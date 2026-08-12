Payroll doesn’t have to be your responsibility.

Running payroll shouldn’t mean becoming a payroll expert. As your business grows, payroll becomes more complex. New starters, salary changes, statutory payments and HMRC deadlines all demand time and attention.

With PayFit, dedicated UK payroll experts manage your payroll from start to finish, while PayFit AI helps reduce manual work and flag issues before they become problems. You stay informed and in control without having to run payroll yourself.

We take care of payroll, so you can focus on your business.

Payroll isn’t just another admin task. It affects every employee, every payday. That’s why PayFit combines UK payroll expertise with AI-powered automation to handle the complexity for you.

From collecting payroll changes and checking calculations to submitting RTI and generating payslips, PayFit manages the repetitive work while giving you complete visibility throughout the process.

That’s exactly what Materials Processing Institute was looking for. By switching to PayFit, they simplified payroll, reduced administration and saved over £1,000 every month, allowing their HR team to focus on more strategic priorities.

One connected platform for payroll and HR.

Payroll works best when it’s connected to the rest of your business.

Employee changes, leave, salary updates and HR information flow directly into payroll, reducing manual work and helping prevent costly mistakes. Employees can securely access payslips, tax documents and payroll information themselves, meaning fewer routine questions for HR and Finance.

For Materials Processing Institute, bringing payroll and HR together in one platform improved reporting, gave employees greater self-service and significantly reduced payroll queries.

Switching payroll is simpler than you think.

Changing payroll providers doesn’t have to be disruptive. Our onboarding specialists guide you through every step, helping migrate your payroll data, validate your first payroll and answer any questions along the way.

Once you’re up and running, our UK payroll experts and PayFit AI continue supporting you so you’re never left managing payroll alone. Materials Processing Institute found the onboarding process straightforward and supportive, with clear guidance from day one – even without previous payroll experience.