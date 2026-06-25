Key takeaways Here’s the crux of what you need to know about working time regulations: An employee generally cannot work more than an average of 48 hours per week , unless they voluntarily choose to.

All staff are entitled to statutory breaks , including daily and weekly rest.

Almost all personnel, including those on non-standard schedules, have a statutory right to 5.6 weeks of paid holiday each year.

Specific, stricter guidelines apply to night staff and young people (under 18).

Employers have a legal duty to keep accurate documentation to prove they are complying with these limits.

What is the core legislation on working time?

Managing a growing team is complex. As a business leader, HR manager, or finance professional, you have to balance growth with operations. Amidst this, employment law can be a literal minefield. One of the most critical pieces of legislation every UK employer must master is the body of law on working time .

This legislation is not just red tape. It’s a fundamental UK law protecting employee health, well-being, and safety. It governs everything from maximum weekly workloads and rest breaks through to paid annual leave. For a growing business, getting this wrong can lead to employment tribunals, fines, and a damaged reputation.

This article breaks down what you need to know. We will cover the core principles, recent changes, and your responsibilities for keeping accurate documentation. Understanding this is essential for compliance, and for building a sustainable, healthy work environment for your people .

What is the core legislation on working time?

The primary working time law is that enshrined in the Working Time Regulations 1998 . Its purpose is to protect workers’ well-being and safety by placing strict limits on working hours, alongside other UK statutory employment rights .

Crucially, it applies to all workers , not just ‘employees’. This wider definition can include casual staff, agency staff, and some freelancers, if they are employed under a contract to perform work personally.

What are the maximum weekly working hours?

The most well-known rule is that an individual aged 18 or over cannot work more than an average of 48 hours per week . This 48-hour limit is an average, typically calculated over a reference period of 17 weeks, not a cap on every single week.

This limit can also be increased by paying overtime , especially if the individual has opted out of the Working Time Directive as part of their employment contract .

How does the 48-hour opt-out work?

Your staff can choose to work more than 48 hours per week by signing a simple opt-out form . This must be a completely voluntary decision. You, as the employer, cannot force an individual to sign this document, or penalise them in any way for refusing to do so.

The agreement must be in writing, and the employee has the right to change their mind at any time with adequate notice given. You must make sure you keep a copy of all the related documentation in your files.

How are working time rules different for young workers?

The guidelines are much stricter for younger staff (those over school-leaving age, 16, yet under 18). A person in this age group cannot work more than 8 hours per day or 40 hours per week . These are firm limits, not averages. Critically, such young people are not allowed to opt out of the 48-hour limit .

What rest breaks are workers entitled to?

The legislation mandates specific breaks to protect well-being. These fall into the three main categories, of in-work rest , daily rest , and weekly rest break .

What are in-work rest breaks?

Any individual who works a day longer than 6 hours is entitled to an uninterrupted break of 20 minutes . This should be taken during the work period, and not at the start or end.

What are daily rest periods?

Every worker also has the right to 11 consecutive hours of downtime in every 24-hour period. This is called ‘daily rest’.

What are weekly rest periods?

In addition, staff have a right to a break each week. This should be either an uninterrupted 24 hours of rest in each 7-day period , or uninterrupted 48 hours in each 14-day span .

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How is statutory holiday entitlement calculated?

This is often the most complex area for employers, especially when it comes to managing pay.

What is the standard statutory holiday entitlement?

All workers have a statutory holiday entitlement to 5.6 weeks of paid annual leave per year. This is equivalent to 28 days for a full-time worker (5.6 x 5 days), which can include bank holidays. Holiday entitlement for part-time staff is the same but is based on a pro-rata calculation .

How are irregular hours and part-year workers handled?

Calculating holiday entitlement and pay for casual staff and part-year workers can be a major headache. However, the government has introduced changes. For leave years starting on or after 1st April 2024, employers can once again use the 12.07% calculation method for irregular-hours workers and part-year workers.

This allows you to calculate holiday entitlement as 12.07% of the hours worked in a pay period. In any case, managing holiday pay correctly is still complex. Good payroll software such as PayFit’s payroll suite simplifies leave management and pay for all your workers.

What are the rules for night work?

The legislation has special provisions for night work , due to the associated increased well-being and safety risks. Night time is usually defined as starting at 11 pm and ending at 6 am. A night worker is then someone who regularly works at least 3 hours during this time frame.

Night staff must not work more than an average of 8 hours in any 24-hour period . You must also offer a free health assessment to any worker before they start night work. This is a step that complements wider initiatives to support staff, such as offering an employee assistance programme .

What working time records do I need to keep?

You cannot prove compliance without documentation. The law requires employers to keep ‘adequate records’ to show that the limits on weekly working time and night work are being met.

This means you must track the shifts worked by your staff, and keep a list of all individuals who have signed an opt-out agreement. This documentation must be kept for at least two years following the date they were created, and be ready to print on demand.

Furthermore, this it is not just a legal formality. It is a core part of being prepared for any internal or external payroll audit . For an overview, the ACAS website provides clear guidance on these documentary requirements.

What happens if working time regulations aren’t respected?

Failure to comply with your obligations is a serious matter, and is often treated as a health and safety violation . This can lead to employment tribunal claims from workers, or to investigation and prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) .

How can technology help manage working time?

For a growing business, manual tracking is not scalable, and is unavoidably prone to error. Modern payroll and HR software automates all of the necessary processes. It can track work and project hours , manage leaves and absences , and automatically calculate correct overtime and holiday pay, even for your staff on non-standard contracts.

It provides a clear audit trail and frees up your HR and finance resources from complex administration by integrating leave, pay, and employee data into a single integrated HR software system .