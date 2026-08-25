Key takeaways HiBob is an HR platform that helps businesses manage employee records, onboarding, performance management and workforce planning.

When comparing HiBob alternatives , consider factors such as HR functionality, payroll integrations, scalability, ease of use and customer support.

The best HR software will depend on your organisation's size, workforce requirements and long-term business goals.

Comparing features, pricing models, and implementation support can help you identify a platform that delivers long-term value.

Booking a product demonstration is a practical way to evaluate HR software and determine whether it meets your organisation's needs.

Finding the right HR software is one of the biggest priorities for businesses looking to improve workforce management, streamline HR processes and support business growth. As organisations evaluate different platforms, many compare HiBob alternatives to find a solution that best meets their HR, payroll, and employee management needs.

The use of HR technology is now widespread across industries. According to the CIPD, 84.5% of organisations use a Human Resource Information System (HRIS), while 82.9% use payroll software. With so many platforms available, comparing features, integrations and scalability can help businesses choose software that supports both their current requirements and future plans for growth.

Below, we'll take a closer look at what HiBob is, why businesses consider HiBob alternatives, the features to compare when evaluating HR software and some of the most popular solutions available on the UK market.

What is HiBob?

HiBob is a cloud-based HR system designed to help businesses manage the employee lifecycle from a single platform. It brings together core HR functions such as employee records, onboarding, performance management and workforce planning, helping organisations streamline HR processes and improve operational efficiency.

Designed for growing and mid-sized businesses, HiBob HR aims to simplify people management by centralising employee information and automating routine administrative tasks. The platform also integrates with a range of payroll, recruitment and business applications to support a connected HR ecosystem.

💡 Good to know

HiBob is commonly referred to as Bob, with the platform often branded as Bob by HiBob.

What does HiBob do?

HiBob software helps businesses manage a wide range of HR activities through a centralised platform. Depending on an organisation's requirements, the HiBob HRIS can be used to maintain employee records, automate onboarding, monitor performance, manage time off and support workforce planning. In addition, HiBob integrates with a variety of third-party applications, allowing businesses to connect their HR system with payroll, recruitment, communication and productivity tools.

What features does HiBob offer?

Depending on your organisation's needs, these may include:

Employee records and core HR management.

HiBob onboarding tools for new employees.

HiBob's performance management features, including performance reviews and goal setting.

HiBob workforce planning and organisational planning tools.

HiBob time and attendance management.

Leave and absence management.

Reporting and people analytics.

Employee engagement tools.

HiBob integrates with supported payroll providers for seamless payroll management.

Why do businesses look for HiBob alternatives?

As businesses grow and evolve, their HR requirements often change. A platform that meets an organisation's needs today may not provide the functionality, flexibility or integrations required in the future. As a result, many organisations compare HiBob alternatives when reviewing their existing technology or considering an HR transformation during their next stage of growth.

Companies may be looking for software that combines HR and payroll, offers more automation, supports multi-country operations or integrates more closely with their existing systems. Exploring different platforms allows organisations to assess which solution best aligns with their people strategy and operational goals.

Choosing HR software that fits your organisation

Some questions to consider include:

Which HR tasks do you want to automate?

Do you need integrated payroll or dedicated payroll software?

Will the platform support your workforce as it grows?

Does it integrate with the software your business already uses?

Can employees and managers easily access the information they need?

📌 Example

A business expanding from 50 to 200 employees may find that its HR requirements change over time, leading it to compare platforms that offer additional automation, payroll capabilities or more advanced reporting.

Features to compare when evaluating alternatives

Areas worth comparing include:

Core HR management.

Payroll functionality and integrations.

Recruitment and onboarding.

Performance and talent management.

Time, attendance, and leave management.

Reporting and workforce analytics.

Employee self-service.

Integrations with business software.

Customer support and implementation.

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Best HiBob alternatives

There are a variety of HR software solutions available, each offering different features and capabilities to support businesses of all sizes.

Popular HiBob competitors and software alternatives

Software Best for Key strengths Considerations PayFit SMEs looking for integrated HR and payroll HR, payroll, leave management, employee self-service and automation Best suited to businesses looking for an all-in-one HR and payroll platform BambooHR Small and medium-sized businesses Core HR, onboarding, performance management and employee records Payroll availability varies by region Personio European SMEs HR management, recruitment, time tracking and document management Some features differ depending on the market Rippling Businesses looking to combine HR, payroll and IT Workforce management, payroll, IT management and app provisioning Pricing is quote-based and depends on selected modules Workday Large organisations Enterprise HR, finance and workforce planning May be more suitable for organisations with complex requirements

What to expect from pricing

Pricing is an important factor when comparing HiBob alternatives, but it's important to look beyond the monthly subscription cost. Many HR software providers offer different pricing models based on factors such as the number of employees, the features included and whether additional modules or services are required.

When comparing providers, consider:

Is pricing is transparent or quote-based?

What's included in each plan?

Are there any implementation or onboarding fees?

Are there costs for additional users, modules or integrations?

Is payroll included or offered as an add-on?

What level of customer support is provided?

📌 To note

Some HR software providers publish pricing on their website, while others provide tailored quotes based on your organisation's size and requirements. Requesting a quote can also help you make a like-for-like comparison.

How to choose the right HiBob alternative

The right platform should support your people, simplify day-to-day HR processes and provide the flexibility to adapt as your organisation evolves.

How will the software support your people strategy?

When evaluating HR software, think about how it will support both your employees and your HR team. Beyond managing administrative tasks, the right platform should help create efficient workflows, improve the employee experience and provide the insights needed to make informed people decisions.

Before making a decision, consider:

Does it simplify everyday HR processes?

Can employees easily access HR information through self-service?

Does it support collaboration between HR, managers and employees?

Will it scale as your workforce grows?

Can it adapt to your organisation's future priorities?

📌 To note

Looking beyond today's requirements can help you avoid switching HR systems again as your organisation grows.

Should your HR software grow with your business?

When looking at different providers, remember to check whether the software can:

Support a scaling business.

Integrate with additional business systems.

Automate more HR processes over time.

Offer new functionality as your organisation's needs change.

Continue supporting compliance and reporting requirements.

Selecting software with future growth in mind can help your business get more value from its investment over the long term.

⚠️ Warning

Switching HR software can require time and resources. Choosing a platform that can scale with your organisation may help reduce the need for another migration as your business grows.

Whether you're looking to streamline onboarding, manage employee records, automate payroll or gain greater visibility across your workforce, choosing a solution that brings these processes together can help improve efficiency as your business grows. Book a free demo today to explore how a combined HR payroll software can support your organisation and help you manage your people with confidence.