceptions, limited interactions or inconsistent interpretations of the questions.

If an employee's performance is a concern, employers should address the issue through an appropriate performance-management process. ACAS recommends that performance improvement plans set specific objectives, a reasonable timeframe and any necessary support or training, with a fair procedure followed if formal action is eventually required.

How should employers protect 360-degree feedback data?

Because a 360-degree feedback survey involves collecting information about employees from colleagues and managers, employers should consider how the information is collected, stored, accessed and retained. The organisation should be clear about the purpose of collecting the data and ensure employees understand how their feedback will be used.

Employers should also think carefully about access to individual comments and reports. Where feedback is intended to be confidential or anonymised, the 360-degree feedback system should support that approach, and managers should avoid sharing identifiable comments more widely than necessary.

Is 360-degree feedback right for your organisation?

360-degree feedback can be a valuable addition to a wider performance management strategy when its purpose is clear, the questions are relevant, and the feedback is handled responsibly. It can give employees broader insight into how their behaviours are experienced by colleagues and help managers identify useful development priorities.

However, a 360-degree feedback system should not operate in isolation. The strongest approach is to combine structured feedback with clear objectives, regular check-ins, evidence-based performance discussions and appropriate development support.

What should employers do next?

For employers considering a 360 assessment tool, the first step is to define what you want the process to achieve. Decide whether the priority is leadership development, employee development, team collaboration or a broader performance conversation, then design the assessment around observable behaviours and relevant objectives.

From there, choose appropriate respondents, communicate the purpose clearly and plan how the results will be discussed. A well-designed 360 degree feedback process should lead to practical action, such as coaching, training or measurable development objectives, rather than simply producing a report that sits unused.

How can employers measure whether 360-degree feedback is working?

Employers can assess the effectiveness of a 360-degree feedback process by looking at whether the results lead to measurable changes in behaviour and development. This could include reviewing progress against agreed objectives, discussing development during one-to-ones and gathering further feedback after an appropriate period.

The organisation can also evaluate participation rates, completion rates and whether employees are taking action based on their feedback. However, employers should avoid relying on a single metric to judge success. The purpose of the process should determine which outcomes are most relevant.

Before launching a 360-degree appraisal, it is crucial to review the current performance-management process and identify where multi-source feedback would genuinely add value. Then, establish clear objectives, define your assessment criteria and decide how to turn the results into measurable development actions. This keeps 360-degree feedback focused on meaningful improvement while ensuring it complements, not replaces, regular performance conversations.