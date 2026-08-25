Key Takeaways Xero alternatives should be assessed against your business size, accounting needs, payroll requirements and HMRC reporting obligations.

A free alternative to Xero may be suitable for a very small business, but free payroll software recognised by HMRC is generally designed for businesses with fewer than 10 employees.

Businesses affected by Making Tax Digital for Income Tax need compatible software that can create digital records and send quarterly updates to HMRC.

For the 2026/27 tax year , sole traders and landlords with qualifying income above £20,000 are due to enter Making Tax Digital for Income Tax from 6 April 2028 .

Xero accounting alternatives should be checked for compatibility with the specific HMRC obligations your business has, rather than chosen on price alone.

From April 2028 , all UK-registered companies will need to file annual accounts using commercial software in iXBRL format, making software selection an increasingly important long-term decision.

Employers comparing Xero payroll alternatives should prioritise HMRC-recognised payroll capability, alongside features such as reporting, employee records and payroll administration.

For UK businesses, choosing accounting software in 2026 is no longer just about price. Making Tax Digital for Income Tax is being introduced in stages: sole traders and landlords with qualifying income above £50,000 entered the regime from 6 April 2026, falling to above £30,000 from 6 April 2027 and above £20,000 from 6 April 2028. This makes choosing Xero alternatives a wider business decision than comparing subscription prices alone. Employers also need to weigh accounting functionality, payroll, integrations and HMRC compatibility as their workforce grows.

Why are UK businesses looking for Xero alternatives?

Xero alternatives are increasingly relevant for UK businesses that want to reassess their accounting, payroll and compliance software before making long-term technology decisions. The right choice depends on whether the business needs accounting only, payroll as well, or a wider system covering finance and workforce administration.

For businesses affected by Making Tax Digital, software choice is also becoming more closely connected to tax compliance. From 6 April 2026, Making Tax Digital for Income Tax applies to sole traders and landlords whose qualifying income for the 2024/25 tax year exceeded £50,000. The threshold then falls to more than £30,000 for the 2025/26 tax year, with those businesses starting from 6 April 2027. For the 2026/27 tax year, the threshold is more than £20,000, with the start date from 6 April 2028.

The search for software like Xero is therefore not simply about finding a cheaper accounting package. Businesses need to consider whether an alternative can support the reporting obligations they face now and those they may face as their business grows.

💡 Good to know: HMRC does not recommend one commercial software provider over another. Its guidance is designed to help businesses identify software that meets their particular requirements.

What should businesses check before switching from Xero?

Start by listing the functions your business actually uses before choosing a Xero accounting alternative, such as bookkeeping, invoicing, VAT reporting, bank reconciliation, management reporting, payroll or integrations with other systems. These might include bookkeeping, invoicing, VAT reporting, bank reconciliation, management reporting, payroll or integrations with other systems.

Next, check whether the proposed alternative supports the relevant HMRC requirements, particularly compatibility with Making Tax Digital for VAT if the business is VAT-registered.

Does a cheaper Xero alternative always offer better value?

A cheaper Xero alternative does not necessarily provide better value if the business loses features it relies on or needs to purchase additional software for payroll, reporting or tax compliance.

📌Example: A small employer might reduce accounting software costs but then need separate payroll software because the alternative does not provide suitable PAYE functionality. The overall cost may therefore be higher than the initial subscription suggests.

What should you look for in Xero accounting alternatives?

The best Xero accounting alternatives combine the accounting functions a business needs with appropriate tax and reporting compatibility, and the right choice varies depending on whether the business is a sole trader, a partnership or a limited company.

Choosing the right software for Making Tax Digital for Income Tax means checking whether it can create, store and correct digital records of self-employment and property income and expenses, and whether existing VAT software is compatible with wider requirements

Which accounting features matter most?

A suitable Xero accounting system alternative supports the financial processes your business actually uses, from digital record keeping and income and expense tracking to VAT reporting and financial reporting. Depending on the business, this could include digital record keeping, income and expense tracking, VAT reporting and financial reporting. It's also worth checking whether an accountant can access the system, and whether data can be transferred if the business eventually changes provider.

How important are Xero integrations when choosing an alternative?

Compare Xero integrations against the alternative's ability to connect with your existing records and systems, whether that means software that creates digital records from scratch or software that links to existing records such as spreadsheets or other accounting tools. Businesses can choose software that creates digital records or software that connects to existing records, such as spreadsheets or other accounting tools. Businesses using more than one product may also need to digitally link their records before submitting information to HMRC. This means businesses comparing software like Xero should check whether their chosen system works with the other software they already use and whether the required data can be transferred or digitally linked.

What are the best Xero payroll alternatives for UK employers?

The best Xero payroll alternatives for UK employers are payroll systems that can meet PAYE reporting requirements and provide the functionality needed to manage employees accurately. HMRC maintains a list of payroll software recognised for reporting PAYE information online, and comparing this against a wider best payroll software shortlist helps employers weigh functionality beyond price.

HMRC's recognised payroll software includes both free and paid options. Payroll software is available for businesses with fewer than 10 employees, while employers should assess the features they need before choosing software.

What should employers check in payroll software?

Employers comparing Xero payroll alternatives need to confirm the software supports the PAYE reporting obligations relevant to their workforce, alongside the features required for their day-to-day payroll processes.

This could include employee records, payroll calculations, reporting and integration with wider accounting processes. Employers should also consider whether the system can continue supporting them as headcount increases.

Is free payroll software a realistic Xero free alternative?

A free alternative to Xero can work well for some very small businesses, but price alone is not enough to judge whether it is the right fit

📌Example: A micro-employer with a small workforce may find a free recognised payroll product sufficient. A growing employer with more complex payroll requirements may need a paid service with broader functionality.

Are there Xero alternatives free for small businesses?

Free Xero alternatives can work for some small businesses, but "free" does not necessarily mean that the software covers every accounting or tax requirement. Identify the obligations you need to meet first, then check whether the free product actually supports them. Free products may be available for businesses with simple tax affairs, but these products can have limitations, such as restrictions on the number of transactions.

What is the best free alternative to Xero?

The best free alternative to Xero depends on what the business needs to do. A business looking only for basic bookkeeping has different requirements from a VAT-registered company or an employer running PAYE payroll. For businesses affected by Making Tax Digital for Income Tax, compatibility should be a primary consideration.

When does a free Xero alternative stop being enough?

A Xero free alternative may become unsuitable when a business grows, takes on employees, becomes VAT registered or needs more sophisticated reporting.

👉To note: The cost of switching later is easy to underestimate. Migrating accounting data, changing integrations and training employees can create administrative work even when the new software has a lower monthly price.

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How does Xero accounting pricing compare with alternative software?

Look beyond the subscription price and compare Xero accounting pricing with the total cost of the software features your business actually needs. HMRC's research into choosing Making Tax Digital-compatible software found that businesses considered both upfront and ongoing software costs, while some users also found that basic packages did not always include the features they needed.

When comparing Xero accounting alternatives, check which features are included in the advertised price and which functions are charged separatel HMRC's research specifically identifies features such as payroll and pensions as examples of functionality that may need to be checked when comparing software packages.

How can businesses calculate the real cost of switching?

The real cost of moving from Xero accounting to another platform can include subscription fees, migration work, employee training, accountant access and integration changes.

📌Example: If an employer changes accounting software but keeps its existing payroll system, it should check whether the two systems can still exchange the necessary data. Otherwise, manual administration could increase even if the subscription price falls.

What should you include when comparing Xero payroll pricing?

When comparing Xero payroll pricing with alternatives, factor in the number of employees, payroll frequency, required reporting and whether payroll is included in the core subscription.

The business should also check whether the payroll product is recognised by HMRC for online PAYE reporting. HMRC provides a current list of recognised free and paid payroll software, but it does not endorse one provider over another.

Which Xero accounting alternatives are suitable for UK compliance?

The most suitable Xero accounting alternatives are those that match the business's specific HMRC and Companies House obligations. Compliance should therefore be treated as a software-selection criterion, not an afterthought.

For VAT-registered businesses, HMRC states that businesses must use compatible software to keep digital VAT records and submit VAT Returns under Making Tax Digital for VAT.

What does Making Tax Digital mean for software choices?

For businesses entering Making Tax Digital for Income Tax, compatible software must support digital records and quarterly updates. For the 2026/27 tax year, businesses with qualifying income above £20,000 are scheduled to enter the regime from 6 April 2028.

The first quarterly update deadlines for businesses entering from April 2026 include 7 August 2026, 7 November 2026, 7 February 2027 and 7 May 2027.

Will software requirements change for limited companies?

Limited companies have another factor to weigh up: future Companies House requirements when choosing accounting software like Xero.

The government announced in June 2026 that, from April 2028, all UK-registered companies will need to file annual accounts using commercial software in iXBRL format. Companies House web and paper-based accounts filing systems will close from that date.

⚠️ Warning: A business choosing new software in 2026 should consider its expected use beyond the next 12 months. Future software-only accounts filing requirements could affect the suitability of a system that cannot support the relevant filing process.

How should employers choose the best alternative to Xero?

The best alternative to Xero is the system that meets the business's accounting, payroll and compliance needs without creating unnecessary administrative work. Price is only one part of that decision.

A practical checklist makes this easier, covering accounting functionality, payroll, HMRC compatibility, integrations, data migration and scalability.

What should your Xero alternatives checklist include?

Requirement What to check Accounting Does it cover the business’s bookkeeping and reporting needs? Payroll Is the payroll functionality suitable for the workforce? HMRC Is the relevant software recognised or compatible with the HMRC service required? VAT Can it support Making Tax Digital for VAT if applicable? MTD Income Tax Is it compatible if the business falls within the relevant MTD rules? Integrations Does it connect with the systems the business already uses? Scalability Can it support future growth and additional employees? Future Filing Could it support future Companies House software filing requirements?

When should an employer consider changing payroll software?

It's time to change payroll software when the current system no longer meets operational or compliance needs, when payroll administration becomes excessively manual, or when the business is simply outgrowing it.

Choosing between Xero alternatives goes beyond comparing monthly subscription prices. Assess each option against your accounting, payroll, reporting, integration and HMRC requirements, while considering whether the system can support the business as it grows. A cheaper Xero accounting alternative may not provide better value if the business needs separate payroll software, additional integrations or more manual administration. Compare the total cost and functionality before switching.

For employers, payroll should be part of this assessment. HMRC provides a list of recognised payroll software, including free options generally aimed at businesses with fewer than 10 employees.

Shortlisting Xero alternatives and comparing them against cost, accounting features, payroll, HMRC compatibility, integrations and scalability is the most helpful action to take for a business. Choosing a system that meets current requirements while supporting future growth can help employers avoid unnecessary disruption and administration later.