Understand what employees want from flexible working

Flexible working means different things to different employees. It can include changes to working hours, start and finish times, location or the way work is organised.

In a 2024 survey of 2,000 full-time salaried employees across the UK, 83% said their company’s current flexible working policy needed improvement. The findings point to a gap between written policies and the way employees experience flexibility at work.Download the flexible working whitepaper to explore the evidence and practical actions for building clearer, more trusted flexible working arrangements.

What will you find in the whitepaper?

The report explores employee expectations, policy gaps and practical actions:

how employees define flexible working;

whether current policies meet employee expectations;

the call for clearer guidance and more trust from managers;

the experience of younger employees;

financial, family and wellbeing considerations;

practical actions HR leaders can take to improve policy and communication.

The report uses the practical definition of what flexible working means as a useful starting point.

The research was conducted by Research Without Barriers between 15 December 2023 and 5 January 2024. It included 2,000 full-time salaried employees from different company sizes and industries across the UK.

What does flexible working mean to employees?

Flexible working is not limited to working from home. In the survey, 52% of respondents associated it with choosing where and when they work, 32% with fitting life errands around work and 31% with choosing their working hours.

These findings show why a single label can create confusion. A policy should define the arrangements available, the boundaries that apply and how employees can discuss a request with their manager.

Close the gap between policy and practice

The whitepaper found that 34% of employees wanted clearer flexible working guidelines. Clearer rules can cover availability, collaboration, communication, performance expectations, equipment, data security and how teams handle different working patterns.

The goal is not to make every role identical. Reviewing the main types of flexible working can help you choose arrangements that fit different roles. It is to make the organisation’s approach understandable and consistent, while leaving room to assess the needs of each role and team.

Build trust through clear management habits

The survey found that 25% of employees wanted more trust from management when choosing how, where and when to work. Trust does not mean removing accountability. It means agreeing expectations, focusing on outcomes and creating regular opportunities to discuss what is working.

Managers need practical guidance. They should know how to assess a request, communicate decisions, support team coordination and avoid treating visibility in the office as the only measure of contribution.

What should employers do next?

Start by reviewing the policy employees actually use, not just the document stored in the handbook. Ask where people experience uncertainty, which arrangements work well and where managers need more guidance.

Then define the essentials: eligible arrangements, request routes, decision criteria, communication standards, working hours, meeting expectations, security requirements and review points. For arrangements involving location, a hybrid workplace policy can help with team coordination. Explain the process during onboarding and revisit it when working practices change.

Employees can make a flexible working request from their first day in a job. Employers should follow the statutory process and remember that a request can be refused only for a permitted business reason. Our guide to flexible working law provides additional context. Current GOV.UK guidance remains the reference point.