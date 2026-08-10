Download the essential 2026 Payroll Audit Checklist for UK employers

Reduce payroll risk, tighten controls and spot costly errors before they become compliance issues. This practical checklist helps UK employers review key payroll processes faster and with more confidence across the 2026/27 tax year.

Download the Payroll Audit Checklist to give your team a clearer framework for checking records, improving accuracy and strengthening day‑to‑day PAYE and RTI compliance.

What you’ll get in the Payroll Audit Checklist

Inside the Payroll Audit Checklist PDF, you’ll find a practical seven‑step framework designed to help your team review payroll processes more efficiently and reduce exposure to errors, compliance issues and unnecessary admin.

Rather than relying on an outdated payroll audit checklist excel document, this Payroll Audit Checklist template gives you a more consistent way to review records and strengthen internal controls.

Download the guide for practical support on:

Audit timing and review planning

Data cleansing and record accuracy

Hours , pay and tax reconciliation

System and process improvement opportunities

Reconcile payroll data with confidence

Use the checklist to review your payroll journals against the current pay period and reduce the risk of underpayments, overpayments and reporting gaps. The guide gives your team a more structured way to monitor salary data accurately and reinforce PAYE and RTI reporting standards.

Strengthen checks on tax codes and deductions

The checklist helps you review UK tax codes and PAYE records more consistently, so deductions stay aligned and payroll errors are easier to catch before they create wider compliance and HMRC issues. Validating these figures reduces the risk of penalties, overpayments and incorrect National Insurance calculations.

Why do you need an internal audit checklist for payroll?

A structured internal audit process helps reduce the risk of non‑compliance, payroll inaccuracies and avoidable admin issues. When manual checks are inconsistent, even small errors can lead to bigger payroll and reporting problems across the 2026/27 tax year.

This checklist supports stronger HMRC payroll compliance and helps teams apply more consistent payroll controls, RTI and PAYE management

The checklist helps you review key record updates when managing an employee leaving a job , reducing the chance of delays, inaccurate records and downstream payroll issues during RTI and year‑end periods.

Move away from manual compliance risks