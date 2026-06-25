Key takeaways A simple baseline is: annual salary ÷ 52 ÷ contracted hours = hourly rate .

For monthly-paid employees, convert to a yearly total first ( salary × 12 ), then apply the same steps.

Salary conversions usually produce a gross amount; take-home pay depends on payroll deductions (tax, National Insurance, pension contributions, and other withholdings).

The real cost is shaped by role, location, working pattern, overtime rules, and overheads (especially for billable work).

Always sense-check outcomes against minimum wage guidance using official sources (rates change regularly).

As your business expands, getting pay calculations right matters more than ever. Whether you’re hiring your first part-time employee or scaling a team across multiple roles, a reliable way to work out hourly rates helps you budget accurately, pay people fairly, and avoid payroll errors.

This guide shows how to convert salary into an hourly amount using clear formulas and examples, plus the key checks to run before payroll.

What is an hourly rate?

What is an hourly rate?

An hourly rate is the amount of money an employee earns for each hour they work. It is common in sectors with variable work patterns. For a growing business, hourly pay can offer flexibility in managing staffing costs, especially for part-time or temporary employees.

It is also useful when you need to set pro-rata salary for different working patterns.

How to work out an hourly rate from an annual salary?

Converting a salaried employee’s pay to an hourly rate is a straightforward process, and can be particularly useful for benchmarking, and to calculate overtime pay .

Use the standard 52-week baseline, then divide by contracted time.

Let’s say, for instance, an employee earns £30,000 per year and is contracted for 40 hours.

First, convert the salary to a weekly figure:

£30,000 ÷ 52 = £576.92 per week Then divide by contracted hours to get the hourly rate:

£576.92 ÷ 40 = £14.42 per hour

💡 Good to know Many payroll teams use a payroll calculator inside their payroll software rather than doing conversions manually. This helps keep results consistent and reduces errors over time.

How to work out an hourly rate from a monthly salary?

For employees paid monthly , start by converting salary to a yearly total. This avoids distortions caused by different month lengths.

First, calculate the annual total: Salary × 12 = annual total

Then use the same conversion: Annual total ÷ 52 ÷ contracted hours = hourly rate

For instance, let’s say the monthly salary is £2,500 and contracted hours are 40 .

Convert to an annual total:

£2,500 × 12 = £30,000 per year Convert to an hourly rate:

£30,000 ÷ 52 ÷ 40 = £14.42 per hour

Quick reference table: salary-to-hourly conversions

Scenario What you have What you do Output Annual salary to hourly rate Annual salary + contracted hours Annual salary ÷ 52 ÷ contracted hours Gross hourly rate Monthly salary to hourly rate Monthly salary + contracted hours (Salary × 12) ÷ 52 ÷ contracted hours Gross hourly rate Weekly pay to hourly rate Weekly pay + hours worked Weekly pay ÷ hours worked Gross hourly rate

If contracted hours vary significantly (for example, variable hours or annualised hours), choose one consistent rule (contract terms, an agreed average, or a payroll policy) so results remain fair and auditable.

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What factors can affect hourly rates in the UK?

Several variables influence hourly rates in the UK. The main ones to consider are:

Job type and industry: Skilled roles and high-demand sectors typically command higher rates.

Location: Even with a minimum wage floor, wages and market rates can be higher in areas with a greater cost of living.

Contracted hours: The total time an employee is contracted for affects any salary conversion.

Business costs and profit margin: For client-facing roles, the wage you pay an employee is the base for

what you charge clients. Factor in overheads to protect margin and set a billable cost.

Overtime: When employees work beyond contracted hours, they may be entitled to a higher amount. Make sure your overtime policy is clear and applied consistently.

Backdated pay: If a pay rise is awarded with retrospective effect, you may need to adjust past payroll periods. For more details, see our explanation of what a backdated salary is .

What is the difference between gross and net pay?

It is vital to distinguish between gross and net pay . The conversions above represent gross pay (before tax and other payroll deductions).

Net pay is the employee’s take-home amount after deductions. As an employer, you should consider:

Income Tax: Based on the employee’s tax code and earnings.

National Insurance contributions: Mandatory employee and employer contributions.

Pension contributions: Auto-enrolment is a legal requirement for eligible employees.

Other deductions: These may include student loan repayments or court orders.

How do you make sure pay meets the minimum wage?

Before you finalise payroll , do a quick check that pay is above the minimum wage for the person’s age (and apprentice status).

Confirm their age band, and whether they’re an apprentice.

Check the latest rate for that category.

Sense-check the effective hourly pay if any deductions or salary-sacrifice arrangements apply, as these can affect minimum wage compliance.

A final cross-check against the latest National Living and Minimum Wage in the UK rates helps you confirm you’re using the right rate for that employee.