A payroll checklist that will guide you through the UK payroll process

Running payroll in the UK might be more straightforward than in other countries. However, there are still many moving parts for any business to take into account, in order to ensure compliance with legislation, to keep accurate records, and to make all of your payments on time.

This monthly payroll checklist will help you stay on track with all of your tasks. You can even use it to put together your own template tailored to your own organisation’s needs.

What is a payroll checklist?

A payroll checklist is a step-by-step guide to ensuring all the necessary tasks are completed for processing employee pay accurately, on time, and in full compliance with regulations.

Our comprehensive payroll checklist outlines all the processes you will have to take care of across the UK payroll lifecycle. This covers the management of new starters and leavers, leave, running the monthly payroll, guaranteeing pensions, benefits, the payment of taxes and contributions, and the meeting of UK regulatory compliance requirements.

Never miss a payroll checklist beat. Check off items like processing starters and leavers, updating employee information, through to actually running payroll, paying your employees, and meeting those all-important, time-sensitive HMRC obligations.

With our monthly payroll checklist, each payroll run will pass off smoothly, and ensure full compliance for your business.

Looking to automate your monthly payroll checklist items?

Payroll can be a needlessly manual and time-consuming process that gets in the way of doing more strategic work. However, there is another way. If you automate many of those fiddly monthly payroll processes with the right software, you’ll free up time for more impactful HR and strategic business initiatives.



Find our contact details at the bottom of our free, downloadable payroll compliance resource. Get in touch to learn how PayFit helps teams win back valuable time each month, and get further advice on optimising your payroll process.

What’s in our payroll compliance checklist?

Our task list is split into three key phases, to facilitate your team in tackling the monthly payroll run, and make sure you stay fully compliant with UK employment legislation and regulations on taxes and contributions. The three phases covered are as follows: