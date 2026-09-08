Your Complete Guide to Shared Parental Leave in the UK
Learn how Shared Parental Leave (SPL) works for your business, and who is eligible
Find out what the rates for Shared Parental Leave pay are
Discover how to create an SPL policy that supports new parents
Frequently asked questions
What is Shared Parental Leave?
What is Shared Parental Leave?
Shared Parental Leave is all about giving UK workers more flexibility and ‘wiggle’ room as they adjust to parenthood. Specifically, SPL offers both parents more choice in how they can take their leave in the first year after their child is born or adopted. It also applies to getting a parental order when a child is had through surrogacy.
Do both parents get paid during Shared Parental Leave?
Do both parents get paid during Shared Parental Leave?
Yes. While at least one of the parents must be eligible for maternity or adoption leave and pay in the UK, the other parent can also receive SPL if they can pass the requirements based on their income and employment. The qualifying parent must be employed, have worked for at least 26 weeks prior and earn a minimum of £30 a week. Learn more details about the full qualifications in our guide.
How does UK Shared Parental Leave work?
How does UK Shared Parental Leave work?
As an example, SPL would allow both parents the option to be at home together following the birth or adoption of a child. Alternatively, they could stagger this leave so one parent is always home during the first year. In short, SPL is designed to give UK parents flexibility and choice in how they take their leave.
What will I learn in this guide?
What will I learn in this guide?
In this comprehensive guide to shared parental leave (SPL), you’ll learn how SPL works and the eligibility requirements for UK employees. SPL can get a little confusing, which is why we’ve broken down all aspects of this policy, from the rates and leave entitlement available to what your workplace needs to know in setting up its own policy. Download the guide today.