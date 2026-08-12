Why UK businesses are letting PayFit run their payroll?

As your business grows, payroll becomes more complex. New starters, salary changes, statutory updates and last-minute requests all add up and relying on an external provider can quickly become slow, expensive and frustrating.

That’s why more growing businesses are choosing a different approach.

With PayFit, our UK payroll experts manage your payroll from start to finish. You stay informed with real-time visibility and approval at every key step, without having to manage the day-to-day work yourself.

Payroll that's built for Finance and HR teams.

Payroll doesn’t belong to one team.

HR manages people. Finance manages budgets. Both need accurate, up-to-date information. PayFit brings payroll and HR together in one connected platform, so employee changes flow automatically into payroll, reducing manual work and avoiding costly errors.

While our payroll experts take care of the payroll process, your team has complete visibility whenever they need it.

While we run payroll, you stay in control.

PayFit is designed around a simple idea: you shouldn’t have to become a payroll expert to run your business.

Our dedicated UK payroll experts prepare and check every pay run, while PayFit AI automatically flags anomalies before payroll is finalised. We do the heavy lifting so you don't have to carry the weight of running payroll yourself.

Prefer to stay hands-on? You can. But most customers choose PayFit to handle the complexity so they can focus on their people and business.

Switching made simple.

Switching payroll providers is easier than most businesses expect.

Your dedicated onboarding specialist manages the transition, imports your payroll history and helps make sure your first payroll runs smoothly from day one. Thousands of UK businesses have already made the switch and discovered that handing payroll over doesn’t mean giving up visibility. It means gaining confidence that it’s being looked after.

Download this guide to discover: