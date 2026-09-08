Guide to UK Leave & Absences

There is no legal limit to the amount of absences, like sick days, that an employee can take in the UK. For instance, there is no upper limit on the amount of sick days an employee can take. It’s down to your business to set a threshold. However, when it comes to other types of leave, there are statutory entitlements, in other words, a specific amount of days an employee has a right to take off, such as in the case of maternity leave.