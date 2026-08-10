What is a PIP and why is it essential for your business?

A Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) is a structured tool used by management to address certain performance or behavioural issues with an employee. Think of it as a formal, collaborative roadmap for success. Its primary purpose is to help employees understand where they are falling short of job expectations and provide them with the targeted support needed to improve. It’s a period of focused effort, with clear aims, dedicated resources, and regular check-ins.



For any growing UK business, implementing a formal PIP procedure is crucial. It moves performance management from subjective opinion to objective data. It ensures that all employees facing challenges are treated fairly and given a genuine opportunity to succeed. This isn’t just good practice, it’s a cornerstone of effective people management. Good performance improvement plans demonstrate a commitment to the development of your employees. They can turn struggling employees into valuable team members, saving the significant time and costs associated with further recruitment.

So, what are the key components of a robust PIP? Our performance improvement plan template is built around these core elements:

Employee information: Basic details including the employee’s name, job title, and the manager overseeing the plan.

Statement of concern: A clear and objective description of the performance issues. This section must be based on facts and data, not feelings. For example, instead of “poor customer service”, use “failed to meet the 85% customer satisfaction target in Q2, achieving a score of 68%”.

Expected standard of performance: Clearly define what “good” looks like. What are the job expectations the individual needs to meet? Reference the job description, company policies, or team KPIs.

Specific improvement goals: This is the heart of the PIP. It outlines Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) milestones the individual must reach. For example, “Increase the customer satisfaction score to 85% by the end of the 60-day review period”.

Action plan and support: What actions must the individual take? What support, training, or resources will the company provide? This could include additional training, coaching from a senior team member, or new software resources.

Timeline and review schedule: Define the duration of the PIP, and set firm dates for regular check-in meetings. This will ensure progress is tracked and feedback is constant.

Consequences of not meeting expectations: T he plan must clearly state the potential outcomes if the required improvement is not achieved by the end of the review period. This may include further assessments, consultations, disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment.

Signatures: Signatures from the employee, manager, and an HR representative confirm that the plan has been discussed and understood.





Using a standardised template for a performance improvement plan ensures you reliably include all these critical components every single time.

Crafting an effective PIP: a step-by-step guide

Creating and implementing a PIP is a delicate practice that requires careful planning and communication. It’s more than just filling in a template, it’s about managing a human conversation aimed at positive change. Our downloadable employee PIP template guides you through this, but understanding the steps is key to success.

Step 1: Identify and document the performance issues

Before you even think about a PIP, you need concrete evidence. Gather data-driven examples of the performance gaps. This could be sales data, project deadlines missed, customer feedback scores, or documented examples of behavioural issues. Your observations must be objective. Keep a record of any previous informal conversations or feedback sessions you’ve had with the employee about these issues.

Step 2: Prepare for the initial meeting

Use the performance improvement plan template to structure your thoughts. Pre-fill the sections on performance issues and expected standards. Brainstorm some initial SMART goals and potential support you can offer. This preparation allows you to lead the meeting with confidence and clarity. It’s also wise to consult with your HR department at this stage to ensure your plan is fair and compliant with UK employment law.

Step 3: Conduct the initial meeting



Choose a private and neutral setting. The goal of this meeting is to present the PIP as a supportive tool. Explain the specific issues calmly, using the data you’ve collected. Discuss the proposed goals and action plan. Crucially, this should be a two-way conversation. Ask the employee for their perspective. Are there underlying issues you’re unaware of? Do they need different resources or training? Be prepared to adjust the plan based on their feedback to ensure the goals are achievable.

Step 4: Implement and monitor with regular check-ins



A PIP is not a “set it and forget it” document. Check-ins are where the real work happens. So, how often should you check in? Well, weekly or bi-weekly meetings are standard. These meetings are vital for reviewing progress against the goals, discussing challenges, and providing ongoing feedback and encouragement. Document the key points of each meeting. These regular touchpoints show the employee you are invested in their success and allow you to make real-time adjustments to the action plan if needed.

How long should a PIP last?

The duration depends on the complexity of the issues. Typically, PIPs last between 30 and 90 days. A 30-day plan might be suitable for straightforward issues, while a 90-day plan allows more time for significant skill development or behavioural changes. The timeline should be realistic and give the employee a fair chance to improve.

What is the best format for a PIP?

The best and only appropriate format is a written document. A verbal plan is open to misinterpretation and provides no formal record. A written document, signed by all parties, ensures absolute clarity on expectations, timelines, and consequences. It serves as the single source of truth for the entire procedure.

Who should be involved in the PIP?



Typically, three parties are involved:

1. The employee: They are the central participant, responsible for committing to the action plan.

2. The line manager: They are responsible for drafting the plan, conducting the meetings, providing feedback, and monitoring progress.

3. Human Resources (HR): HR’s role is to act as advisor, ensuring the procedure is fair, consistent, and legally compliant. They can help the manager prepare the plan, and may sit in on the meetings to provide support and ensure objectivity.

Common PIP pitfalls and how to avoid them

Even with the best intentions, a performance improvement plan can fail. Often, this is due to common, avoidable mistakes in its creation or implementation. Being aware of these pitfalls will help you ensure your PIPs are constructive, fair, and effective. Using a structured PIP template for a UK business helps mitigate many of these risks.

Mistake 1: Conduct the initial meeting



Goals like “improve communication” or “be a better team player” are impossible to measure. This is the most common reason PIPs fail.

How to avoid this: Use the SMART framework. Every goal must be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Instead of “improve communication”, use “Provide a written weekly progress report every Friday by 4 PM, and proactively give updates in the daily team stand-up meeting, without being prompted”.

Mistake 2: A lack of genuine support and resources

A PIP that only lists expectations without offering support is a setup for failure. You cannot expect an employee to improve without giving them the necessary tools.

How to avoid this: The “Action Plan & Support” section of your PIP is critical. Actively ask the employee what they need. This could be formal training courses, access to online materials, mentoring from a senior colleague, or simply more frequent check-ins with their manager. Document this support in the plan.

Mistake 3: Poor communication and infrequent feedback

Handing an employee a PIP and only speaking to them again at the final review is a recipe for disaster. The employee will feel isolated and anxious, and you’ll have no idea if they are making progress.

How to avoid this: Stick rigorously to the check-in schedule you defined in the plan. These meetings are for constructive feedback, highlighting both progress and areas that still need work. Create a safe space for the employee to ask questions and raise concerns.

Mistake 4: Using the PIP as a punitive measure

If the manager or the employee sees the PIP as simply the first step to being fired, the process is doomed. A PIP must be approached with a genuine desire to see the employee succeed. The manager’s tone and attitude are paramount.

How to avoid this: Frame the PIP as a positive, supportive means from the very first meeting. Emphasise that the entire plan is designed to help them meet their job expectations and succeed in their role. Focus on the future, not just past mistakes.

Measuring success and deciding on next steps

At the end of the PIP period, a final review meeting is held to assess the outcome. Success isn’t always a simple “pass” or “fail”. Understanding how to measure progress and what to do next is crucial for closing the process effectively and fairly.

How to measure success after implementing a PIP?

Success is measured directly against the SMART goals you set in the performance improvement plan, which should be objective and data-driven.

Quantitative metrics: Did the employee meet certain numerical targets? For example, if the goal was to increase their sales by 15%, you can measure the exact result. If it was to reduce their error rate in data entry to below 2%, you can audit their work.





Qualitative observations: For goals related to behaviour or soft skills, you’ll rely on documented observations. Did the employee consistently contribute ideas in team meetings as required? Has their communication with the customer service team become more professional? Gather feedback from colleagues if appropriate.





Employee feedback: Ask the employee how they feel about their progress. Their self-assessment is a valuable part of the overall picture.

Outcome 1: The employee successfully meets the goals

This is the ideal result. The employee’s performance has improved to the required standard. The PIP is formally closed. It’s important to acknowledge their hard work and success. While the formal plan ends, performance management does not. Continue the positive momentum with regular 1-on-1s and ongoing feedback to ensure the improvement is sustained.



Example of a successful PIP: A junior graphic designer was consistently missing deadlines, affecting the entire marketing team. Their PIP included specific goals for project time management, a new process for checking in on progress, and a short online course on project management software. During the 60-day PIP, they met 95% of their deadlines. In the final review, their manager confirmed the PIP was successfully completed. They continued with weekly check-ins for another month to ensure the new habits were embedded. The employee is now one of the team’s most reliable members.

Outcome 2: The employee makes some progress, but doesn't fully meet the goals



This is a grey area. The employee has shown effort and some improvement, but isn’t quite at the required level. At this point, you have a decision to make, often in consultation with HR. You might consider extending the PIP for a short period (e.g., another 30 days) with revised goals. Alternatively, you might explore if there’s a different role within the company that better suits their skills.

Outcome 3: What to do if the employee does not improve?

This is the most difficult outcome. If, after the full duration of the PIP and despite the support provided, the employee has not made the required improvement, you need to act on the consequences outlined in the plan. This usually means moving to the next stage of your formal disciplinary process, which may lead to the termination of their employment. Because you have followed a fair, structured, and documented process using a professional PIP template, you can make this decision with the confidence that you gave the employee every opportunity to succeed. It is vital to ensure this process is handled in line with UK employment law and ACAS guidelines.