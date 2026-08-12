Why growing UK businesses are switching to payroll software.
Still outsourcing your payroll? There's a better way.
Thousands of growing UK businesses are switching to payroll software. Discover how easy it is to make the move.
In this guide, you’ll discover:
Why traditional outsourced payroll often creates more work than it removes
How payroll software gives you greater control and visibility
What it looks like when payroll is managed for you and not just processed
How simple it is to switch from your current provider
Why UK businesses are letting PayFit run their payroll?
As your business grows, payroll becomes more complex. New starters, salary changes, statutory updates and last-minute requests all add up and relying on an external provider can quickly become slow, expensive and frustrating.
That’s why more growing businesses are choosing a different approach.
With PayFit, our UK payroll experts manage your payroll from start to finish. You stay informed with real-time visibility and approval at every key step, without having to manage the day-to-day work yourself.
Payroll that's built for Finance and HR teams.
Payroll doesn’t belong to one team.
HR manages people. Finance manages budgets. Both need accurate, up-to-date information. PayFit brings payroll and HR together in one connected platform, so employee changes flow automatically into payroll, reducing manual work and avoiding costly errors.
While our payroll experts take care of the payroll process, your team has complete visibility whenever they need it.
While we run payroll, you stay in control.
PayFit is designed around a simple idea: you shouldn’t have to become a payroll expert to run your business.
Our dedicated UK payroll experts prepare and check every pay run, while PayFit AI automatically flags anomalies before payroll is finalised. We do the heavy lifting so you don't have to carry the weight of running payroll yourself.
Prefer to stay hands-on? You can. But most customers choose PayFit to handle the complexity so they can focus on their people and business.
Switching made simple.
Switching payroll providers is easier than most businesses expect.
Your dedicated onboarding specialist manages the transition, imports your payroll history and helps make sure your first payroll runs smoothly from day one. Thousands of UK businesses have already made the switch and discovered that handing payroll over doesn’t mean giving up visibility. It means gaining confidence that it’s being looked after.
Download this guide to discover:
How PayFit combines dedicated payroll experts, AI and one connected platform to run payroll for you
Why outsourced payroll can end up costing more time and money than you realise
How to get complete payroll visibility while our team handles the complexity
What a simple, stress-free switch to PayFit looks like
FAQs
Not at all. PayFit is designed so you don't need to be a payroll expert. Our team handles your entire payroll process and PayFit AI answers all your payroll and HR questions in seconds. Our guided onboarding and short tutorials walk you through everything so you're never managing payroll alone.
PayFit’s smart automation handles RTI submissions, National Living Wage updates, and auto-enrolment obligations automatically, so you stay compliant without the administrative burden.
For most growing businesses, yes. Many PayFit customers save significantly. One HR Director saved over £1,000 per month after switching from an outsourced provider.
Yes. You can make changes right up until payday, with no extra charges.
You get UK payroll experts available Monday to Friday, plus 24/7 access to PayFit AI assistant for instant answers to your payroll and HR questions.
Absolutely not. PayFit has one clear price with no surprise charges. Unlike outsourced payroll, you won't be billed extra for every hire, leaver, bonus, or last-minute change.