'Financial literacy in the workplace’ report
Find out how well employees understand their finances
Get insight into the areas where there are knowledge gaps
Learn what you can do to better support and educate your people
The UK is struggling with financial literacy
And younger generations are lost at sea. Only 16% of 18-24-year-olds feel confident explaining concepts like personal pension contributions to a partner or friend, vs. 56% of over 55s.
Employees are in the dark about pensions
28% say they’d be more likely to use a salary sacrifice pension scheme if they understood how it actually worked.
But there’s a way for employers to help
37% of respondents would feel more satisfied with their employer if they offered financial education which means there’s a key opportunity for workplaces to step in and help.
Download this report to:
Uncover where there is lack of knowledge
Hear about what employees want most
Learn about how your business can help
FAQs
What does this report cover?
What does this report cover?
This report covers the state of financial literacy across UK workplaces with a key focus on younger cohorts who are suffering the most. We dive into the challenges affecting employee financial literacy today, including the growing generational knowledge divide between younger and older age groups. We also explore what workplaces can do to support better financial education and wellbeing
Why is financial literacy in the workplace important?
Why is financial literacy in the workplace important?
As Cost of Living and policy changes converge to create fresh economic challenges, financial literacy isn’t where it should be in the UK. What’s more, younger workers suffer the most as a consequence. There is a need for better financial education so workers can make better decisions and save more effectively, and employers are well-placed to provide this support.