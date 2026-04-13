Mind the Flexible Working Gap
What employees really want from flexibility
FAQ
What is flexible working?
What is flexible working?
Flexible working is a way of working that meets an employee’s needs, such as flexible start and finish times or working from home. Our guide to what flexible working is covers the main concepts in more detail. It can also include part-time hours, compressed hours, job sharing or other agreed patterns.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of flexible working hours?
What are the advantages and disadvantages of flexible working hours?
Potential advantages include better alignment with caring responsibilities, less commuting and more choice over how work is organised. The main types of flexible working involve different trade-offs for employees and employers. Potential challenges include coordination, communication, workload boundaries and unequal access across roles. A clear policy should address both.
How can flexible working benefit employers?
How can flexible working benefit employers?
A well-managed approach can support recruitment, retention, employee experience and operational flexibility. A clear hybrid workplace policy can help teams apply location-based arrangements consistently. The outcome depends on the role, management practices and how consistently the arrangement is implemented. The whitepaper provides survey findings rather than a guarantee of business results.
How should an employer implement flexible working?
How should an employer implement flexible working?
Review employee needs, define the arrangements available, explain the request process, train managers and set clear expectations for communication and performance. A hybrid workplace policy may be relevant where location is part of the arrangement. Monitor the arrangement and adjust it when the role or team changes.
Do employers have to grant every flexible working request?
Do employers have to grant every flexible working request?
No. Employees have a statutory right to request flexible working from the first day of employment. Our overview of flexible working law provides additional background. The right to request is not an automatic right to have every request approved. Employers must handle requests through the statutory process and use a permitted business reason if they refuse one.