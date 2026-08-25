Key Takeaways For the 2026/27 tax year , employers should check that payroll software reflects current PAYE and National Insurance rules, including the 15% employer Class 1 National Insurance rate for most category A employees.

The secondary Class 1 National Insurance threshold is £5,000 per year for eligible employers in 2026/27.

HMRC-recognised free payroll software is generally available for businesses with fewer than 10 employees , although individual providers may apply their own conditions and limitations.

HMRC Basic PAYE Tools is designed for employers with fewer than 10 employees and an annual turnover below £1.5 million .

Employers should compare free software based on HMRC reporting, employee limits, payroll features, support and scalability, rather than price alone.

For UK employers, "free" payroll software can quickly become a false economy if it cannot keep pace with changing tax rates, National Insurance thresholds and HMRC reporting requirements. In the 2026/27 tax year, employers must account for a 15% secondary Class 1 National Insurance rate for most category A employees, while the National Living Wage for workers aged 21 and over is £12.71 per hour.

What is the best free payroll software UK?

The best free payroll software UK is not necessarily the product with the lowest advertised price. For a UK employer, it is important to find payroll software that is recognised by HMRC and that supports the essential payroll process, including calculating employee pay, applying tax codes and National Insurance categories, producing payslips and submitting the required employer PAYE information to HMRC.

What should free payroll software include?

At a minimum, free payroll software should help employers calculate pay and deductions accurately and submit running payroll information through HMRC’s Real Time Information system. Employers generally need to report payments to HMRC on or before the date employees are paid.

Is free payroll software enough for a small business?

For some small employers, yes. HMRC’s recognised list includes free payroll software for businesses with fewer than 10 employees, including Basic PAYE Tools and other provider solutions. However, “free” does not mean every product offers the same features, limits or level of support.

A business should also consider whether its payroll is likely to grow. The best payroll software has to be a solution that works for a small workforce that may become less suitable when the employer hires more employees, introduces additional benefits or needs several people to access payroll information.

Which is the best free payroll software UK HMRC recognises?

HMRC does not recommend one product over another, so employers remain responsible for checking whether a particular solution provides the functions they need. HMRC recognition should therefore be treated as one part of the selection process rather than a complete recommendation. Employers should still compare the software’s employee limits, functionality, support and suitability for their payroll arrangements.

HMRC Basic PAYE Tools is free payroll software for employers with fewer than 10 employees. It can calculate employee pay, tax and National Insurance and allow employers to send payroll information to HMRC.

👉To note: Basic PAYE Tools is not designed for agents or bookkeepers. This means it may not be suitable for an accountant or payroll professional managing payroll for multiple clients.

How does HMRC-recognised payroll software support PAYE?

Payroll software calculates the tax and National Insurance deductions that employers report through PAYE. In 2026/27, the employer Class 1 National Insurance rate is generally 15% above the secondary threshold for employers, while the secondary threshold is £96 per week, £417 per month or £5,000 per year.

Employers must also submit payroll information to HMRC at the required time. An FPS is generally submitted on or before the date employees are paid, making accurate payroll processing and timely reporting essential.

What is the best free small business payroll software?

The best free small business payroll software should match the employer’s actual payroll needs. Before choosing a product, employers should consider the number of employees, pay frequency, pension arrangements, statutory payments and whether they need payroll to connect with other business systems.

Free software can be a sensible choice where payroll is straightforward. In order to identify the right payroll software, employers should understand the provider’s employee limits and whether upgrading later will be possible.

What employee limits apply to free payroll software?

HMRC’s recognised free payroll software is generally intended for businesses with fewer than 10 employees. However, employers should check the individual provider’s terms because the features and limitations of each product can differ.

Can free payroll services for small businesses reduce administration?

Payroll software can reduce manual calculations and help employers organise recurring payroll processes. However, software does not transfer the employer’s legal responsibility for accurate payroll information, PAYE reporting or payment of amounts owed to HMRC. Integrating payroll with other business processes may also reduce duplicated administration.

📌Example: Connecting payroll and expense management can help businesses manage employment-related financial information more efficiently.

What is the best free payroll software for accountants in the UK?

The best free payroll software for accountants UK may need to meet different requirements from software used by a single employer. Accountants may manage several clients, multiple payroll schedules and different employee arrangements. A free solution designed for one employer may therefore be unsuitable for an accountant managing multiple payrolls.

Is the best cloud-based payroll software for accountants UK free?

Cloud-based payroll software can provide online access to payroll information rather than restricting users to a locally installed programme. This may be useful for accountants working with clients across different locations. However, the best cloud-based payroll software for accountants UK free should not be selected solely because it is online. Accountants should also consider access controls, security, client administration, integrations and the provider’s support arrangements.

What should accountants check before choosing free payroll software?

Accountants should check the number of payrolls and employees the software can support, as well as whether the provider offers appropriate support. Customer support and payroll software can also matter when payroll issues arise. Employers and accountants should understand what assistance is included in a free plan and whether additional support is available through a paid upgrade.

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Is a free payroll software download better than cloud payroll software?

A free payroll software download may suit an employer that manages payroll from one computer and has relatively straightforward requirements. Cloud-based software may provide greater flexibility where several authorised users need access from different locations. Payroll software must reflect changing rates, thresholds and reporting requirements, so employers should understand how the provider delivers updates before choosing a solution.

When is downloadable payroll software suitable?

Downloadable software can be suitable for a small employer with a simple payroll structure and limited users. A locally installed programme may be less convenient where payroll responsibilities are shared between several people or where an accountant needs remote access. Employers should therefore assess how payroll will be managed in practice before choosing a download-based solution.

What are the advantages of cloud-based payroll software?

Cloud-based payroll software can allow authorised users to access payroll information from different locations and may support collaboration between employers and accountants. Depending on the provider, it may also connect with other business systems.

⚠️Warning: Free software may not provide the same level of automation, integration or support as a paid solution. Employers should compare the total administrative requirements rather than assuming that the lowest price will produce the lowest overall cost.

What should employers look for in the best free payroll app?

The best free payroll app should provide useful mobile access without replacing the underlying payroll functions required by the business. Employers should check whether the app supports the payroll tasks they actually need or simply provides limited access to information generated elsewhere.

Should employers choose an app or full payroll software?

An app may be convenient for limited tasks, but employers should not assume that mobile access provides all the functionality needed to run payroll. The underlying solution should support calculations, employee records and PAYE reporting. For a small employer with straightforward requirements, a mobile-friendly solution may be sufficient. A growing business or accountancy practice should assess the full system, including its employee limits, integrations and support.

What should employers check before choosing a free payroll app?

Employers should check whether the app supports their payroll frequency, employee numbers and reporting requirements. They should also review user access, security, support and the provider’s plans for future functionality.

How should employers choose the best free payroll software UK?

Employers should begin by identifying their actual payroll requirements. The number of employees, pay frequency, pension arrangements, statutory payments and need for integrations can all affect which software is suitable.

When should a business move beyond free payroll software?

A business may need to consider paid payroll software when it exceeds a free product’s employee limit, requires more advanced integrations or needs broader support and automation. The decision should reflect the business’s actual administrative requirements.

What 2026/27 payroll requirements should employers verify?

For 2026/27, employers should check that their payroll software reflects the 15% employer Class 1 National Insurance rate for most category A employees and the £5,000 annual secondary threshold. Other National Insurance categories have different thresholds and rates. Employers should also prepare for changes from 6 April 2027. Mandatory payrolling will begin for certain benefits in kind, including company cars, car fuel, vans, van fuel and employer-provided medical benefits.

Choosing the best free payroll software UK starts with assessing what the business actually needs from its payroll process. Employers should check whether a solution is HMRC-recognised, supports the relevant 2026/27 PAYE and National Insurance rates, meets the business’s employee numbers and provides the reporting functionality required to submit payroll information on time. Free software can be a practical option for a small employer with straightforward payroll requirements, but businesses should also consider future growth, integrations, customer support and the changes to benefits-in-kind reporting coming into force from 6 April 2027. By comparing these factors before making a decision, employers can choose payroll software that is not only suitable for their current workforce but also capable of supporting the business as its payroll requirements develop.