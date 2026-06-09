Key Takeaways UK employers must submit a Full Payment Submission (FPS) on or before each employee payment date under HMRC PAYE regulations with no exceptions.

An Employer Payment Submission (EPS) must be filed by the 19th of the following tax month for statutory reclaims, CIS deductions, Employment Allowance claims, or nil-payment periods.

For 2026/27 , PAYE and NICs must use HMRC‑approved thresholds: Personal Allowance £12,570 , employer NICs 15% above the £5,000 secondary threshold , and employee NICs 8% between £12,570 and £50,270 .

Late or incorrect RTI submissions may trigger HMRC penalties based on employer size and filing frequency.

Payroll records must be kept for 3 years from the end of the relevant tax year and produced on request.

For UK accountants managing multiple PAYE schemes, the 2026/27 tax year brings an immediate compliance test: from 6 April 2026 , SSP is payable at the lower of 80% of average weekly earnings or £123.25/week (with the 3-day waiting period and Lower Earnings Limit both removed under the Employment Rights Act 2025 ), and statutory parental pay rates increase to £194.32/week . Any payroll system not updated before the first affected pay run risks generating incorrect FPS submissions and triggering automatic HMRC penalties. According to GOV.UK , employers retain full legal responsibility for RTI accuracy regardless of which software they use. For finance teams, the platform choice is therefore a compliance decision as much as an operational one.

What compliance risks exist when choosing payroll software?

Non-compliant payroll software exposes UK employers to RTI failures, incorrect PAYE/NIC calculations, and penalty liability , as covered in payroll compliance guidance. Any compliant system must support:

FPS submission on or before each employee's payday

EPS filing by the 19th of the following tax month for statutory reclaims, CIS deductions, or nil-payment months

Accurate PAYE and NIC calculation using 2026/27 HMRC thresholds

Payroll record retention for 3 years from the end of the relevant tax year

The HMRC RTI submissions guide details FPS and EPS requirements in full for 2026/27 .

⚠️ Warning: A late Full Payment Submission (FPS) can trigger automatic HMRC penalties, charged monthly per PAYE scheme based on employer size:

£100/month — 1 to 9 employees

£200/month — 10 to 49 employees

£300/month — 50 to 249 employees

£400/month — 250+ employees

Penalties apply when submissions are not made on or before payday, unless HMRC accepts a reasonable excuse or applies discretionary relief in specific cases. Additional charges may apply for persistent or repeated late filing.

How to calculate PAYE and NIC accurately

Accurate deductions depend on applying the correct tax codes , thresholds , and NIC categories each pay period.

PAYE tax codes : Standard 2026/27 code is 1257L (Personal Allowance £12,570 ); codes like BR, K, 0T alter the calculation method and must be applied precisely

NIC categories : Category A applies to most employees. Employee NICs 8% between £242–£967/week , dropping to 2% above that; employer NICs 15% on earnings above £96.15/week (the weekly equivalent of the £5,000 annual secondary threshold )

Statutory deductions : Student loans , SMP, SSP , pensions, and CIS must each be calculated separately as they affect the PAYE remittance

What must HMRC‑compliant payroll software include?

HMRC‑compliant payroll software must generate and submit RTI data, calculate PAYE and NICs accurately, process statutory payments, and maintain a full audit trail as part of every payroll run.

Minimum non‑negotiable capabilities for finance teams are:

RTI integration : Automated FPS generation and direct submission to HMRC on or before payday , plus EPS where applicable

PAYE calculation engine : Tax code application and deduction logic updated for 2026/27 thresholds

Statutory payment handling : Built‑in calculation of SSP, SMP , and other statutory entitlements plus automatic recovery tracking

Audit trail : Full logs of every payroll action, submission, and adjustment retained for 3 years

Compliance validation : Pre‑submission checks that verify NIC categories , tax codes , and deduction rules before each payroll is processed

💡 Good to know: HMRC does not formally approve or endorse individual payroll products. The GOV.UK recognised software list confirms only that a product can file RTI data correctly. The employer retains full legal responsibility for accuracy.

UK finance teams managing multiple employer payrolls should evaluate whether their current tools support end‑to‑end payroll automation , including automated RTI filing and real‑time deduction calculations, before 2026/27 fully begins.

How should RTI submissions be integrated into the payroll workflow?

Automated RTI integration means the system generates and transmits FPS and EPS directly to HMRC as part of the standard payroll run, not as a separate manual step.

Every approved payroll run triggers an FPS containing gross pay, tax deducted, NIC deducted , and year‑to‑date figures. The system formats this to HMRC specifications and submits it on or before payday without manual export.

For EPS , the software must recognise when an EPS is required ( nil‑payment months, SMP/SSP recovery, Employment Allowance claims, CIS deductions) and generate it by the 19th of the following tax month. Before transmission, the system validates data against current HMRC rules, flagging errors like mismatched tax codes or missing NIC categories , and blocks non‑compliant submissions.

How are statutory payments and deductions applied in compliant payroll software?

Compliant software calculates SSP, SMP , and statutory entitlements automatically, applying correct 2026/27 rates:

SSP: the lower of 80% of average weekly earnings or £123.25/week , payable from day one of absence for up to 28 weeks . Since 6 April 2026 , the Employment Rights Act 2025 has removed both the 3-day waiting period and the Lower Earnings Limit requirement, so all employees qualify regardless of earnings.

SMP: 90% of average weekly earnings for the first six weeks, then £194.32/week (or 90% AWE if lower) for the remaining 33 weeks

EPS recovery: Statutory payment amounts must be reported accurately on the EPS , offsetting them against the employer's monthly PAYE liability

Deduction rules: Student loans ( Plan 1, 2, 4 and Plan 5 , plus Postgraduate Loan), pensions, and CIS are shown as separate line items

Comparing cloud-based payroll software for accountants

Cloud‑based payroll software enables UK accountants to manage multiple clients’ RTI submissions and PAYE calculations from any location with internet access. Desktop alternatives lack the scalability and real‑time HMRC updates that finance teams need for 2026/27 compliance.

Accountants evaluating payroll platforms must compare software types against their workflows, as outlined in the UK payroll software guide , which highlights tools supporting multi‑client processing and automated compliance.

Software type RTI capability Compliance automation Suitability for accountants Cloud-based Direct FPS/EPS submission to HMRC on payday Auto-updates for tax codes, NIC rates, statutory payments High - multi-client dashboards, real-time access Desktop/local Manual file export/import for RTI Manual updates after Budget announcements Low - single device access, no multi-client support

Cloud platforms excel for accountants through native API connections to accounting systems, secure access from any device, multi‑client dashboards , and real‑time HMRC updates applied instantly across all clients.

Managing multi-client payroll operations

Accountants managing payroll for multiple UK employers need software that segments clients by PAYE scheme, payroll frequency , and compliance status without data cross‑contamination.

Cloud platforms provide dedicated client dashboards showing each employer’s RTI submission status, PAYE payment deadlines, and outstanding EPS requirements at a glance. Payroll grouping allows accountants to batch‑process clients with the same pay date (e.g., all monthly on the 25th ), streamlining FPS generation across the portfolio.

Three permission levels support compliance:

Client view‑only : Employers see payslips and RTI confirmations

Accountant full access : Full control over PAYE, NICs, statutory payments , and HMRC filings

Admin controls : Firm‑wide settings for tax‑year rollovers and software updates

How do you sync payroll with accounting systems?

Seamless integration between payroll and accounting systems eliminates manual journal transfers and reduces reconciliation from days to minutes.

Effective integrations include:

Native API connections: Real‑time syncing with popular accounting platforms

Automated journal entries : Gross pay, PAYE liabilities, employer NICs , and statutory recoveries post directly to the ledger after each payroll run

Reconciliation workflows : Payroll journals auto‑match against PAYE remittances and bank payments, flagging unallocated HMRC payments immediately

Accountants handling multiple clients can reduce reconciliation time with automated journal posting. According to HMRC guidelines on payroll record keeping, employers must maintain accurate and up-to-date records for every pay period, making manual workflows increasingly time-consuming as client numbers grow. Native API integrations can then post gross pay, PAYE liabilities, employer NICs , and statutory recoveries directly to the ledger after each payroll run.

Payroll audit guide & checklist Download PayFit's checklist

Which payroll software features matter most for finance teams?

UK finance teams need payroll software with built-in automation, error detection, reporting tools, and scalable processing across multiple PAYE schemes . Essential features:

Payroll automation : End-to-end processing from timesheets to RTI submission without manual data entry

Error detection : Real-time validation of tax codes, NIC categories , and statutory eligibility before FPS

Reporting tools : Custom P32 reports , HMRC submission logs, and client-ready payroll summaries

Scalable processing : Multi-client dashboards handling 50+ PAYE schemes with individual compliance tracking

👉 To note: FPS automation must trigger on payday , EPS generation must activate for nil-payment months or statutory recoveries, and validation must complete before the 22nd payment deadline. Finance teams should optimise payroll processes for practical implementation.

What payroll reports are required for HMRC compliance?

P32 reports, audit logs, and payroll summaries must be available instantly after each payroll run for HMRC compliance and audits.

💡 Good to know: Every compliant system generates three core reports automatically:

P32 reporting : Monthly record showing PAYE , employee/employer NICs , statutory recoveries , and net liability due by the 22nd

Audit logs : Full history of tax code changes, RTI timestamps, and manual overrides

Payroll summaries : Client‑facing reports showing gross payroll costs, PAYE liabilities, and HMRC filing status, exportable as PDF

Accountants managing multiple clients need instant access to these reports for cashflow planning and HMRC reviews.

How is payroll software priced for accountants?

UK finance teams must evaluate payroll software pricing against scale and HMRC compliance requirements.

Common pricing models include:

Per employee pricing : Fixed monthly fee per active employee, typically £3–£10 depending on features

Per payroll run costs : Charge per processing cycle

Subscription base : Monthly platform fee plus variable employee/payslip costs

💡Good to know: A firm managing 25 SME clients (10 employees each) on £6/employee/month faces £1,500/month base cost before add‑ons. Scaling to 350 employees increases costs predictably. Compare scalable pricing models aligned with multi‑client growth.

How does payroll software deliver ROI?

Payroll software ROI comes from time savings, error reduction, and compliance risk elimination.

Admin time reduction: Manual payroll can take several hours per client each cycle. According to HMRC guidance on running payroll, employers must keep accurate, up‑to‑date pay records for every pay period. Automated systems post PAYE and NICs directly to the ledger, typically completing a full run in under 2 hours .

Error avoidance: Late FPS penalties (£100–£400/month) are avoided via automated validation and submission before payday.

Compliance assurance: Statutory payments and HMRC thresholds are updated automatically across all clients.

Multi‑client firms typically reduce per‑client processing time substantially once automation handles FPS generation, NIC calculations, and journal posting, though the exact ROI timeline varies by firm size and client complexity.

How do finance teams implement new payroll software?

Accountants implementing new systems must follow a structured rollout that minimises HMRC compliance risk through data migration , parallel payroll runs , and go‑live validation aligned with PAYE deadlines.

💡 Good to know: Parallel payroll runs (old vs new system) for 2–3 cycles reduce risk by identifying discrepancies before RTI submission.

Implementation follows four steps:

Onboarding : Map existing PAYE schemes and client workflows to the new platform Data migration : Transfer employee records, tax codes, NIC history, with validation checks Parallel run : Process 2–3 payroll cycles comparing old vs new calculations before FPS submission Go‑live validation : Submit first live FPS and confirm HMRC acknowledgement

Accountants validate accuracy using the salary calculator to cross‑check PAYE and NIC against 2026/27 thresholds during go‑live.

How do you migrate payroll data into a new system?

Data migration is the highest‑risk phase in payroll system transitions.

Compliant migration requires importing full employee details (name, address, tax codes 1257L/BR/K , NIC categories, PAYE IDs) to match HMRC records, plus accurate year‑to‑date PAYE, NICs , and statutory figures to prevent FPS rejection. Automated reconciliation flags missing tax codes , duplicate IDs, or mismatched YTD totals before processing begins.

Why run parallel payroll before go-live?

Parallel runs process the same data through both old and new systems simultaneously, catching discrepancies before live RTI submission.

Accountants run 2–3 cycles to verify PAYE calculations ( 20% above £1,048 monthly Personal Allowance ), NIC alignment ( 8% employee, 15% employer ), and FPS data formatting. Running parallel payrolls before go‑live is a standard safeguard that helps prevent calculation errors and avoids HMRC penalties in the first live cycle.