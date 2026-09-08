Building a Company Expense Policy: A Guide for UK Businesses
Understand the guiding principles of a sound expense policy
Find out what you should include, like what can and can’t be claimed
Learn the ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ of expenses and reimbursement
Frequently asked questions
How do you write an expense policy?
How do you write an expense policy?
There are a few things that go into writing a good company expense policy, including defining expense categories and budgets, establishing fair and consistent rules, and explaining guidelines in a way that’s easy for the average employee to follow. You’ll also want to establish, for the team on the job, how they should be reporting expenses and benefits to HMRC.
What makes a good expense policy?
What makes a good expense policy?
This guide establishes guidelines for what makes a sound and fair employee expense policy. In addition to this, we cover the core elements you will need at a minimum, including what can and cannot be claimed, the budgetary allowances for each category, as well as how and when to reimburse staff. Clear communication (and transparency) is the aim of the game.
What is a company reimbursement policy?
What is a company reimbursement policy?
For the sake of trust and transparency, staff need to know they’ll be reimbursed when they pay for certain things. Having reimbursement guidelines as part of your expense policy means you can avoid ambiguity and awkward questions from staff of ‘When will I get this paid back?’.
How do I report expenses to HMRC?
How do I report expenses to HMRC?
Some expenses and benefits are taxable and, therefore, must be reported to HMRC. There are two options for doing this: either through your payroll (which we recommend as it’s easiest) or online via P11D forms. With payrolling benefits, you don’t need to report expenses and benefits for each employee at the end of the tax year. You must still submit a P11D(b) online and report Class 1A National Insurance.