Key takeaways Employers must report multi-rate hourly pay and overtime variations to HMRC on or before each payday via a Full Payment Submission ( FPS ).

Under the Working Time Regulations 1998, working hours in manufacturing must not exceed an average of 48 hours per week calculated over a 17-week reference period unless a valid opt-out is signed.

For the 2026/27 tax year, statutory holiday pay for regular shift workers must include regular overtime and shift premiums in the calculation of normal remuneration.

Employers engaging seasonal factory workers on irregular hours can legally apply rolled-up holiday pay calculated at 12.07% of total earnings in each pay period.

Class 1 National Insurance Contributions ( NICs ) must be calculated precisely on all non-discretionary production bonuses and unsocial hours premiums paid to factory staff.

Time Off In Lieu (TOIL) accrued by production workers must be accurately recorded in payroll to prevent National Minimum Wage (NMW) breaches during the pay period it was actually worked.

Following the launch of the Fair Work Agency on 7 April 2026, and the removal of the three-day Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) waiting period from 6 April 2026, regulatory pressure on industrial employers has never been higher. Managing complex factory shift patterns, multi-rate tiers, and temporary workforces requires absolute precision. Transitioning to dedicated payroll software for manufacturing has become an essential operational shift to automate these variable elements and close the compliance gaps that trigger enforcement audits.

What is manufacturing payroll and why does it require specialist software?

Manufacturing payroll is the administration of wages for factory workforces, characterised by multi-rate hourly pay, shift premiums, and dynamic variance handling. Miscalculating these variables triggers HMRC penalties for underpaid PAYE, Class 1 NICs, and National Minimum Wage (NMW) breaches.

Unique traits include:

Dynamic shift variance handling

Multi-rate pay structures

Piece-work minimum wage compliance

Non-discretionary bonus integration

How do you manage shift premiums and multi-rate hourly pay?

Shift premiums and multi-rate pay are managed by configuring automated pay rules within the software to trigger specific rates based on time or role.

Identify trigger: Shift swaps trigger night allowances automatically. Configure calculation: Software applies rules to calculate the hourly rate before PAYE. Process Class 1 NICs: Premiums automatically feed into 2026/27 Class 1 NICs calculations. Maintain records: Automated logs satisfy statutory PAYE (3 years) and NMW (6 years) retention rules.

Can I do payroll in Excel for complex factory operations?

Using Excel for complex factory payroll is strongly advised against, given the risks of manual data entry errors and non-compliance with RTI. Spreadsheets lack automated updates for 2026/27 thresholds and cannot reliably meet HMRC reporting deadlines.

⚠️ Warning: Spreadsheet errors causing inaccurate FPS filings lead to immediate HMRC penalties and compliance audits.

Feature Excel Software RTI submissions Manual export Automatic FPS Legislative updates Manual formulas Auto 2026/27 rules Error detection Non-existent Anomaly flagging

How do you calculate time-and-a-half for weekend factory shifts?

Time-and-a-half is calculated by multiplying the worker's standard hourly rate by 1.5 for qualifying overtime or weekend hours. Computing time-and-a-half pay requires separating standard from premium hours to ensure correct NMW compliance and accurate PAYE reporting on the FPS.

📌 Example: For a legally compliant base rate of £13.00/hour, the time-and-a-half rate is £13.00 × 1.5 = £19.50/hour.

2026 payroll checklist Download our compliance checklist

What software do factories use to manage workforce operations?

Factories use a core technology stack comprising Time & Attendance (T&A) software, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and dedicated payroll/HR software to balance manufacturing operations with backend administration. Real-time data from shop-floor platforms must flow directly into the payroll engine to eliminate manual data re-entry and secure RTI compliance.

How does Time and Attendance (T&A) software sync with payroll?

T&A software syncs with payroll via API integrations, automatically pushing clocked hours, breaks, and shift data directly into the pay run. This link removes manual timesheet compilation by utilising biometric terminal inputs and deploying automated anomaly flagging for variances like missed clock-outs.

👉 To note: Once operational silos are cleared, the system processes gross pay calculations instantly, streamlining how you calculate monthly payroll for variable hourly workers.

What is a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and does it affect PAYE?

While an MES tracks production output and efficiency on the floor, it only affects PAYE if production data is tied to performance bonuses or piece-rate pay.

Bonus trigger: Non-discretionary production bonuses shift from operational metrics into taxable earnings.

HMRC requirement: These payments are subject to statutory PAYE deductions and Class 1 NICs .

Compliance check: Earnings must match strict statutory piece-work minimum wage compliance tests under 2026/27 rules.

What is ERP payroll software and how does it connect to factory floors?

ERP payroll is an integrated module within a larger business management system that connects financial, operational, and HR data. This infrastructure feeds floor inputs directly into the accounting ledger. However, legacy ERP platforms require complex development cycles to modify PAYE or RTI logic, slowing down 2026/27 legislative updates and increasing compliance risks.

Feature ERP Payroll Agile Cloud Payroll Implementation speed Slow; extensive system-wide mapping required Fast; rapid deployment and onboarding Flexibility Rigid; modifications require IT department overrides High; immediate config by payroll teams Integration depth Native connection to operational inventory modules Open API links to specialised floor software Compliance updates Delayed; tied to wider corporate software cycles Instant; automated cloud-delivered HMRC updates

How do floor-manager inputs integrate with final payslip processing?

Modern systems allow floor managers to approve timesheets and shift swaps digitally, which then lock and sync automatically with final pay calculations to satisfy statutory record-keeping rules.

Delegation of approvals: Managers digitally sign off on hours and overtime logs directly from the shop floor. Audit trail generation: The software logs dates, times, and manager identities for every amendment. Enforcing cut-off deadlines: The system enforces strict cut-off operational deadlines, locking floor data against further changes before the final run.

Which payroll metrics should production managers track?

Production managers must track metrics such as total overtime spend, absence rates, and labour cost per unit to benchmark against national productivity and maintain factory profitability.

Overtime impact by department: Exposes structural bottlenecks and helps teams manage the financial impact of extra hours divided by production line by monitoring key payroll metrics .

Seasonal variance tracking: Helps budget for shifting Class 1 NICs liabilities, calculated at the 15% employer NIC rate above the £5,000 secondary threshold for 2026/27.

Average weekly earnings: Forecasts cash flow for SSP and parental leave obligations against national ONS productivity datasets.

How must manufacturing employers calculate holiday pay in 2026/27?

For 2026/27, holiday pay must reflect a worker's normal remuneration, which legally includes regular overtime and shift premiums. Under GOV.UK rules, workers receive a minimum of 5.6 weeks of statutory leave, but compliance requires separating staff categories.

The approach varies across workforce groups:

Standard workers: Linked to fixed hourly rates or salary baselines.

Irregular staff: Tracked via accumulated hours or accrual mechanisms.

Variable elements: Regular overtime, shift allowances, and production bonuses must be integrated.

How do overtime and shift premiums affect statutory holiday pay?

Regular overtime and shift premiums must be factored into the 52-week reference period average to ensure workers are not financially disadvantaged when taking annual leave. Systems process this by averaging all premium elements over the preceding 52 paid weeks. This automation ensures production bonuses and voluntary hours are captured accurately within the worker's statutory holiday pay calculation.

When can factories use rolled-up holiday pay for seasonal workers?

Factories can legally use rolled-up holiday pay exclusively for workers defined as having irregular hours or who work part of the year. To apply rolled-up holiday pay safely, software applies a flat 12.07% to total earnings, itemised as a separate line on the payslip.

Eligibility criteria require that:

Contracts explicitly define working hours as highly irregular.

Individuals are contracted for specific blocks of the tax year.

The worker is not regular full-time staff, for whom the practice is illegal.

💡 Good to know: This percentage represents 5.6 weeks of statutory annual leave divided by the remaining 46.4 working weeks in a standard calendar year.

How do Working Time Regulations impact manufacturing payroll compliance?

The Working Time Regulations (WTR) enforce a strict 48-hour maximum average working week, which payroll data is heavily relied upon to track. Because factory production schedules fluctuate dynamically, payroll records serve as the primary auditable evidence during enforcement reviews to protect the business from severe regulatory penalties.

How do you track the 48-hour weekly limit across varying shift patterns?

The limit is tracked by averaging a worker's total hours, including all overtime, over a standard 17-week reference period using integrated time-tracking software.

Log shift hours: Systems monitor exact clockings via attendance management connections to track cumulative factory hours. Evaluate periods: The platform automatically calculates hours over the moving reference span, which can extend via workforce agreements. Flag gaps: Software alerts trigger when hours approach limits, indicating the need for a signed written opt-out form.

👉 To note: The 48-hour limit is an average, meaning workers can work more than 48 hours in a single week provided the overall 17-week reference period remains compliant.

What happens when employees use Time Off In Lieu (TOIL) instead of overtime pay?

TOIL allows workers to bank extra hours worked as future paid time off, which must be carefully recorded in payroll to ensure base pay does not fall below the National Minimum Wage in the period the extra hours were worked. Deploying time off in lieu handles production peaks without inflating wage budgets. However, HMRC mandates that the 2026/27 National Living Wage of £12.71 per hour must be satisfied within the exact pay period the hours were worked, requiring precise software tracking.