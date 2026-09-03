Skip to main content

2026 Tax Year Compliance Checklist

  • Follow our step-by-step checklist to close out the 2025/2026 tax year

  • Get practical tips to ensure accurate data, maintain audit trails, and avoid penalties.

  • Access a clear, easy-to-follow list of key deadlines to start 2026/2027 off right.

FormatPDF
Publication dateMarch 24, 2026
AuthorThe PayFit team

Avoid the last-minute panic!

If you take a systematic approach, it can be ‘smooth sailing’ all the way to April 5th, including integrating new rates and legislation into your monthly payroll routine.

Included in the checklist

Serial 1:1 creation

Tax year-end tasks

Info square emoji

Tips for staying compliant

Calendar validation emoji

2026 key deadlines to hit