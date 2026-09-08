UK Payroll Software Guide
Get clarity on what you need from payroll software
Learn how to weigh up the cost vs. value when assessing solutions
Discover how HMRC-recognised payroll software can benefit your business
Investing in payroll software is a big decision
Like any software investment, It involves buy-in from stakeholders, alongside comparing and benchmarking different providers against one another. That’s why we designed this payroll software guide - to help small businesses find the best payroll software for their needs and weigh up the cost vs. value of any new investment.
We’ll help you find the perfect UK payroll software
Every business has different needs, with many different variables determining the type of payroll software solution you’ll require. Considering things like the capabilities of your existing HR tech stack, the level of payroll expertise on your team, plus the degree of support you’ll need, and it becomes clear that one size certainly doesn’t fit all. This guide to UK payroll software will help you prioritise what it is you need, look at cost vs. value, plus arm you with the questions to ask prospective UK payroll software providers when receiving demos from them.
Find out more about how Payfit’s payroll software solution can help
UK payroll legislation can change at short notice, and it’s sometimes difficult to keep up with new rates and apply these to your payroll calculations. With Payfit’s HMRC-recognised payroll software, all new updates are automatically coded into the platform, meaning you can rest assured that manual calculations and incorrect payments are a thing of the past. We also sync up seamlessly with leading HR, accounting and pensions software.
Download our small business payroll software guide to:
Assess your current payroll processes
Understand the needs of your business in managing people and pay
Learn how to determine the ROI of any software investment
FAQs
What is the best payroll software in the UK?
What is the best payroll software in the UK?
The best payroll software in the UK will be the one that best suits your business's needs. Every company is different and, therefore, needs different features, integrations or reporting capabilities to reach its operational goals. And let’s not forget that different HR teams possess differing levels of payroll expertise, which will determine the level of support you require. Payfit’s team includes CIPP-level payroll experts, not to mention a fully-stocked Academy resources library, to help with those niggling payroll queries.
How much does payroll software cost in the UK?
How much does payroll software cost in the UK?
Most payroll software solutions charge per payslip and will be priced slightly differently. The final cost you end up paying will vary based on a few factors, such as the level of package you go for or the size of your workforce. Generally speaking, packages in the UK tend to cost between £4 and £8 per payslip, plus a fixed monthly fee which varies from provider to provider.
Can I run my own payroll in the UK?
Can I run my own payroll in the UK?
You don’t need a complex outsourcing service or payroll bureau - running your own payroll in the UK can be pretty straightforward, especially for small businesses. However, running payroll can take up a significant chunk of your time, especially if you’re processing data manually. This is where an online payroll software can come in handy, as it automates all those painstaking and manual calculations for you.
What is the easiest payroll system to use?
What is the easiest payroll system to use?
The best modern-day payroll software solutions are cloud-based, automated and possess data-reporting capabilities that are insightful and actionable. The best solutions also provide employees with a portal where they can download their payslips and P60s and check things like their annual leave balance or fill out their employee/manager 1-to-1s. Payfit, incidentally, helps teams do all of these things and more.