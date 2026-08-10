Your UK payroll audit guide & checklist
7-step audit framework: a clear sequence covering timing, data cleansing, pay reconciliation, and process improvement, ready to follow on your next internal review.
PAYE and RTI compliance checks: practical guidance on validating tax codes, deductions, and HMRC submissions before errors turn into penalties.
UK-specific payroll controls: advice on aligning records with 2026/27 HMRC requirements, from starter and leaver processes through to year-end reporting.
Real-world audit findings: the most common errors UK employers uncover, with the checks that help you spot them early.
Download the essential 2026 Payroll Audit Checklist for UK employers
Reduce payroll risk, tighten controls and spot costly errors before they become compliance issues. This practical checklist helps UK employers review key payroll processes faster and with more confidence across the 2026/27 tax year.
Download the Payroll Audit Checklist to give your team a clearer framework for checking records, improving accuracy and strengthening day‑to‑day PAYE and RTI compliance.
What you’ll get in the Payroll Audit Checklist
Inside the Payroll Audit Checklist PDF, you’ll find a practical seven‑step framework designed to help your team review payroll processes more efficiently and reduce exposure to errors, compliance issues and unnecessary admin.
Rather than relying on an outdated payroll audit checklist excel document, this Payroll Audit Checklist template gives you a more consistent way to review records and strengthen internal controls.
Download the guide for practical support on:
Audit timing and review planning
Data cleansing and record accuracy
Hours, pay and tax reconciliation
System and process improvement opportunities
Reconcile payroll data with confidence
Use the checklist to review your payroll journals against the current pay period and reduce the risk of underpayments, overpayments and reporting gaps. The guide gives your team a more structured way to monitor salary data accurately and reinforce PAYE and RTI reporting standards.
Strengthen checks on tax codes and deductions
The checklist helps you review UK tax codes and PAYE records more consistently, so deductions stay aligned and payroll errors are easier to catch before they create wider compliance and HMRC issues. Validating these figures reduces the risk of penalties, overpayments and incorrect National Insurance calculations.
Why do you need an internal audit checklist for payroll?
A structured internal audit process helps reduce the risk of non‑compliance, payroll inaccuracies and avoidable admin issues. When manual checks are inconsistent, even small errors can lead to bigger payroll and reporting problems across the 2026/27 tax year.
This checklist supports stronger HMRC payroll compliance and helps teams apply more consistent payroll controls, RTI and PAYE management
Keep employee record changes up to date
The checklist helps you review key record updates when managing an employee leaving a job, reducing the chance of delays, inaccurate records and downstream payroll issues during RTI and year‑end periods.
Move away from manual compliance risks
Use the checklist to identify where manual payroll processes create risk and where small business payroll services could help reduce late filing, data handling issues and calculation errors, particularly in relation to HMRC reporting and RTI deadlines.
Frequently asked questions
It’s best practice to run a payroll audit semi-regularly, be it once a year or more frequently. It’s probably best to avoid conducting an audit of your payroll around the end of tax year, as things can be a little hectic. You may even consider setting up a dedicated end of tax year checklist to ensure proper payroll compliance.
Summertime is a traditionally quieter time in the world of UK payroll, so can be an ideal time to run an audit.
You execute the audit process by following a strictly structured checklist, starting with employee data cleansing and ending with actionable process improvements. Consistency is the key to successfully managing your payroll journals.
An internal payroll audit is a proactive review carried out by your own in-house team rather than an external agency. It serves as a vital preventative measure to establish solid payroll best practices before HMRC gets involved.
You verify compliance by ensuring your internal records correspond exactly with the amounts submitted via your HMRC RTI submissions. Discrepancies here can trigger severe fines and unwanted external scrutiny.
You must review timesheets, year-to-date (YTD) tax documents, variable pay records, and employee status changes. Validating UK tax codes is absolutely essential for calculation accuracy.
Failing an audit can result in hefty financial penalties, enforced external audits, and employees being incorrectly placed on an emergency tax code. It also makes handling a new employee payroll setup incredibly difficult without accurate historical data.