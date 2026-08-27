Key Takeaways ADP alternatives include payroll software and managed payroll services, with HMRC recognising a wide range of providers for UK PAYE reporting.

For the 2026/27 tax year , the National Living Wage is £12.71 an hour for workers aged 21 and over, making accurate payroll calculations particularly important for employers.

Most employers must submit their Full Payment Submission (FPS) on or before payday , while PAYE payments are generally due to HMRC by the 22nd of the following tax month when paid electronically.

The right ADP payroll alternative should be assessed on UK compliance, automation, integrations, reporting, employee access and the level of control it gives your payroll team.

With 30.3 million people on UK payrolls in June 2026, payroll remains a significant operational responsibility for employers, and choosing the right payroll system can directly affect how efficiently businesses manage pay, reporting and employee data.

For businesses considering ADP alternatives, the decision is not simply about finding another payroll provider. Employers need to compare how each platform handles UK PAYE requirements, Real Time Information (RTI), statutory payments, pensions, reporting and employee records.

The 2026/27 tax year also brings a higher National Living Wage of £12.71 per hour for workers aged 21 and over, alongside other statutory payroll calculations that employers need to apply correctly.

What are the main ADP alternatives available to UK employers?

The main ADP alternatives are other HMRC-recognised payroll platforms, alongside managed payroll services where employers outsource some or all payroll administration.

Which payroll providers are recognised by HMRC?

HMRC's current register is a useful starting point when comparing ADP with other recognised payroll providers. It lists recognised products from providers including PayFit, Sage, BrightPay, IRIS, Dayforce, Employment Hero, SD Worx, Rippling and others.

However, payroll software recognised by HMRC should not be treated as an endorsement or ranking. HMRC specifically states that it does not recommend one product or service over another, so employers still need to compare functionality against their own requirements.

💡 Good to know: HMRC recognition confirms that software can be used to report PAYE information online. It does not mean that every provider offers the same HR functionality, integrations, reporting or support.

Should employers compare software with managed payroll services?

Yes. ADP payroll alternatives can include both software that an employer operates internally and managed services where payroll administration is handled by an external provider.

Choosing between payroll in-house vs outsourcing comes down to how much control your team needs day to day. This distinction matters because the two models provide different levels of control. Payroll software can give employers direct access to payroll data and reporting, while outsourcing can reduce internal administration but may create additional dependencies on an external provider. There might be potential issues around reduced control, delayed access to information, fragmented systems and difficulties identifying or correcting errors.

👉 To note: Employers should compare the operating model as well as the provider. A cheaper outsourced service is not necessarily better value if the business needs frequent access to payroll data or greater control over changes.

What UK payroll features should ADP alternatives provide?

The best alternatives to ADP should support the core UK payroll processes employers need while reducing unnecessary manual administration.

Does the provider support HMRC payroll reporting?

HMRC recognition should be one of the first checks when assessing ADP top competitors. Recognised software can be used to report PAYE information online, although employers should still check whether the specific product supports the features their payroll requires.

For instance, employers should check how the platform handles RTI submissions, statutory payments, tax calculations, pensions and payroll records. A system that only covers basic pay calculations may not be sufficient for a growing or complex workforce.

⚠️ Warning: HMRC recognition does not transfer the employer's legal responsibility for accurate payroll. Employers remain responsible for ensuring their payroll information is correct and submitted on time.

Can the system handle changing UK statutory rates?

A suitable ADP Workforce Now alternative should make it straightforward to apply changing statutory rates and thresholds.

For 2026/27, for example, the National Living Wage is £12.71 per hour for workers aged 21 and over, while the rate for workers aged 18 to 20 is £10.85. These rates apply from 1 April 2026.

Payroll systems should therefore be assessed on how they incorporate legislative changes, rather than simply whether they calculate a standard monthly salary.

How do ADP alternatives compare on payroll automation?

Automation is one of the main reasons businesses investigate payroll services like ADP, particularly when payroll involves repeated calculations, reporting and employee data changes.

Can payroll software reduce manual administration?

Payroll software can centralise employee information, automate calculations and support HMRC reporting, reducing the need to maintain separate spreadsheets and manually transfer information between systems.

Cloud-based payroll software can centralise payroll information, reduce avoidable data inconsistencies and make payroll administration easier to manage around deadlines.

💡 Good to know: Automation is most valuable when it covers the whole payroll workflow rather than just salary calculations. Employers should look at data entry, approvals, reporting, payslips and integrations as part of the same process.

How important are integrations when choosing an alternative?

Integrations can be particularly useful when payroll information needs to move between HR, accounting, time tracking and employee management systems.

A disconnected setup can require duplicate data entry and create opportunities for inconsistencies. Understanding how HRIS payroll software works helps employers see the value of centralising HR and payroll data to cut down on data silos and manual duplication.

👉 To note: Before switching from ADP, employers should map the systems currently connected to payroll. Replacing payroll without checking those dependencies can create additional manual work rather than reducing it.

2026 AI payroll guide Download PayFit's guide

Which ADP top competitors should UK employers consider?

The ADP top competitors available to UK businesses vary considerably, so employers should compare providers according to workforce size, payroll complexity and the level of HR functionality required.

Which providers appear on the HMRC-recognised list?

The current HMRC register includes a broad range of providers that can be considered when researching ADP alternatives. Examples include PayFit, Sage, BrightPay, IRIS, Dayforce, Employment Hero, Rippling and SD Worx.

The register also includes a range of more specialist payroll products, meaning businesses are not restricted to a small group of enterprise providers when looking for an ADP Workforce Now alternative.

📌 Example: A growing SME might compare a payroll-focused provider with an integrated HR and payroll platform, while a larger multinational may prioritise broader workforce management capabilities.

Is PayFit an ADP alternative for UK businesses?

PayFit is one of the payroll providers currently listed by HMRC as recognised payroll software, alongside ADP and a wide range of other providers.

Its UK payroll offering is designed around cloud-based payroll and HR processes. It has helpful features such as automated payroll calculations, RTI submissions, payslips, pension handling and employee self-service.

What should employers check before switching from ADP?

Switching to one of the alternatives to ADP should involve more than comparing headline pricing. Employers need to assess compliance, migration, data, integrations and ongoing support.

What should be checked during provider selection?

Employers should check whether each candidate supports their payroll frequency, workforce size, pension arrangements, statutory payments, reporting requirements and existing HR or accounting systems.

HMRC recommends that employers consider which features they need before choosing recognised payroll software. It also makes clear that employers should check that the selected software actually provides those features.

⚠️ Warning: Do not assume that two HMRC-recognised products offer equivalent functionality. Recognition confirms suitability for online PAYE reporting, not that every payroll or HR requirement is covered.

How should employers assess migration and implementation?

A successful move from ADP should include checks on employee records, payroll history, pension information, tax data, integrations and reporting requirements before the first payroll is processed.

Employers should also consider how they will validate the first payroll runs after migration. Payroll reconciliation can help identify discrepancies between payroll records, bank payments and accounting information before they become recurring problems.

📌 Example: Before fully switching providers, an employer could compare the results of a test payroll against historical figures to identify differences in gross pay, deductions, employer costs and net pay.

How can employers stay compliant after choosing an ADP alternative?

Choosing one of the ADP payroll alternatives is only the first step. The provider and payroll process must continue to support employers' UK reporting and payment obligations throughout the tax year.

What are the key HMRC payroll deadlines?

Most employers must send their FPS to HMRC on or before the date employees are paid. PAYE tax payments are generally due by the 22nd of the following tax month when made electronically, or by the 19th when paid by post.

Employers therefore need a payroll process that makes these deadlines manageable, particularly where payroll dates change, or the business operates multiple pay frequencies.

💡 Good to know: A payroll provider can automate or support reporting processes, but employers should still have internal checks to confirm payroll data and payment amounts before submission.

How long should UK payroll records be retained?

Employers must retain PAYE records for three years after the end of the tax year to which they relate. HMRC confirms employers must keep PAYE records for three years from the end of the relevant tax year (GOV.UK, current guidance).

Employers should therefore check how potential ADP alternatives store, export and retain payroll information, particularly when switching providers or managing historical payroll data.

What is the best ADP alternative for your business in 2026?

The best ADP alternative depends on the employer's workforce, payroll complexity, integrations and preferred level of control rather than simply the number of features offered.

Should SMEs prioritise simplicity and automation?

For smaller and growing businesses, a straightforward payroll system can reduce manual administration while still supporting UK payroll compliance.

Manual, outsourced and software-based payroll can be identified as three main approaches, with software providing automation for calculations, reporting and statutory payroll processes.

📌 Example: An SME that has moved beyond spreadsheet-based payroll may prioritise automated RTI submissions, digital payslips, pension handling, employee self-service and straightforward integrations.

What should larger employers prioritise?

Larger employers may need more sophisticated reporting, multiple payroll groups, complex workforce structures, integrations and broader HR functionality.

The HMRC register demonstrates that the UK market includes both payroll-focused products and wider HR/payroll platforms, so employers can compare providers according to the complexity of their organisation.

The key question is therefore not simply "Which ADP alternative is cheapest?", but "Which provider can manage our payroll accurately while giving us the control, automation and reporting we need?"

The right ADP alternative should combine UK payroll compliance with the level of automation, reporting and control your business actually needs. HMRC's recognised software register gives employers a useful starting point, but recognition alone does not determine which provider is best.

Before switching, employers should compare RTI reporting, statutory payroll calculations, integrations, employee self-service, data retention, implementation support and ongoing payroll administration. These factors can have a greater operational impact than headline pricing. Shortlist providers that meet your UK compliance requirements, map your existing payroll integrations, and test how each option handles your actual workforce before committing to a switch.