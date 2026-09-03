2026 Tax Year Compliance Checklist
Follow our step-by-step checklist to close out the 2025/2026 tax year
Get practical tips to ensure accurate data, maintain audit trails, and avoid penalties.
Access a clear, easy-to-follow list of key deadlines to start 2026/2027 off right.
FormatPDF
Publication dateMarch 24, 2026
AuthorThe PayFit team
Avoid the last-minute panic!
If you take a systematic approach, it can be ‘smooth sailing’ all the way to April 5th, including integrating new rates and legislation into your monthly payroll routine.